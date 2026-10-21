How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: FREE live Streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Champions League 2026/27, team news

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams in a classic irresistible force against immovable object contest at the Allianz Arena on Champions League 2026/27 Matchday 3.

In Brief Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Wednesday, October 21 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Free Stream: RTE Player (Ireland)

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your live stream

Vincent Kompany's six-time European champions fell 3-1 to Mikel Arteta's eventual runners-up just under a year ago, and Die Roten want revenge.

Kompany wasn't his usual effervescent touchline presence for the 6-1 Bundesliga demolition of RB Leipzig at the weekend, the Bayern boss suffering from illness and a painful hip. Luis Diaz's lethal hat-trick will have improved Kompany's mood, though, with the Colombian's first goals since August vital tonight with Michael Olise – 14 goal involvements in 10 outings this term – suspended after his red card in the surprising 3-3 draw with Norwegian side Viking. Harry Kane faces the club he may or may not have supported as a boy, and will look to extend Bayern's run of 24 consecutive Champions League games in which they've scored.

If the German champions have been in rare attacking form (25 goals scored in their past six games), the Gunners have been more circumspect. Since a 3-0 shellacking at Brighton, Arteta has returned to the control-first mantra that secured last term's Premier League title with a 1-0 weekend win at Nottingham Forest coming from their only shot on target. A one-time coach of Kompany's on the Manchester City backroom staff, the Basque boss saw his side beat Lille 3-0 last time out in this competition and will consider giving Sunday matchwinner Noni Madueke a start after Ebere Eze struggled.

Here's how to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Stanisic, Kim Minjae, Upamecano, Davies, Pavlovic, Laimer, Bischof, Gnabry, Saibari, Kane

Substitutes: UIreich, Urbig, Ito, Tah, Brown, Luis Diaz, Boey, Sapoko Ndiaye, Karl, Binder

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Odegaard, Madueke, Saka, Havertz

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Meslier, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly, White, Zubimendi, Merino, Eze, Gyokeres

Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for FREE

You can stream Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for free on RTE2 in the Republic of Ireland and via the RTE Player streaming service.

This doesn't require an account sign-up or any subscription.

Abroad? Unlock your free Champions League stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount and and extra three months for free...

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. ✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks RTE Player Get NordVPN and live stream Bayern Munich vs Arsenal from anywhere.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams in the US

In the US, you can watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the UCL on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Visiting the US from Ireland? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your free RTE Player stream of the match.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, Bayern Munich vs Arsenal is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and their streaming platform HBO Max.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Those visiting the UK from Ireland can explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access the free stream.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams in Canada

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN's soccer package is what you'll require, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home to watch your usual Champions League coverage.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Purchase the Stan Sport package and you'll not only get every Champions League game, but all 380 Premier League games as well.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kick-off? Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday, 21 October That's 6am AEDT on Thursday, 22 October.

What is the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal head-to-head record? There have been 12 previous meetings between Bayern Munich and Arsenal, with the German side winning eight matches to the Gunners' four. There have been three draws. Arsenal won the most recent encounter 3-1 in November 2025, which was also in the Champions League league phase. The Gunners, however, have lost their past three visits to the Allianz by an aggregate 11-2.