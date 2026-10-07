It appears that this Amazon Prime Day sale and the adjacent discounts at other retailers really will be the best time to snag a gear upgrade before GTA 6 arrives.
However, there's so much to filter through when it comes to gaming peripherals, be it headsets or controllers, or even TVs.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
But that's where we come in. We've tested hundreds and hundreds of gaming peripherals, so we know what makes a terrific experience-enhancing one — and I've got a few below, across a few key areas.
If you're looking for a headset, then a record-low price of $344.99 on the usually $400 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset will upgrade your audio no end. If you want something to have all of Jason and Lucia's abilities at your fingertips, then a premium Xbox controller like the Asus ROG Raikiri II down to a record-low price of $123.49 (was $189.99) is a steal.
And if you want Vice City to look as vivid and immersive as it can for you, then $200 off the 65-inch LG C6 OLED TV is a seriously good offer to upgrade your screen before the game drops next month.
Today's best GTA 6 headset upgrade deals
While this one headset can be adopted by both PS5 and Xbox players, as it's compatible with both consoles, I've been a huge fan of this on my PS5 Pro in particular this year. It's a brilliant headset with loads of features to enhance your experience and offer the full package — as well as awesome audio quality to boot.
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This looks like a new record-low price for the Razer BlackShark V3, a fantastic headset that received five stars in our review. It's a brilliant upgrade to go for, has fantastic audio, and also doesn't cost the earth compared to other premium headsets right now.
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Today's best GTA 6 controller upgrade deals
Although marketed as an esports- or pro-focused controller, this is downright one of the finest third-party premium PS5 pads money can buy right now, and it's always in rotation in my setup. Not quite the lowest ever, but it's the third cheapest it's been all year, so great value. Another third-party option is the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, which has got nearly 40% off right now too.
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For Xbox players, this is a brand-new record-low price on one of our favorite Xbox controllers, which is absolutely worth paying attention to. It's a quality pad that has features that will genuinely improve your play, and customisation options.
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Today's best GTA 6 TV upgrade deals
It's a predictable recommendation, but for good reason: the LG C6 is simply brilliant for gaming. No matter if you're on PS5 or Xbox, the LG C6 is the 2026 TV to strive for right now, adn deals like this one make it all the more tempting to commit to ahead of November 19.
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I was going to dig out a Sony option here too due to the excellence they often have for being PS5 companions, but this TCL QM7L is superb value for money, and it's also brilliant for gaming with excellent performance and picture quality that's sure to make GTA 6 shine.
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More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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