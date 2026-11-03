How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Champions League 2026/27

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live in the Champions League 2026/27 as Unai Emery takes his upstarts to the Camp Nou in search of a fourth win from four in the league phase. Hansi Flick's Blaugrana have lost two of their last three in all competitions and want a statement victory.

TL;DR Barcelona vs Aston Villa will kick-off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET on Tuesday, 3 November Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

After successive defeats by PSG and Real Madrid in the Champions League and La Liga respectively, Barça got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 6-1 gubbing of Alaves. Braces for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal helped maintain their two-point lead at the Primera summit and Los Cules must focus on tonight even with a top-of-the-table clash with Atletico Madrid coming at the weekend. That duo have 29 goals already this season and will want more to guide the Catalans up from eighth in the league phase. Fermin Lopez, who has 12 goals contributions to his name already this season should also start

After seeing off Club Brugge, a woeful Fenerbahce and Viking, Villa now face the five-time European champions – for the first time in more than four decades – in the sort of elite fixture that Emery relishes. Nicolas Jackson scored again in the weekend draw with Fulham and the in-form Senegalese has the physique and finishing ability to put pressure on a defensive unit that has been without Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart and Andreas Christensen through injury. Christensen is back in training and may feature, but Frenkie de Jong was pressed into emergency center-back duty against Alaves, a challenge an in-form Jackson would relish.

Read on as we explain how to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa in the Champions League 2026/27 for free.

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa for FREE

Barcelona vs Aston Villa is being shown on Virgin Media Play for free in the Republic of Ireland.

Coverage begins at 7.45pm on the Virgin Media Two channel.

Traveling abroad today? You can use a NordVPN (try risk-free) to unlock your Barcelona vs Aston Villa stream on Virgin Media Play — we used it to watch Como vs Man Utd recently and it worked perfectly.

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How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams in the US

In the US, the Barcelona vs Aston Villa game is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service, which is showing all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

Alternatively, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Visiting the US from Ireland? NordVPN can unblock your Virgin Media Play stream of the game.

How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams in the UK

Barcelona vs Aston Villa is being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Outside the UK? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams in Australia

Barcelona vs Aston Villa, along with all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League season, is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live streams in Canada

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The Barcelona vs Aston Villa game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99/month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Barcelona vs Aston Villa start time? The scheduled Barcelona vs Aston Villa kick-off time on Tuesday, November 3 is 9pm CET local time in Barcelona, which is 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. That's 7am AEDT on Thursday, November 3 in Australia.

What is the Barcelona vs Aston Villa head-to-head? There have been four previous meetings between Barcelona and Aston Villa. Each side has won one game, with two draws. More than 42 years have passed since the last meeting, as Villa came out 3-0 winners in the second leg of the UEFA Super Cup in January 1983. Barcelona had won the first leg 1-0, meaning the Villans took the trophy.