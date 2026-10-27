De'Longhi has updated its All-in-One Combination Coffee & Espresso Machine

The new coffee maker has a smaller footprint and a cold milk frother

It's on sale now in the US for $349.95 (about £260 / AU$500)

De'Longhi has released a new, smaller version of its multi-functional coffee maker, with a 20% smaller footprint and built-in cold-milk frother. The updated De'Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee & Espresso Machine can make espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew, and is available to buy now in the US for $349.95 (about £260 / AU$500; availability outside the US is TBC) direct from De'Longhi and major retailers.

The new coffee maker offers six drip coffee sizes, from a single 8oz mug to a full 12-cup carafe, and a choice of four brewing styles: classic, bold, cold brew, and over ice.

Like its predecessor, the new All-in-One Combination Coffee & Espresso Machine has an adjustable steam wand, with settings for frothing dairy and plant-based milks, while the addition of a retractable whisk-style frother on the side means you can also prepare cold milk foam for chilled drinks.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Other new additions include an adjustable-height drip tray to accommodate everything from espresso cups to travel mugs, and a new front touchscreen display that lets you tweak brew settings and customize your drinks.

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

The machine has a 15-bar pump, and a thermoblock heating system with electronic temperature control for fast heating and consistent brewing temperatures.

We'll be testing the new all-in-one coffee maker very soon to see how it compares with De'Longhi's other machines, and close rivals like the Ninja Luxe Café Mini and Ninja Prestige DualBrew System.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.