How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: Free live streams and TV channels for Premier League 2026/27
Enzo Maresca's table toppers visit Anfield for their first match since the club's guilty verdict
- Liverpool vs Man City: Sunday, October 11 at 4.30pm BST / 11.30pm ET / 2.30am AEDT (Sun.)
- Streams: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US)
- Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock your streaming account
Watch Liverpool vs Man City in the Premier League 2026/27 season, as Anfield is sure to reserve an especially hostile reception for the club that has been found guilty of multiple financial rule breaches. Can Enzo Maresca foster a siege mentality and continue his side's 100% record? Or will Andoni Iraola channel the feeling and kickstart his Reds reign?
It had to be Liverpool. The announcement of City's 114 financial rule breaches by an independent commission (charges the club still deny and will appeal) during the three-week international break meant the build-up to facing one of the teams most affected would be extended and dripping in narrative. Anfield will be rocking, necessarily so after a quiet start to life under Iraola that is yet to deliver a Premier League home win.
Maresca has said the "feeling is fantastic" in the camp as the City boss attempts to establish an us-against-the-world mentality in light of the panel's recent findings. If ever there was a game to 'control the controlables', and focus on the football, this is it. The Italian boss will look to extend his side's record to six league wins from six, with Erling Haaland in trademark goalscoring form – the Norwegian has seven goals in all competitions this term.
Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Man City in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.
Liverpool vs Man City team news
For Liverpool Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo have returned injured from international duty and will miss out, with Víctor Muñoz pushing for a start.
Phil Foden is suspended for Man City, while Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly both have knocks.
How to watch Liverpool vs Man City for FREE
Free Liverpool vs Man City streams are scarce but there are a couple of options.
In the US, the Premier League 2026/27 fixture will be on NBC, which is available free to anyone with a TV antenna or cable.
Matches shown on NBC can be accessed via OTT streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which all have free trials of varying lengths.
Not in the US? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.
How to watch Liverpool vs Man City from anywhere
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How to watch Liverpool vs Man City live streams in the USA
Soccer fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Man City in the Premier League on NBC. You can watch for free with TV antenna or cable, or stream via NBC.com by inputting your provider details.
Streaming service Peacock also provides access to live NBC content. You'll need a Peacock Premium subscription, plans start from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.
NBC content is also available via YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which all have free trials of varying lengths.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream. We like NordVPN best.
How to watch a Liverpool vs Man City live stream in the UK
Sky Sports is broadcasting Liverpool vs Man City in the UK on its Premier League and Main Event channels.
Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.
Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.
Not in the UK for Liverpool vs Man City? Use NordVPN to access your usual Premier League streams.
How to watch Liverpool vs Man City live streams in Canada
Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and it has live coverage of Liverpool vs Man City.
Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just
CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a select DAZN subscription in Canada.
Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred coverage from anywhere.
How to watch Liverpool vs Man City live streams in Australia
A Liverpool vs Man City live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.
You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.
Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual Premier League coverage. We recommend NordVPN.
What is the Liverpool vs Man City start time?
Liverpool vs Man City kicks off at 4.30pm BST / 11.30pm ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday, 11 October.
If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 2.30am AEDT on Monday, 12 October.
What is the Liverpool vs Man City head-to-head?
Of the previous 231 meetings between the sides, Liverpool have won 110 to Man City's 63, with 58 draws.
City were dominant in the fixture last season, winning both league fixtures between the sides – 3-0 at the Etihad and 2-1 at Anfield – before inflicting a 4-0 drubbing over the Reds in the FA Cup.
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Andy Murray is an award-winning writer and columnist, voted the Consumer Journalist of the Year at the 2015 PPA New Talent Awards. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo from 2012 to 2019 and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites, the Olympic Games and Premier League clubs.
An avid music lover since an existential introduction to The Bends by Radiohead aged 10, he has been a Glastonbury regular for decades and always lends an ear to the latest tech. For the past three years, he has tested products, subedited reviews and delved deep into the minutiae of VPNs for TechRadar.
He is not a famous tennis player.
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