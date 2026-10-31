'Online exams are now a waste of time': Top UC Berkeley professor calls time on homework grades as students are increasingly cheating using AI

Berkeley professor Richard Borcherds says he no longer grades homework

The renowned mathematician stated that it is amost impossible to spot a human written submission among those created with AI

Grading in Borcherds’ classes are now conducted with in-person exams, completed without resorting to electronic devices

Professor Richard Borcherds of the University of California, Berkeley, has revealed he has abandoned grading homework for his math students.

The decision appears to have been made following an improvement in AI-produced homework, which has left educators unable to spot human-penned submissions from those completed using AI.

British-born Borcherds – whose award-winning work includes infinite-dimensional algebras and is currently researching quantum field theory – has determined that his students will be assessed using traditional exams, without reliance on electronic devices.

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The decision follows Berkeley’s previous evaluation of AI detection software that it found was unreliable, and prompted the university to allow professors to formulate their own AI policies within the course syllabus.

"Grading for correctness"

AI has changed the game as far as educators are concerned. While some appear content to let students submit work produced however they see fit, others are taking a more determined approach. Professor Borcherds has clearly seen a change in scores as the use of AI among his math students has increased.

“Online exams are now a waste of time as several students just use AI to answer the questions. I cannot tell which students are using AI, but I notice the average score increases a lot in online exams.”

Borcherds explained that what he calls “grading for correctness” essentially pushes students towards using AI. They’re employing a tool that can be guaranteed to produce the correct answer.

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“Grading for correctness just adds a huge incentive for them to use AI for homework instead of doing it themselves and penalizes students for honesty. And paying to grade AI generated answers is a waste of time and money.”

Difficult assessments

Other educators have expressed similar concerns about AI, although to date none seem to have taken Borcherds more traditional stance on the technology. Some have found, however, that giving students the time and space to use AI has skewed their results, and limiting access to the technology provides more realistic grades.

Berkeley has previous explored the use of AI detection and found it lacking. By putting its professors in charge of determining departmental expectations of AI use in students, the university has given its educators the power to expect better from their students.

Professor Borcherds could be set to lead the way on this, and perhaps once this story attracts attention, more educators will take a stronger view of AI assistance in homework and assessments.

Via New York Post

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