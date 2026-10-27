Dynabook V83/PA packs a rechargeable stylus inside a convertible laptop weighing 989g

The 13.3-inch touchscreen delivers WUXGA resolution in a lightweight convertible design

Battery estimates reach 28.5 idle hours and 16 hours during video playback

Dynabook has introduced the V83/PA, a 989g convertible laptop which offers the portability of conventional notebooks.

The device incorporates a stylus that fits into a dedicated compartment within its chassis, allowing users to store and recharge it internally.

Its 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen offers 1920 × 1200 resolution, and its convertible design allows users to switch between regular business laptop and tablet use.

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Lightweight construction with extensive connectivity

Measuring approximately 298.8 × 212 × 18.8mm, the laptop features rounded rear edges, a Dark Tech Blue finish and an enlarged touchpad.

The laptop includes two Thunderbolt 4 connections, with one installed on either side to accommodate peripherals without restricting cable placement.

Two additional USB 3.2 Gen 1 connections accompany HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and a 3.2mm audio socket for attaching conventional computer accessories.

Its wireless connection uses Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, while optional mobile broadband configurations provide access to either 4G or 5G networks.

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The keyboard incorporates spill protection against approximately 30cc of liquid, but for protection, users have to shut down the computer after accidental spillage.

Dynabook has not published the battery capacity, but it estimates 28.5 hours idle and 16 hours of video playback.

Intel processors, AI capabilities, and enterprise security

Under the hood, these laptops offer different Intel chips, including the Core Ultra 7 365, Ultra 7 355, Ultra 5 335 and Ultra 5 325 chips.

The Dynabooks come with a memory capacity of 16GB or 32GB of RAM, accompanied by 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage and Windows 11 Pro.

The V83/PA includes a proprietary AI tool that translates and summarizes onscreen content when users circle the relevant information with a finger or stylus.

Processing takes place locally rather than through external servers, allowing the software to handle selected content without transmitting it for cloud analysis.

For video conferencing, the laptop also supports AI noise cancellation and Windows Studio Effects, which provide additional software capabilities for online meetings.

Its proprietary Empower Technology sustains processor performance during demanding workloads.

Dynabook offers the V83/PA with either a 5MP front sensor that supports facial recognition or a 0.92MP alternative, and the rear camera is rated at about 8MP.

Users can also unlock the device with a fingerprint reader, which sits alongside the face recognition option on the higher-resolution camera.

Business protections include Secured-Core PC conformity, NIST SP800-171 support, and a proprietary security manager that guards the BIOS.

The V83/PA starts at ¥1,057,320, roughly $6,740, and that figure covers only the base configuration, so the 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD version will likely cost considerably more.

Its 989g weight and battery endurance remain manufacturer estimates that no independent test has verified.

Many premium convertibles and ultralight laptops from other brands offer comparable processors and memory for less, although few of them store a charging stylus inside the body.

The V83/PA therefore depends on its low weight and built-in pen to justify a price that is hard to defend for specifications that are otherwise fairly typical.

Via PC Watch

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