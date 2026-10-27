Ukraine identifies a mysterious Russian drone powered by gasoline

Red-starred wings distinguish the unfamiliar aircraft in photographs

Russia's new drone resembles the Lancet with different propulsion

Ukrainian defense specialists have identified a previously unknown Russian aircraft powered by gasoline, which adds to Moscow's growing range of unmanned weapons.

The drone reportedly resembles Russia's Lancet loitering munition, although its combustion engine sets it apart from the electrically powered weapon.

“A new enemy drone has been spotted on the front. It resembles the Lancet in shape but has a gasoline engine. We are waiting for captured examples to study. Get in touch,” said Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on defense technologies.

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Gasoline engine distinguishes the aircraft from Lancet

Images show red stars painted on the wings, but nothing visible in the photographs identifies the aircraft or what it is designed to do.

According to Beskrestnov, the name, manufacturer, and specifications have emerged, yet he has declined to release them until they are confirmed.

The propulsion system is the clearest reported difference from the Lancet, a Russian loitering munition developed by ZALA Aero Group that uses an electric motor.

Burning gasoline could allow longer missions without reliance on battery capacity, since combustion engines can offer greater endurance depending on fuel use and design.

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However, the drone's flight duration, operational range and payload capacity have not been disclosed, which prevents any comparison with existing Russian unmanned aircraft.

Russia continues developing battlefield drone capabilities

The Lancet is designed to strike artillery systems, armored vehicles, and radar installations, launches from a catapult, and comes in versions with varying warheads.

Russia has modified the Lancet family before, and the Ukrainian defense has identified an updated version with a redesigned antenna system.

That change potentially affected the drone’s communications, though Ukrainian defense reporting says its forces kept intercepting the upgraded systems, a claim that has not been independently confirmed.

The new drone could give Russian forces another propulsion option for missions where extended endurance is an advantage, though its deployment extent is unknown.

At a defense forum in Kyiv last month, Ukrainian military officials and industry representatives warned that battlefield technologies were evolving rapidly.

Participants urged faster innovation and wider use of AI tools, along with autonomous systems, and asked engineers to forecast Russian developments six months to one year ahead.

Ukraine has also expanded its domestic drone manufacturing, with locally produced systems accounting for 95% of unmanned aerial vehicles procured for its armed forces.

Similarly, Russia has expanded its drone manufacturing, with satellite imagery showing that the Alabuga zone in Tatarstan grew by 340 hectares in a year.

Ukraine’s military intelligence said Russia produces about 3,000 Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones per month and that Moscow seeks more capacity at Alabuga.

Bloomberg reported plans for more than 7 million FPV drones, while Beskrestnov estimates Russia’s yearly strike drone capacity at 36,000 to 40,000 units.

With both sides expanding their drone factories, the gasoline-powered aircraft is an indication of what may follow as manufacturers keep testing new engines and designs.

Via United24media

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