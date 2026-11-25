Ukrainian teenager develops drone autopilot capable of operating without GPS signals

11th-grade student Yaroslav Sheiko receives Ukraine's presidential award for drone innovations

Artificial intelligence powers the student's GPS-independent drone navigation technology

A Ukrainian high school student has developed drone technology capable of guiding unmanned aircraft without depending on satellite navigation systems.

Yaroslav Sheiko, an 11th-grade pupil from Poltava, received the presidential distinction known as "The Future of Ukraine" for his engineering achievements.

His work includes an artificial intelligence-powered flight control system and optical-electronic stabilization technology designed for unmanned aerial vehicles.

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Ukrainian student develops drone navigation technology without GPS

Sheiko's main innovation involves an autonomous guidance system that allows drones to reach designated destinations without relying on conventional satellite positioning signals.

The technology is designed to help unmanned aircraft maintain their intended flight paths when GPS and other global navigation services become unavailable.

According to information released by Poltava's municipal education department, the student has been developing engineering solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles.

His navigation system enables an aircraft to independently approach a location selected by its operator while flying relatively close to the ground.

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This capability addresses a major difficulty facing drone operators when electronic interference disrupts satellite navigation signals during flight.

GPS jamming and spoofing can interfere with conventional navigation equipment, potentially preventing aircraft from maintaining accurate positioning.

Sheiko's work also includes optical-electronic stabilization equipment incorporating artificial intelligence for improved drone control and navigation.

Such equipment can help maintain stable observations and support guidance when conventional satellite-based positioning becomes unreliable.

However, there is no information on the precise sensors, algorithms, or computational hardware powering his navigation system.

Details about its operational testing, navigation accuracy, maximum range, and performance under different environmental conditions have also not been disclosed.

Without further technical details, it remains difficult to determine how his invention compares with existing GPS-independent navigation systems.

Nevertheless, receiving national recognition while still attending secondary school is a major achievement for the young Ukrainian engineer.

Presidential award follows several international science competition victories

The "The Future of Ukraine" distinction adds another achievement to Sheiko's growing record of recognition in engineering and scientific competitions.

He has previously received presidential scholarships on two occasions, recognizing his performance and contributions to scientific research.

The student has also secured first place twice in nationwide competitions organized by Ukraine's Junior Academy of Sciences.

His entries competed within the aerospace and defense technology category, focusing on engineering developments relevant to unmanned systems.

International competitions have also featured his inventions, including the INOVA 2025 International Inventions Show, where he secured a gold medal.

He additionally received a silver medal in the 2025 Hackathon, adding another international achievement to his academic record.

His latest presidential award recognizes his contributions to drone engineering, particularly developments involving autonomous navigation and electronic stabilization.

Ukraine's continuing efforts to maintain drone operations despite electronic interference have also encouraged interest in alternative communication technologies.

The country has been exploring alternatives to Starlink for maintaining drone communications when satellite connectivity becomes unavailable during military operations.

It recently reportedly combined airborne relay systems with Israeli-Italian satellite communications technology to provide alternative links for unmanned aircraft.

While these systems maintain communication with operators, Sheiko's invention addresses another challenge by allowing drones to navigate without GPS signals.

Via Poltavawave (originally in Ukrainian)

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