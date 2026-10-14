How to watch Man City vs PSG: Free Streams, TV Channels & Kick-Off Time for Champions League Fixture, team news

Man City vs PSG: Wednesday, October 14 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Free Stream: RTE Player (Ireland) / Club RTL (Belgium)

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your live stream

Watch Man City vs PSG live streams as Enzo Maresca seeks another win to put the Cityzens' off-field drama to one side. At the Etihad on Champions League 2026/27 Matchday 2, City host Luis Enrique's effervescent two-time defending champions, who have started the new campaign in inconsistent form.

City maintained their 100% record in competitive matches in 2026/27 with an impressive 3-0 victory at Liverpool on Sunday sealed by Rayan Cherki's work-of-art third. Maresca is trying to foster a siege mentality after the club were found guilty of multiple financial breaches by an independent Premier League commission – charges City deny and will appeal – and the early signs of such an attitude were positive at Anfield. Erling Haaland has eight goals in all competitions this season.

PSG's 3-1 victory against Le Mans at the weekend was their fourth win in a row in all competitions after a slow start to a campaign in which they picked up just two points from their opening three Ligue 1 games. Luis Enrique's side are notoriously slow starters, preferring to peak when the going gets tough next spring. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came off the bench to score at the weekend and the Georgian forward is certain to start, while Ferran Torres, who bagged a hat-trick in the 6-1 destruction of Slovan Bratislava on Matchday 1, will look to add to his seven goals in all competitions this season.

Here's how to watch Man City vs PSG in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Man City vs PSG team news

Man City: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernández, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Bettinelli, Rulli, Ndiaye, Kovačić, Aït-Nouri, Reis, Nunes, Bouaddi, O’Reilly, Allan, Foden, Lewis.

PSG: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Doué, Dembelé, Akliouche.

Subs: Chevalier, Mouak, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Kvaratskhelia, Ferran Torres, Digne, L. Hernández, Godts, Dro Fernández, Ndjantou, João Neves.

Watch Man City vs PSG for FREE

You can stream Man City vs PSG for free on RTE2 in the Republic of Ireland and via the RTE Player streaming service.

This doesn't require an account sign-up or any subscription.

Alternatively, Club RTL in Belgium will broadcast the fixture for free as well.

Abroad? Unlock your free Champions League stream with NordVPN.

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How to watch Man City vs PSG live streams in the USA

In the US, you can watch Man City vs PSG in the UCL on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Visiting the US from Ireland? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your free RTE Player stream of the match.

How to watch Man City vs PSG live streams in the UK

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In the UK, Man City vs PSG is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and their streaming platform HBO Max.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Those visiting the UK from Ireland can explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access the free stream.

How to watch Man City vs PSG live streams in Canada

Man City vs PSG will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN's soccer package is what you'll require, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home to watch your usual Champions League coverage.

How to watch Man City vs PSG live streams in Australia

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Man City vs PSG is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does Man City vs PSG kick-off? Man City vs PSG kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday, 14 October That's 6am AEDT on Thursday, 15 October.

What is the Man City vs PSG head-to-head record? There have been eight previous meetings between Man City and PSG, with the Cityzens winning four matches to the Parisians' two. There have been two draws. PSG won the most recent encounter 4-2 in January 2025, which was also in the Champions League league phase.