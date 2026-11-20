I've used multiple controllers on the PS5 Pro over my more than 100 hours of Grand Theft Auto 6, and each of the four I've tested has proven a worthy companion to Rockstar's latest behemoth in their own right.

This being Rockstar, every controller button is used in some way, and there are a couple of instances where you need a few of your digits in play at the same time to have the most control. I know this, having succeeded and failed a few times in chaotic situations because of it.

On a personal note, I've got slightly different and smaller hands, so this has been another reason why some controllers have offered an excellent way to help me out, customize, and master all the GTA 6 controls.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

So, these are the controllers I've spent hours testing with GTA 6 and what makes them worthy of consideration on PS5. While I've been on Sony's console, I'll do my best to suggest similar Xbox alternatives for folks below if there's an obvious choice, or if pads share the same core and beneficial features.

DualSense Controller — simply brilliant

(Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation)

It's an easy one, but a brilliant one. The PS5's default controller has not really left my side when playing GTA 6 and, besides being the default, has proved excellent for the game.

The controls are all laid out pretty excellently for the DualSense by default by Rockstar, and you're also getting the excellent ergonomic design that means it gave me great comfort for extremely long play sessions. On top of this, the subtleties of the controller's haptic feedback, like immersive vibrations for travel, combat, impacts, and more, and the trigger feedback are immense.

You can accentuate it and level it up a bit with some thumb grips too, as I did with the KontrolFreek Heist Edition grips, which are fantastic, give you a bit more control, and add some wonderful GTA-6-esque pizzazz to your pad.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xbox alternative: Xbox Wireless Controller

DualSense Edge — a premium pick, and my top recommendation

(Image credit: Future/Sony/Rockstar Games)

This is a premium pick that will demand a bit of an investment, but it has allowed me to alter controls to give me greater mastery over all of GTA 6's controls and really helped tailor things for me after getting used to the defaults. This has been the controller I've used most after testing all the ones I've used.

For example, with my smaller hands, the shoulder buttons can be a bit tricky to use very quickly, especially in instances like firing weapons while driving, steering, and accelerating in vehicles, so being able to remap a couple of these to the DualSense Edge's back buttons is incredibly useful. Being able to alter the triggers to the Edge's middle setting has been great too, offering a reliably excellent balance between instant actuation for shooting and avoiding the longest acceleration for cars.

Put that added flexibility and feature set into the same ergonomic design, which I both love and is great for my hands, as well as the haptics, and the combination is a truly winning one.

Xbox alternative: Xbox Elite Series 2 or an Asus ROG Raikiri II

Razer Raiju V3 Pro — for the speedsters

(Image credit: Future/Razer/Rockstar Games)

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro will afford you similar functionality to the DualSense Edge, but with a few differences and a couple of missing features, in all truth — but that might not bother you.

The main thrust of why the Raiju V3 Pro is great for GTA 6 is that the inputs have felt instant for all my criminal and non-criminal activities, due to the microswitch buttons all over this pad. On top of this, you're getting some exceptional enhancements like four back buttons, TMR thumbsticks, Hall Effect triggers, and a supremely lightweight design.

With regards to the latter, I've been using the recently revealed Signature Edition, which has a bit of an exoskeleton design in the chassis, so it's even lighter than the standard one too.

You are giving up the haptics, which do make GTA 6 more immersive, but this is still an excellently comfortable pad, and if you're after immediacy of inputs in your time across Leonida, then this could be just the companion for you.

Xbox alternative: Razer Wolverine V3 or V4 Pro

PDP Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded — a modular option

(Image credit: Future/PDP/Turtle Beach/Rockstar Games)

If you're someone who demands ultimate flexibility from your gamepad, then the modular design of the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded may just be what you're after.

One of the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded's biggest unique selling points is the modular design of its D-pads and sticks. As a result, if you're on PS5 but always prefer an asymmetrical stick layout, then you can get that right here. It's also got four large back buttons, an extremely grippy frame, and Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers.

This pad has the most individual design and form compared to the other ones I tried, and wasn't quite the best for me as a result, but that doesn't mean to say it won't be perfect for you. If you prefer your controller's wings a bit shallower, and your gamepads overall a bit squatter with some great back buttons on your fingertips at all times, then this is a good one to consider.

Xbox alternative: Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded for Xbox