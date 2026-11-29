Find out how to watch Arsenal vs Man City from anywhere in the world, as the rival Premier League title contenders clash in what could be a pivotal game at the top.

A dreadful run of form has left City side trailing the league leaders by six points. Lose this and it won't be the prospective points deduction that kills their title hopes. Enzo Maresca has taken the brunt of the criticism amid a slump that's seen Man City lose three of their past four top flight fixtures, drawing the other. As Leicester and Chelsea fans will attest, the Italian is obsessed with retaining the ball, which is a problem when your best player is the guy up-front.

Starved of service, Erling Haaland has gone three games without scoring, something that's only happened twice before in his City career. Contrary to the optics of his heated rivalry with Gabriel, however, he almost always scores against the Gunners.

Arsenal may have breathing room at the top, but their ratio of goals to points feels unsustainable. The 1-0 specialists are currently on-course to win the league with a record-low output, and in back-to-back games against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund they've failed to defend a one-goal lead. This Man City backline, however, could be the perfect tonic for wayward strikers Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres. While Arsenal have scored fewer goals than the rest of the top six, only one team in the top half has conceded more than City. Maresca is also yet to beat his former City colleague.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Man City for free?

Although Arsenal vs Man City is free-to-air in Azerbaijan on Idman TV.

It's being shown on on USA Network in the US, which is available via OTT streamers Fubo and Hulu + Live TV, each of which come with a free trial.

Away from home on vacation or for business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Proton VPN.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Man City live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Arsenal vs Man City with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Proton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for Proton VPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to USA – Open the Proton VPN app and select an American server. ▶️ Head to Fubo – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy the Arsenal vs Man City game.

🇺🇸 How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in the US

Arsenal vs Man City is being broadcast on USA Network.

To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options; Fubo, Hulu + Live TV (each of which comes with a free trial) and Sling TV (cheapest monthly option) all carry the channel.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your Arsenal vs Man City stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in the UK

Sky Sports is showing Arsenal vs Man City in the UK.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Abroad today? Explore Proton VPN (75% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in Canada

Fubo is showing Arsenal vs Man City in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 per month for the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to unlock your Fubo or DAZN account from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Arsenal vs Man City live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 3.30am AEDT on Monday, November 30.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, comprising the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use Proton VPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Arsenal vs Man City: Q+A

What time does Arsenal vs Man City kick-off? The scheduled Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time on Sunday, November 29 is 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. That's 3.30am AEDT on Monday, November 30 in Australia.

What is the Arsenal vs Man City head-to-head? Arsenal and Man City have met 217 times previously, with the Gunners triumphing on 102 occasions and the Sky Blues winning 67 games. There have also been 48 draws. The two sides last met in August 2026 in the 2026 Community Shield, when Mikel Arteta's men ran out 3-0 winners at the Millennium Stadium, courtesy of goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

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