Wales vs Japan Free Streams: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 game, TV Channels, Preview

Saturday's Wales vs Japan live stream in the 2026 Nations Championship gives a little more meaning to the traditional Autumn internationals, as both sides seek a winning start to their trio of November matches at Cardiff's mighty Millennium Stadium.

The recent history of matches between the Dragons and Brave Blossoms has produced some fantastic games and close results – in the respective fixture this time last year, a dramatic last-minute penalty from Jarrod Evans secured Wales a one-point win. But you can bet that Eddie Jones's Japan side will come to Saturday's game well-drilled, tactically on point, and with muscle memory of beating the Welsh as recently as July 2025.

Although neither side can realistically qualify for the Nations Championship final, this month's games will serve as a good litmus test of how their respective preparations are progressing ahead of next year's World Cup. Steve Tandy's home side will be particularly desperate for a win, knowing that they face New Zealand and Australia next. If Louis Rees-Zammit, Jac Morgan, captain Dewi Lake and co fail to beat Japan, they'll be staring down the barrel of the wooden spoon; the same ignominy that has befallen the proud rugby nation at the last three Six Nations championships.

Read on below for our guide on where to watch Wales vs Japan on TV and get Nations Championship 2026 free streams online.

Watch Wales vs Japan for FREE

Saturday's game – along with every other match of the 2026 Nations Championship – will be streamed live and free across the US, UK and Ireland. The Wales vs Japan live stream is set to be shown on:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX & S4C via BBC iPlayer

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from the US, UK and Ireland can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Wales vs Japan stream using a VPN

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount now.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the rugby.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in the US

Wales vs Japan and all 2026 Nations Championship matches will be live streamed for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

The dedicated rugby streaming platform can be watched on its website or mobile app, and through Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Outside the US for Wales vs Japan? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Wales vs Japan for free on ITV.

TV coverage for Wales vs Japan is on ITV1 while you can also stream it live and on demand via the free ITVX website and mobile app.

For those who prefer to watch with Welsh commentary, the game will also be shown live on S4C and through that channel on the BBC iPlayer.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

ITVX and iPlayer are free services, though you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence to watch their live streams, as this covers digital content consumption, too.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in Ireland

As mentioned above, all Nations Championship 2026 games will be on free-to-air TV in Ireland.

Virgin Media 1 is showing Wales vs Japan, which means it will also be available to stream on the Virgin Media Play platform.

Not in Ireland right now? Check out NordVPN.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in Australia

In Australia, Wales vs Japan will be on Stan Sport.

It costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription costing from $9.99 a month.

Away from Australia right now? Use a VPN to watch Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Nations Championship 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month and watch Wales vs Japan.

Missing the Wales vs Japan game? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

What is the Wales vs Japan start time? The scheduled Wales vs Japan kick-off time on Saturday, November 7 is 4.40pm GMT local time in Cardiff, Wales. That's 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT in the US.

Can I watch Wales vs Japan on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ITVX, Rugbypass TV and VM Play all have dedicated apps.