It appears that this Amazon Prime Day sale and the adjacent discounts at other retailers really will be the best time to snag a gear upgrade before GTA 6 arrives.

However, there's so much to filter through when it comes to gaming peripherals, be it headsets or controllers, or even TVs.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

But that's where we come in. We've tested hundreds and hundreds of gaming peripherals, so we know what makes a terrific experience-enhancing one — and I've got a few below, across a few key areas.

If you're looking for a headset, then a record-low price of $344.99 on the usually $400 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset will upgrade your audio no end. If you want something to have all of Jason and Lucia's abilities at your fingertips, then a premium Xbox controller like the Asus ROG Raikiri II down to a record-low price of $123.49 (was $189.99) is a steal.

And if you want Vice City to look as vivid and immersive as it can for you, then $200 off the 65-inch LG C6 OLED TV is a seriously good offer to upgrade your screen before the game drops next month.

Today's best GTA 6 headset upgrade deals

Save 14% ($55) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni: was $399.99 now $344.99 at Amazon While this one headset can be adopted by both PS5 and Xbox players, as it's compatible with both consoles, I've been a huge fan of this on my PS5 Pro in particular this year. It's a brilliant headset with loads of features to enhance your experience and offer the full package — as well as awesome audio quality to boot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($45) Razer BlackShark V3: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Amazon This looks like a new record-low price for the Razer BlackShark V3, a fantastic headset that received five stars in our review. It's a brilliant upgrade to go for, has fantastic audio, and also doesn't cost the earth compared to other premium headsets right now. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best GTA 6 controller upgrade deals

Save 35% ($66.50) Asus ROG Raikiri II: was $189.99 now $123.49 at Amazon For Xbox players, this is a brand-new record-low price on one of our favorite Xbox controllers, which is absolutely worth paying attention to. It's a quality pad that has features that will genuinely improve your play, and customisation options. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best GTA 6 TV upgrade deals

LG 65-inch C6 4k OLED TV (2026) : was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon It's a predictable recommendation, but for good reason: the LG C6 is simply brilliant for gaming. No matter if you're on PS5 or Xbox, the LG C6 is the 2026 TV to strive for right now, adn deals like this one make it all the more tempting to commit to ahead of November 19. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 65-inch QM7L SQD mini-LED 4K TV (2026) : was $997.99 now $897.99 at Amazon I was going to dig out a Sony option here too due to the excellence they often have for being PS5 companions, but this TCL QM7L is superb value for money, and it's also brilliant for gaming with excellent performance and picture quality that's sure to make GTA 6 shine. Read more Read less ▼

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