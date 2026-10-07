Breville is one of the biggest names in home coffee makers, and as TechRadar's resident coffee expert, it's one of the brands I recommend straight away if someone is looking for a beginner-friendly espresso machine that's well-built, easy to use, and reliable. There are so many models to choose from, though — many of which have similar names — so I've put together this shortlist of my three top models for every budget.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

And the good news it that all of these coffee makers are currently on special offer in the Amazon Prime Day sale, with up to $300 off. These offers won't last long though, because the sales event ends at midnight tonight (7 October).

Amazon isn't the only retailer cutting prices on Breville coffee makers though, so I've also included a list of quick links to all the other stores cutting prices too.

Best budget Breville

Breville Bambino Plus

The Breville Bambino is often recommended as a great option if you're looking for your first espresso machine, or considering making the switch from coffee pods to real beans. It's compact and won't dominate your kitchen counter, and is easy for beginners to master. It's always affordably priced too — and even more so this Amazon Prime Day — but performs as well as any other Breville machine, maintaining the consistent heat and pressure necessary to produce great espresso time after time.

The classic Breville Bambino is the most budget-friendly option, but my personal favorite is the Bambino Plus, which also has a hands-free AutoMilq system to create perfectly textured milk foam for lattes and cappuccinos.

The Bambino Plus is also available bundled with a high-quality Breville coffee grinder to complete your setup, with clearly marked settings to optimize the grind for different brewing methods, helping take the guesswork out of dialing in the correct size,

Read our full Breville Bambino Plus review

Breville Bambino Plus: was $499.95 now $399.95 at Amazon Breville's best value espresso machine is now even better value, with $100 off for Prime Day. It's my top recommendation if you're looking for your first coffee maker, and its automatic milk frother is a nice touch. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Bambino Plus Bundle: was $699.90 now $549.95 at Amazon The Bambino Plus doesn't have a built-in grinder, so if you want to start using whole coffee beans, this bundle is a great option. The Baratza Encore is a premium grinder, which will serve you well even if you choose to upgrade to a higher-end espresso machine in a few years' time. Read more Read less ▼

Best mid-range Breville

Breville Barista Express Impress

The Barista Impress Express is another excellent espresso machine, and a solid choice if you're starting to get more serious about your coffee and want to begin mastering essential barista skills. Its physical controls are satisfyingly tactical, but it still guides you through the process of making the perfect espresso, providing feedback on dosing and tamping via a small LCD display.

I like the inclusion of a central pressure gauge too, which shows clearly whether the machine has achieved the correct pressure while pulling your shot, so you can see whether it's likely to be under- or over-extracted straight away.

The Barista Impress Express has a very good manual steam wand, but doesn't have an automatic milk-frothing option (though if you're building your barista sills you may prefer to do things the old-fashioned way anyway).

Cold extraction only became a common feature in home espresso machines in the last 12 months, so it's no surprise that it's not offered with this slightly older model, but if you don't mind that, this is an excellent mid-range option.

Read our full Breville Barista Express Impress review

Breville Barista Express Impress: was $799.95 now $649.95 at Amazon This excellent mid-range espresso machine has received a huge $150 price cut for Prime Day, making it excellent value if you're starting to get serious about coffee. It's pleasingly tactile to use — particularly the 'Impress' system, with a manual lever to tamp coffee grounds. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Express: was $689.99 now $499.95 at Amazon Amazon has knocked 28% off this semi-automatic coffee maker for Prime Day, making it another excellent mid-price pick. This more affordable model lacks the smart tamping and dosing system of the version above, so you have to do more of the work manually. Read more Read less ▼

Best premium Breville

Breville Barista Touch Impress

If you like the look of the Breville Barista Express Impress, but are a little intimidated by all the buttons and dials, the Barista Touch Impress is the espresso machine for you. It swaps the physical controls for a bright touchscreen, which makes it easy to take your pick from an extensive menu of different beverages, then walks you through the process of preparing them from bean to cup.

The integrated grinder and tamping mechanism gives you feedback on how much coffee is going into your basket, and the touchscreen provides prompts on exactly what settings you need to change to make it perfect next time. When this info is combined with advice on what to do if the shot takes too long or finishes early, you get a coffee-grinding system that makes selecting the ideal grind size easy for anyone.

The Barista Touch Impress also has an automatic milk-frothing system, if you're not comfortable with the idea of holding a pitcher under a jet of high-pressure steam (though you can use it manually too, if you prefer).

Read our full Breville Barista Touch Impress review

Breville Barista Touch Impress: was $1,499.95 now $1,199.95 at Amazon This deal isn't actually part of the Prime Day sale — it's available to anyone, even if you don't have a Prime subscription. It knocks a huge $300 off this excellent coffee machine, which makes achieving perfectly extracted, delicious espresso a piece of cake. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon If the Barista Touch Impress is a bit too pricey, the standard Barista Touch is well worth a look too, and considerably cheaper — especially with $200 off. This model doesn't have the same 'intelligent tamping' and dosing system as the Impress version, meaning there's a little more skill involved. Read more Read less ▼

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