How to watch Como vs Man Utd: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Champions League 2026/27

Watch Como vs Man Utd FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

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Como vs Man Utd kick-off: Wednesday, October 21 at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST

Watch Como vs Man Utd live in the Champions League 2026/27 with Michael Carrick under increasing pressure to deliver a win as he takes his side to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Waiting by the glistening banks of Lake Como is one-time Red Devil target Cesc Fabregas, in charge of the club's maiden tournament appearance less than 20 years since they were in the fifth tier.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder has had an on-off association with Como since 2022, taking interim charge while the club were in Serie B before returning after their promotion to the top fight in 2024. Fourth in the Italian top flight last term, the Lariani are in major continental competition for the first time in history and sit fifth in Serie A after beating Napoli and Fiorentina already this term. Anastasios Douvikas has scored in both Champions League games – a 4-1 win against RB Leipzig and 3-2 defeat by Feyenoord – while ex-Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has impressed.

Carrick has a major defensive headache, with Leny Yoro suspended and Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez all injury doubts. The latter, who has apologized for his scathing attack on club suits after the 2-0 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid, went off at half-time of the weekend draw with Leeds that extended United winless run to six games in all competitions. Carrick will look to Bryan Mbeumo and captain Bruno Fernandes, who have seven goals between them in all competitions this term, for inspiration and a much-needed win.

Read on as we explain how to watch Como vs Man Utd in the Champions League 2026/27 for free.

Watch Como vs Man Utd for FREE

Como vs Man Utd is being shown on Virgin Media Play for free in the Republic of Ireland.

Coverage begins at 5pm on the Virgin Media Two channel.

Traveling outside Ireland? You can use a VPN to unlock your Como vs Man Utd stream on Virgin Media Play — we used it to watch PSG vs Barcelona last night and it worked perfectly.

Use a VPN to watch Como vs Man Utd live streams

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How to watch Como vs Man Utd live streams in the US

In the US, the Como vs Man Utd game is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service, which is showing all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

Alternatively, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Visiting the US from Ireland? NordVPN can unblock your Virgin Media Play stream of the game.

How to watch Como vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

Como vs Man Utd is being shown on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Outside the UK? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Como vs Man Utd live streams in Australia

Como vs Man Utd, along with all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League season, is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Como vs Man Utd live streams in Canada

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The Como vs Man Utd game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99/month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Como vs Man Utd start time? The scheduled Como vs Man Utd kick-off time on Wednesday, October 21 is 6.45pm CEST local time in Como, which is 9.45am PT / 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST. That's 3.45am AEDT on Thursday, October 22 in Australia.

What is the Como vs Man Utd head-to-head? Unsurprisingly, given Como's limited history at European football's top table, today's game is the first in history between the sides.