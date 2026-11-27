Black Friday is here, and I've rounded up the very best offers on Apple MacBook Air laptops in both the US and the UK. I've reviewed and used pretty much every MacBook Air that Apple has released in the past 15 years, so I know what I'm talking about, and I'm using my Air expertise to help you save some serious cash.

For example, in the US you can get the latest 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 chip for $999 (down from $1,299), all but eliminating the price hike we saw earlier this year.

In the UK, there's not quite as much of a discount, but Amazon has cut £150 off the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, now £1,149 (was £1,299).

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

If the 13-inch model is a bit too cramped for your tastes, then there's the 15-inch model, which has also had Black Friday price cuts, such as the 15-inch MacBook Air for $1,199 (was $1,499) in the US, and in the UK the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air is now £1,299 (down from £1,499).

I've noticed a distinct lack of older Apple MacBook Air models on sale this Black Friday, which is a shame as they were often good ways of getting even cheaper MacBooks without sacrificing too much performance. If you'd like more choice, check out our roundup of MacBook Black Friday deals with offers for the MacBook Air, MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro as well.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best MacBook Air deals in the US

Save $300 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M5) is the newest version of Apple's powerful and popular laptop. While not a substantial upgrade over the last-generation M4 model, there is a solid performance bump, thanks to the improved and more efficient M5 chip. The biggest gain, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage as standard, making it ideal for creative, productivity and business tasks. This is a solid deal on a great laptop, saving you $300. Read more Read less ▼

Save $399.01 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was $1,599 now $1,199.99 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If you're after a MacBook Air with more storage, then this deal boosts the SSD to 1TB, which should be more than enough to hold all your files, projects and even games. The rest of the spec is solid, with the M5 chip and 16GB of unified memory, which means macOS and its apps all run smoothly. Read more Read less ▼

Save $399.01 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was $1,799 now $1,399.99 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB Save a hefty $400 on this excellent model of the 13-inch MacBook Air. By bumping the memory to 24GB, you have a supremely future-proof model of the MacBook Air that will last you a long time, especially with the roomy 1TB of storage as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M5): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon Display: 15 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get — and this is the lowest this M5 model has been since Apple increased all of its prices. Our MacBook Air review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, even if it's only an incremental improvement over the M4 version. And this huge $300 off only sweetens the deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($399.01) Apple Macbook Air 15-Inch (M5): was $1,799 now $1,399.99 at Amazon Display: 15 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB This model of the 15-inch MacBook Air keeps the M5 chip, but expands the memory to 24GB and storage to 1TB, all with a $400 discount. This is a great choice if you want a large screen laptop that's still thin and light, and its specs means it'll perform great for a long, long, time. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best MacBook deals in the UK

Save £150 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was £1,299 now £1,149 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This isn't the cheapest the MacBook Air M5 has been but it's absolutely the lowest price we've seen since Apple raised its prices in June. And for this low price you get that impressively speedy chipset, 16GB RAM and plenty of power for working and creating on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Save £200 Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch (M5): was £1,499 now £1,299 at Amazon Display: 15 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The 15-inch Air M5's extra screen size and 500-nit liquid retina display make it great for watching movies and displaying your artwork on. But that's not the only thing its extra inches bring you: Apple has also crammed two more cores into its GPU, bringing it up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which is a lot of power for this reduced price. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Apple Macbook Air 13-Inch (M5): was £1,799 now £1,599 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB For shoppers in the UK who want a more future-proof 13-inch MacBook Air, then this is a great pick that knocks a hefty £200 off the latest MacBook Air with 24GB of unified memory and large 1TB SSD. Paying a little extra for this model could save you money in the long run, as you won't feel the need to upgrade for a long, long time. Read more Read less ▼

Save £300 Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch (M5): was £1,999 now £1,699 at Amazon Display: 15 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB This £300 saving on the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air gets you 24GB of memory and a 1TB SSD, making it a great future-proof purchase, as you're not going to need to upgrade for a while. Making this deal even better value, it's now only £30 more than the same model with 512GB storage - so you're essentially doubling the storage space for impressively little extra money. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK