Saturday's Wales vs Australia live stream in the 2026 Nations Championship at the imposing Millennium Stadium is very much the morning after the night before for the home side after their remarkable, historic win over the All Blacks last weekend. While for the Wallabies, it's so far been a tour to forget.

The tone was set in Cardiff with a blazing red riposte to New Zealand's haka, and Steve Tandy's men refused to let the intensity drop for the 80 gruelling minutes that followed. Tries from Tomos Williams and captain Dewi Lake within the first 10 minutes put the fire-breathing Dragons in front, before Archie Griffin, Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit all crossed the All Blacks line to pile on 35 points to their opponents' 28 – and thus recording a first Welsh win over the All Blacks for 73 years.

Australia have managed one solitary win throughout this inaugural tournament, and that was at home against Italy. They were humbled in a 45-22 thrashing from England two weeks ago, before losing a tight one to Scotland at Murrayfield. It felt like Les Kiss was turning the tide for Australian rugby when they defeated the world champions South Africa in September, but they've since lost four games on the bounce. There's still much work to be done before they host the World Cup next year.

Read on below for our guide on where to watch Wales vs Australia on TV and get Nations Championship 2026 free streams online.

Watch Wales vs Australia for FREE

The Wales vs Australia live stream is set to be shown for free in the US, UK, and Ireland.

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX & S4C via BBC iPlayer

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from the US, UK and Ireland can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Wales vs Australia stream using a VPN

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount now.

exclusive deal 🔥 NORDVPN BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: 78% OFF! Wherever you are, stay connected and catch the action with NordVPN – TechRadar's #1 VPN choice.



✅ 78% off + 3 EXTRA months FREE

✅ Unlocks RugbyPass TV, ITVX & Virgin Media Play Unlock your Wales vs Australia stream from anywhere and catch every big moment!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the rugby.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in the US

Wales vs Australia can be streamed for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

The dedicated rugby streaming platform can be watched on its website or mobile app, and through Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV and Android TV.

Outside the US for Wales vs Australia? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Wales vs Australia for free on ITV and S4C (Welsh language).

TV coverage for Wales vs Australia is on ITV4 while you can also stream it live and on demand via the free ITVX website and mobile app.

For those who prefer to watch with Welsh commentary, the game will also be shown live on S4C and through that channel on the BBC iPlayer.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

ITVX and BBC iPlayer are free services, though you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence to watch their live streams, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in Ireland

Virgin Media 1 is showing Wales vs Australia in Ireland, which means it will also be available to stream on the Virgin Media Play platform.

Not in Ireland right now? Check out NordVPN.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in Australia

Wales vs Australia will be on Stan Sport Down Under

It costs AU$20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription costing from AU$4.99 a month for a limited time.

Away from Australia right now? Use a VPN to watch Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Nations Championship 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand. This game will go out on Sky Sport 2.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month and watch Wales vs Australia.

Missing the Wales vs Australia game? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in South Africa

This Wales vs Australia game is being shown on SuperSport's SS Extra 2 in South Africa.

Want to watch online? You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs699 per month for a plan streaming international rugby.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in Canada

In Canada, Wales vs Australia is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$89.99 six-month pass or pay CA$149.99 for a whole year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Wales vs Australia start time? The scheduled Wales vs Australia kick-off time on Saturday, November 21 is 8.10pm GMT local time in Cardiff, Wales. That's 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT in the US. It's 7.10am AEDT on the morning of Sunday, November 22 in Australia.

Can I watch Wales vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ITVX, Rugbypass TV and VM Play all have dedicated apps.