LG Display is investing heavily in OLED production up to 111 inches

Current LG OLEDs top out at 97 inches

Today's 97-inch panel is much older tech than smaller panels

If you're looking for home theater-size OLED TVs, you'll soon encounter two hard limits: availability and affordability. You can't currently buy an OLED larger than 97 inches because nobody makes them.

And you probably can't afford a 97-inch OLED TV because it's terrifyingly expensive: today LG is listing its 97-inch OLED for $19,999 (reduced from $24,999) / £15,999. But it looks like both of those things are about to change.

LG Display is reportedly investing big money in big OLED, though: it and its partner Guangzhou Development Zone Holding Group are reportedly investing an extra 1 billion yuan to upgrade its production facilities for giant OLED displays.

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As FlatpanelsHD reports, the market analysis company TrendForce says that the announced upgrades mainly target "large-size OLED module manufacturing, with products covering 77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch, and 111-inch," with the ability to debut a 111-inch panel being a "major highlight of the project."

Bigger and potentially more affordable TVs are always welcome. But we do have some questions.

Hisense's massive mini-LED TVs are spectacular, and the 98-inch costs a fraction of what you'd pay for a same-sized OLED (Image credit: Future)

What panel is LG intending to use?

The big question for us is whether the investment will mean improvements to the existing 97-inch panel's technology.

The 2026 version of LG's 97-inch OLED TV is a 4K native panel with a native refresh rate of 120Hz, but while the model is the LG G6, its panel is not the same as its smaller siblings: they all get LG's Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 panel, but the 97-inch is an older, non-Tandem panel — in fact it dates back to the LG G2 from 2022, so it's several generations behind. That means it isn't as bright and doesn't have the same color accuracy as the other models.

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That difference is important, because these large OLEDs are up against some of the best mini-LED and increasingly, RGB mini-LED TVs — and those TVs are exceptionally bright and accurate as well as increasingly affordable. It's possible to buy high-quality 98-inch Hisense TV for just $3,999, which is a lot for a TV but not a lot for a 98-inch one — and is obvious just a fraction of the 97-inch OLED price.

We're keeping our fingers crossed here: if LG Display breaks the size barrier and makes ultra-large Tandem RGB TVs that are less expensive to manufacture, that'd be great. The worst case scenario is that we get the same kind of panel that's currently in the 97-incher, but a bit bigger — but it seems like that the aim is to upgrade the technology, given that production of smaller sizes was mentioned as a goal as well.

And that might be the bigger win from the project for most of us: if the project succeeds in making producing 111-inch OLED viable, and therefore improves the process and lowers the cost of 77-inch and 83-inch models too, that's probably the real benefit.

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