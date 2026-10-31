How to watch Man City vs Brighton: Live streams & TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Saturday's Man City vs Brighton live streams see first play third in the Premier League 2026/27, with both sides seeking a return to winning ways after respective league losses last weekend. Unusually for such a big game, it's a 3pm GMT kick-off in the UK on Saturday afternoon.

Despite all of the controversy and those 114 charges off the field, City have been quite brilliant on it. Until last weekend, they'd won all seven of their league games with Erling Haaland looking as sharp in front of goal as his natty new haircut. That run came to an abrupt end at Villa Park, however, with Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson scoring twice in the Villans' 2-1 win. With Antoine Semenyo out long-term, much seems to rest on the shoulders of the big Norwegian, while Gianluigi Donnarumma's form between the sticks has been called into question of late.

And now they face a side that they've failed to beat at the last four times of asking in the EPL and, it doesn't feel too optimistic to suggest, are in the hunt for a Champions League spot of their own next season. A 3-0 walloping of champions Arsenal last month proved that Fabian Hürzeler's men have what it takes to beat the very best and, with 23 goals in eight outings, they're the top scorers in the division. They were well beaten last time out at Anfield (with Pascal Gross scoring at the wrong end, for a change), so Seagulls fans will hope Charalampos Kostoulas has packed his scoring boots for the trip north on Saturday.

Can Brighton bloody the noses of their hosts? Or will City get the job done like they did in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday? Here's how to watch Man City vs Brighton in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Man City vs Brighton for free? Not quite. But while there may not be any live streams of this EPL game around the world, you can watch Man City vs Brighton for just $1 in the US. That's because domestic streamer Peacock can be yours as a benefit of a Walmart+ plan, which you can try for 30 days for a single buck!

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Brighton from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Man City vs Brighton.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Peacock stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock and tune into Man City vs Brighton.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live streams in the US

Man City vs Brighton will be shown on the Peacock streaming platform in the US.



To access EPL streams on Peacock, you'll need a Premium subscription, which costs $12.99 per month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with an annual subscription for $129.99/year.

The cheapest way to get Peacock Premium is with a 30-day trial to Walmart+ for $1. The streaming service is a member benefit.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Man City vs Brighton.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live streams in the UK

Man City vs Brighton isn't on UK TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout' that means games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle. Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to this weekend, you can use Proton VPN to access your domestic Premier League streams.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting every EPL game this season in Canada, including Man City vs Brighton.

The best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live streams in Australia

Man City vs Brighton will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Man City vs Brighton start time? Man City vs Brighton kicks off at 3pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT on Saturday, October 31. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 2am AEDT on Sunday, November 1.