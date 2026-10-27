- De'Longhi has updated its All-in-One Combination Coffee & Espresso Machine
- The new coffee maker has a smaller footprint and a cold milk frother
- It's on sale now in the US for $349.95 (about £260 / AU$500)
De'Longhi has released a new, smaller version of its multi-functional coffee maker, with a 20% smaller footprint and built-in cold-milk frother. The updated De'Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee & Espresso Machine can make espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew, and is available to buy now in the US for $349.95 (about £260 / AU$500; availability outside the US is TBC) direct from De'Longhi and major retailers.
The new coffee maker offers six drip coffee sizes, from a single 8oz mug to a full 12-cup carafe, and a choice of four brewing styles: classic, bold, cold brew, and over ice.
Like its predecessor, the new All-in-One Combination Coffee & Espresso Machine has an adjustable steam wand, with settings for frothing dairy and plant-based milks, while the addition of a retractable whisk-style frother on the side means you can also prepare cold milk foam for chilled drinks.
Other new additions include an adjustable-height drip tray to accommodate everything from espresso cups to travel mugs, and a new front touchscreen display that lets you tweak brew settings and customize your drinks.
The machine has a 15-bar pump, and a thermoblock heating system with electronic temperature control for fast heating and consistent brewing temperatures.
We'll be testing the new all-in-one coffee maker very soon to see how it compares with De'Longhi's other machines, and close rivals like the Ninja Luxe Café Mini and Ninja Prestige DualBrew System.
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➡️ Read our full guide to the best coffee makers
1. Best espresso:
Breville Barista Touch Impress
2. Best drip:
Breville Luxe Brewer Thermal
3. Best all-in-one:
Ninja Luxe Café
4. Best Nespresso:
Krups Nespresso Pixie
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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