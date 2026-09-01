Roku announces two affordable OLED TVs: the Roku Pro Series OLED TV and the Roku Pro Series LX OLED TV

The Pro OLED starts from $999, and has 4K 120Hz and VRR support

The LX starts from $1,299 and has 4K 144Hz VRR support

Only 55-inch and 65-inch sizes are mentioned, though

Roku has launched its first ever OLED TV, the Roku Pro Series, with a second, more premium model coming in October 2026.

As we've come to expect from Roku, the TVs offer a good specification with a very competitive price tag: the cheapest model is $999 for the 55-inch size. That could make them among the best OLED TVs for buyers who don't want to spend too much: the LG B6, for example, is listed at $1,299 for the 55-inch model officially (though we've seen it fall below that already).

The Roku Pro Series OLED TV will be available in two sizes initially, 55 and 65 inches, and it is extremely thin. The display sits on an adjustable, tool-free stand designed to fit soundbars and set-top boxes, and the stand has built-in cable straps to keep everything nice and neat.

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Both models come with an enhanced voice remote, push-to-talk control and a handy remote control finder that's operated by a button built into the TV.

Roku Pro Series / Pro Series LX OLED TVs: key features

The standard Roku Pro Series OLED TV has a 120Hz panel with wide viewing angles, and Dolby Vision support.

There are four HDMI 2.1 ports, and an automatic Game Mode; the TVs support FreeSync Premium and HDMI-spec variable refresh rates.

(Image credit: Roku)

The second model, the Roku Pro Series LX OLED TV, delivers up to 144Hz VRR, has higher brightness and has an advanced polarizer to reduce room reflections. It has a more fancy version of the voice remote featuring backlit buttons and customizable shortcuts, and the remote charges via USB-C.

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The Roku Pro Series OLED TV is available now on Amazon US in a choice of 55 or 65 inches, with prices starting at $999. That'll make it a hot competitor against the aforementioned LG B6, or the Samsung S85H, which is Samsung's budget model, and is officially priced around $1,199.

(Image credit: Roku)

The Roku Pro Series LX OLED TV will launch in October with a starting price of $1,299 — that's very close to the current sale price of the LG C6, and we can't wait to see if it performs in the same ballpark too.

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