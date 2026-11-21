More than 80 influencers allegedly promoted Nvidia chip exports to China

The campaign's participating creators collectively reached approximately 14 million followers

More than 8,000 posts contained identifiable promotional tracking arrangements

An investigation published days after Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia has uncovered an extensive influencer campaign supporting American artificial intelligence chip exports to China.

The operation allegedly used right-wing social media personalities and online publications to build public support for selling Nvidia's advanced processors to Chinese customers.

Investigators identified thousands of promotional posts, with participating creators collectively reaching approximately 14 million followers across their social media audiences.

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More than 80 influencers allegedly participated in coordinated chip export promotions

The investigation by The Midas Project found that more than 80 influencers had apparently received payments to promote technology industry interests through coordinated online campaigns.

Several promotions specifically supported American approval of Nvidia's H200 processors for Chinese buyers, following Washington's decision to authorize certain exports.

According to the investigation, numerous creators published promotional material within two weeks after the American government approved the shipments.

Several accounts repeated similar arguments, claiming Donald Trump's administration was protecting American technological leadership through continued exports to China.

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One recurring message suggested that Trump's decision would preserve American dominance in artificial intelligence hardware instead of allowing Chinese manufacturers to capture additional market share.

The investigation identified coordinated language across multiple accounts, suggesting that their publications were not simply independent expressions of personal political opinions.

The campaign also coincided with disagreements among Republican lawmakers, some of whom opposed allowing advanced American processors into Chinese markets.

While Nvidia stood to benefit commercially from approved exports, political opposition threatened the continuation of those sales.

Investigators traced shortened promotional links through an intermediary website called mycreator.studio, which recorded individual creators and their associated advertising campaigns.

Their examination connected the tracking infrastructure to Urban Legend, an influencer marketing company previously associated with similar promotional arrangements.

The investigation identified more than 8,000 social media posts containing these tracking arrangements, although most concerned campaigns unrelated to artificial intelligence.

It also identified approximately 6,000 additional posts using other identifiable campaign links, expanding the apparent scale considerably.

Campaign extends beyond Nvidia

The investigation identified at least two dozen campaigns concerning artificial intelligence, including promotions supporting Nvidia's commercial interests and opposing regulatory restrictions.

Some participating publications also appeared to receive payments, with several articles carrying sponsored designations or other indications of commercial placement.

Four of five identified Trending Politics articles connected to these campaigns carried sponsored labels, while another publication promoted H200 exports without identifying its author.

An unsigned Upward News article supporting Chinese sales also received coordinated influencer promotion shortly after publication.

Researchers additionally identified connections between certain campaigns and political advocacy organizations, including Build American AI and Innovation Council Action.

These organizations have links to influential technology investors and political figures, although investigators could not establish that either financed every identified campaign.

The Midas Project found no conclusive evidence connecting Nvidia directly to the promotional arrangements, despite the commercial benefits associated with increased Chinese chip sales.

Nvidia, Urban Legend, Build American AI, and Innovation Council Action did not respond to requests for comment.

The investigation appeared on November 16, four days after Nvidia announced Jensen Huang's resignation and appointed CFO Colette Kress interim chief executive.

However, the findings concern promotional activities and financing arrangements that extend beyond the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Via Model Republic

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