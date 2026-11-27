I've found a Chromebook with a WUXGA screen and Wi-Fi 7 at less than half price: the Lenovo Chromebook 14 is £159.99 (was £349.99) at Amazon. That's 54% off, and it's currently the #1 Best Seller in Traditional Laptops on Amazon UK, with 500+ bought in the past month.

The 14-inch IPS screen runs at 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA), a taller 16:10 shape that shows more of a document or web page than a standard 1080p panel. This device runs on a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor supported with 4GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 64GB of UFS storage. It is available in a Cosmic Blue body.

Save £190 Lenovo Chromebook: was £349.99 now £159.99 at Amazon This is a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Chromebook with a MediaTek Kompanio 540, 4GB RAM, 64GB UFS storage, Wi-Fi 7, an HD webcam with privacy shutter, and stereo speakers.

Why we recommend it

A 14-inch IPS panel running at 1920 x 1200 offers 120 more rows of pixels than a standard 1080p display; therefore, more of a document, spreadsheet, or web page fits on screen before you scroll, which helps with essays, research, and long reading. Wi-Fi 7 brings faster downloads and steadier video calls on a Wi-Fi 7 router, and on an older router it still connects at that router's speed.

A physical shutter covers the webcam lens between calls, and the stereo speakers are tuned for clear voices in lessons and meetings. At 1.36kg, it's light enough to carry to lectures or the office every day, making it suitable for students and mobile businesses. The full-size keyboard has responsive keys, and the large touchpad makes navigation easy. ChromeOS adds automatic updates, built-in security, Google services, and Android apps from Google Play. In all, the price is a major point of attraction.

What to know before you buy

This is a Chromebook, so it runs ChromeOS, not Windows or macOS. Most everyday tasks happen in the browser or in Android apps, but desktop software and specialist programs won't run natively.

Memory and storage are modest: 4GB of RAM suits light multitasking, and 64GB of UFS storage fills up quickly if you download large files, so the 128GB model at £255 is worth considering. The keyboard is not backlit, the screen is a 60Hz panel, and the warranty is one year.

Price Context

£159.99 is £190 below the £349.99 RRP. If 64GB feels tight, the 128GB model is £255. Amazon also lists £119.99 with a gift card if you're approved for the Amazon Barclaycard (representative 28.9% APR variable), which only makes sense if you were going to apply anyway.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo Chromebook 14 if... you want a light, affordable laptop for study, browsing, documents, and video calls, and a taller, sharper screen matters more to you than raw power.