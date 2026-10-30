How to watch NFL 2026 for free from anywhere in the world with this Black Friday VPN deal

The NFL season is heating up, with the Minnesota Vikings emerging as the surprise package after a 6-0 start. Their defence has led the way, while the winless Los Angeles Chargers are already facing serious questions.

The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills have also impressed, but pre-season favourites the Rams and Eagles have struggled.

With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, several big moves have already been made as teams look to strengthen their squads. But with plenty of football still to come, a strong start guarantees nothing. The race for the playoffs and Super Bowl LXI is wide open.

Traveling away from home? A good VPN will let you tap into your regular NFL coverage from anywhere – and one of our favourites IPVanish has launched its Black Friday deals for 2026, plus it covers an unlimited number of devices.

Can I stream NFL 2026 for free? Yes! In some countries around the world you can watch the NFL for FREE. Check the below services each week to see what is available to watch for free.

🇬🇧 5 – UK

– UK 🇦🇺 7plus – Australia

– Australia 🇳🇿 TVNZ+ – New Zealand

– New Zealand 🇮🇪 VM Play – Ireland

– Ireland 🇺🇸 Twitch – US

Use a VPN to watch any NFL 2026 stream

Why is a VPN a good option to watch NFL 2026? Taking place across several matchweeks from September through February, the 2026-27 NFL season coincides with plenty of travel and time away from home. Unfortunately, you may find that your usual streaming options are geoblocked while you’re abroad. That’s where a VPN comes in handy – not only does it let you access your home streaming services from anywhere, but it also protects you from potential online threats. We recommend IPVanish – it does everything and will unblock any free streaming service for you to watch the action.

Black Friday deal IPVanish: from $2.19/month (was $2.39) for 2 years of protection IPVanish's Black Friday sale keeps it cheaper than the likes of Surfshark and NordVPN, but won't save you much compared to earlier this year. An Advanced plan (now $3.29/month) gets you: 🎴5GB eSIM data usable in 200+ countries

💾 1TB encrypted storage and secure browsing*

🦠 Next Gen Antivirus

🔓 Ability to unlock streaming services You also get access to servers in 150+ locations, unlimited simultaneous connections, and a bunch of advanced security features built into the VPN. All of these are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you're unhappy, you can get a full refund.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select an Australia server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch NFL.

What devices are supported by IPVanish? IPVanish apps will work on the following operating systems:



Windows: 10+

Mac: 13 and up

iOS: 14.0 and up

Android: 5.1 and up to the latest stable non-alpha/beta version For manual setups, IPVanish provides support for:



Windows: Windows 7 to the latest version (for as long as Microsoft still supports the OS)

Mac: 10.6.8 x64 to the latest version

iOS: 5.1.1 (iPod Touch 3g / iPad 1), 6.1.3 (iPhone 3&4 / iPod Touch 4&5g / All other iPads), 6.1.4 (iPhone 5)

Android: 4.0.3 (ICS) up to the latest stable non-alpha/beta version

Linux: Debian or RedHat-based distros - best effort

Router Firmware: DD-WRT v2 and v3, Tomato, Asus-WRT, Merlin, OpenWRT