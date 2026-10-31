How to watch New Zealand vs Fiji: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Group A decider in Rugby League World Cup

Watch New Zealand vs Fiji in a make-or-break Rugby League World Cup 2026 Pool A clash at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina, as the two countries battle for a place in the semi-finals. The equation is simple: the winner goes through to the last four, while the loser goes home.

New Zealand bounced back from their 24-22 defeat by Australia in the tournament opener with an 82-16 rout of the Cook Islands last time out, but they had to fight back after falling 16-12 behind. They soon made their class tell, though, with Jamayne Isaako racking up 38 points – comprising three tries and 13 conversions – to break the record for the most points by a Kiwi player in a single match. They will have to be on their game against a Fiji side who ran Australia close in their second pool match, as Stacey Jones' team look to move one step closer to lifting the World Cup for just the second time.

Fiji may feel that they missed an opportunity to seal their place in the last four, having seen their game against Australia turn on a disallowed second-half try that would have put them 20-12 ahead. They ultimately lost 36-22 in Brisbane but will take plenty of confidence from their performance, especially given the way they dominated the Aussies' pack. The Fijians are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the fourth time in their history but they face an uphill battle, with second-place New Zealand sitting five positions above them in the world rankings.

Here's how to watch New Zealand vs Fiji from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Watch New Zealand vs Fiji for FREE

New Zealand vs Fiji is free on 7plus in Australia and ThreeNow in New Zealand.

Outside either Australia or New Zealand today? NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world — find out more below.

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How to watch New Zealand vs Fiji live streams in the US

Viewers in the US can watch New Zealand vs Fiji live on Premier Sports, which is showing all 18 games of the men's Rugby League World Cup 2026.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Abroad today? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch New Zealand vs Fiji live streams in Australia

New Zealand vs Fiji is live on free-to-air 7mate in Australia, while you can stream the match via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch New Zealand vs Fiji as if you were back home.

How to watch New Zealand vs Fiji live streams in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch New Zealand vs Fiji for free on ThreeNow or on Sky Sport NZ, with live coverage on Sky Sport 1.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch New Zealand vs Fiji live streams in the UK

UK-based fans can watch New Zealand vs Fiji on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock your New Zealand vs Fiji stream with NordVPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs Fiji live streams in Canada

New Zealand vs Fiji is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the New Zealand vs Fiji start time? The New Zealand vs Fiji kick-off time is at 2.45pm AEST local time in Robina, Australia on Saturday, October 31. That's 12.45am ET in the US, 4.45am GMT in the UK and 3.45pm AEDT in Sydney.

What is the New Zealand vs Fiji head-to-head? New Zealand and Fiji have met at the quarter-final stage of the past two Rugby League World Cups, winning one game apiece. The Fijians triumphed 4-2 in 2017, while the Kiwis claimed a 24-18 victory in 2022.

Can I watch New Zealand vs Fiji on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the New Zealand vs Fiji teams? New Zealand: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 James Fisher-Harris, (c), 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 10 Moses Leota, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Briton Nikora, 13 Joseph Tapine. Reserves: 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 Naufahu Whyte, 16 Erin Clark, 17 Xavier Willison, 18 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 19 Scott Sorensen, 20 Leo Thompson. Fiji: 1 Sunia Turuva, 2 Ronald Philitoga, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Solomone Saukuru, 5 Semi Valemei, 6 Kurt Donoghoe, 7 Brandon Wakeham, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Apisai Koroisau (c), 10 Emosi Ravosai, 11 Taane Milne, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 Caleb Navale. Reserves: 14 Josese Lanyon, 15 Elijah Keung, 16 Jordan Miller, 17 Joseph Litidamu, 18 Jordin Leiu, 19 Apenisa Driti, 20 Zion Johnson.