Looking for a Ninja coffee maker? I test them for a living, and these are my 3 top recommendations for espresso and drip coffee

Ninja doesn't just produce coffee makers — its multi-function brewers can prepare drip coffee, espresso, and even cold brew, all in one. As TechRadar's resident coffee expert, I'm consistently impressed by their all-round performance, so I was delighted to see that so many of them have received big price cuts for Amazon Prime Day.

• Browse the full US Amazon Prime Day sale

• Check out the full Prime Day sale in the UK

Here I've put together a list of my three favorite Ninja brewers, plus links to all of today's best prices in both the US and the UK. If you can't see the Ninja coffee machine you're after, I've also provided links below that will take you directly to the appropriate deals pages at all the major retailers.

Best all-round

Ninja Luxe Café Premier

This Ninja coffee maker (originally called the Luxe Café) is a makes espresso, filter coffee, and cold brew all in one, and is excellent for beginners. When preparing an espresso, for example, the machine does the hard work of dialing in the grinder for you, suggesting an appropriate grind size and then funneling the prepared coffee neatly into the filter basket.

A calibrated tamper helps you create a perfectly even bed of coffee, and once the handle is inserted under the brewing group, the Luxe Café Premier will time your shot to make sure it's not extracting too fast or slow.

You can push the steam wand down into your milk jug to use the automatic frothing system, or lift it a few degrees to use it manually, depending on how confident you feel. We found that the auto system worked equally well with dairy milk and plant-based substitutes like oat and almond.

The Luxe Café Premier takes the trial and error out of making coffee, handling the trickiest barista tasks for you and helping even first-time users produce a consistently well-extracted brew with a fully rounded flavor, and comes highly recommended.

Read our full Ninja Luxe Café Premier review

US deal Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Amazon has knocked $100 off this superb beginner-friendly coffee maker, and the deal applies to four colorways so you can find one that matches your kitchen. It's the only appliance you need for your coffee nook. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was £549.99 now £429.99 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day deal is even better in the UK, shaving almost a quarter off the list price. I've seen it a little cheaper before, but not by much, so it's up to you whether you grab it now, or hold out for an even more generous offer on Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Best automatic

Ninja AutoBarista Pro

The Ninja AutoBarista Pro is another multi-function coffee maker, but unlike the Luxe Café, this is a fully automatic machine that handles the entire brewing process for you. Just pick your preferred drink from the full color touchscreen, then sit back while the Pro does the work.

This is an upgraded version of the original AutoBarista, with the added benefit of swappable bean carafes so you can choose between two different coffees on the fly (perfect if, like me, you prefer to switch to decaf in the afternoon), plus an expanded menu. The 'Grind IQ' feature automatically dials in the ideal grind size for your chosen beans, and you can choose to brew hot or cold, with the latter producing a mellow, smooth-tasting drink that's ideal for summer days.

The automatic milk frother is a real highlight as well. During our tests it worked equally well with dairy and plant-based milk, and can produce different textures depending on the drink you've selected, with just the right proportions of steamed milk and foam.

Read our full Ninja Autobarista Pro review

US deal Ninja Autobarista Pro: was $899.99 now $819.99 at costco.com The Ninja AutoBarista Pro isn't included in Amazon's Prime Day sale (in fact, it doesn't appear to be available there at all) but Costco members can grab it for $80 off the list price, which is a great saving and better than any other retailer. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Ninja Autobarista: was £829.99 now £699.99 at Amazon The Autobarista Pro isn't included in Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK either, but the original Autobarista is. The biggest difference is that this model lacks the swappable bean carafes, but it's still a superb coffee maker — particularly with £130 off. Read more Read less ▼

Best for drip coffee

Ninja Prestige DualBrew System

This two-in one coffee maker, also known as the Ninja Espresso and Coffee Barista System in the US, is part drip coffee maker, part Nespresso machine — and it's ideal for mornings when you're feeling groggy and want to enjoy a fresh brew as quickly as possible.

The drip coffee maker on the left-hand side offers a choice of brew sizes, three profiles (normal, rich, and over ice), and a timer so you can prepare everything last thing at night. When you wake, the double-walled carafe will be full of fresh coffee, kept at the ideal temperature by a smart hot plate designed to avoid overheating your drink and spoiling its flavor — and it works.

The Nespresso machine on the right-hand side uses Nespresso Original pods (the ones shaped like a little top hat) and again offers a choice of three brew sizes. Once it's reached temperature (both parts of the Barista System use the same water tank), it can brew a very nicely balanced espresso in about a minute.

Read our full Ninja Prestige DualBrew System review

US deal Ninja Expresso and Coffee Barista System: was $279.99 now $229.95 at Amazon This is a relatively modest saving for Prime Day, but still respectable when you consider just how much you're getting for your cash — this one appliance can replace both an espresso machine and a drip coffee maker on your kitchen counter. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Ninja Prestige DualBrew System: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Amazon There's a much more generous Prime Day offer in the UK, with almost a third off this all-purpose coffee maker. The silver color option is on offer too, but you'll get the biggest saving if you opt for this darker gunmetal version. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK