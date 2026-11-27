As much as my colleagues and I try to remain objective when testing and recommending the best headphones, the fact ultimately remains that if you love the way a certain pair of headphones sounds, feels and fits into your life, then they're the right pair for you. And I'm a case in point.

When Sonos made its long-awaited debut in the wireless headphones market with the Sonos Ace in 2024, it's fair to say that my UK-based colleagues weren't entirely bowled over by them. You can read our Sonos Ace review for their full thoughts, and they did at least concede they were fantastic for watching movies.

I, on the other hand, very rapidly fell in love with them. So much so, in fact, that just four months after they launched, I wrote about how there hadn't been a single day I hadn't worn the Sonos Ace. And despite having had the opportunity to try numerous other pairs of premium wireless headphones from brands like Sony, Bose and Sennheiser in the intervening years, I've invariably gravitated back towards the Sonos.

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Well, until now. The Aces have finally been usurped as my go-to pair of headphones... although Sonos needn't worry too much, as it's the company's own Ace Ultra that have taken their place.

When the Sonos Ace Ultra were announced, I already had an inkling I was going to love them, and my confidence only grew after my headphone-obsessed colleague Harry Padoan published our Sonos Ace Ultra review.

Having finally got my hands on a pair, I can confidently say my expectations weren't just met — they were exceeded. But that doesn't mean I've consigned the originals to the scrap heap. Far from it, in fact. While I'm smitten with the improved sound and welcome new features of the company's latest pair, there are still plenty of reasons why I'd recommend buying the originals — particularly if you can find them at a sizeable discount.

If it ain't broke...

(Image credit: Future / Max Langridge)

Of all the things I loved about the original Sonos Ace, it was ultimately their comfort that kept me coming back to them. Sound quality is, of course, incredibly important when choosing a pair of headphones, but it counts for very little if you find yourself wanting to take them off after an hour or so.

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I've long maintained that the Sonos Ace are the most comfortable pair of over-ear headphones I've ever worn, and I'm pleased to say the Ace Ultra can now claim that accolade.

Sonos has resisted the temptation to drastically overhaul the design of its debut headphones, and I'm all for it. The plush ear cushions, comfortable headband and understated aesthetic remain, and there's still something wonderfully premium about the way they look and feel.

There are a few minor cosmetic changes, mind you, most notably the Sonos logo on the right earcup, which now sports a shiny chrome finish. It's a small detail, but I personally prefer the more muted appearance of the logo on the original Ace, which I think is more in keeping with the otherwise understated design of the headphones. It's hardly a dealbreaker, though.

That minor cosmetic gripe aside, it's no longer uncommon for a pair of premium wireless headphones to command a price of around AU$700 — Sony, Sennheiser, Apple and Bowers & Wilkins all occupy this territory — but I'd argue not all of them look and feel as expensive as their price tags suggest. The Sonos Ace Ultra, however, absolutely do.

I'm also pleased that Sonos has retained physical controls. As much as some manufacturers seem intent on convincing us that touch-sensitive surfaces are the future of headphone interaction, give me a physical button any day of the week.

It might not make for the most exciting generational update from a visual perspective, but I'd much rather a company recognise when it's got something right than make changes purely for the sake of differentiating a new product.

More musical, more enjoyable

(Image credit: Future / Max Langridge)

While the changes to the exterior of the Sonos Ace Ultra are subtle, it's a different story under the hood. Sonos has developed an entirely new 40mm driver complete with a redesigned motor structure, promising deeper bass and greater sonic detail. And the fruits of the company's labour are immediately apparent.

I never had any major complaints with the way the original Sonos Ace sounded, but having spent time with the Ace Ultra, it's become apparent there was more performance to be eked out.

The newer pair presents music in a more expansive, engaging manner. There's a greater sense of space to recordings, and music feels less confined to the immediate area around my ears. It's a presentation that does a better job of drawing me into whatever I'm listening to.

And it's not necessarily a difference that requires you to sit down and critically analyse a piece of music to appreciate, either. The Ace Ultra is simply a more enjoyable pair of headphones to listen to — it's comfortably the biggest reason I'd choose the newer model over its predecessor.

I'm also pleased to see Sonos give users greater control over the sound of their headphones with more comprehensive EQ adjustments. The limited equaliser afforded to owners of the original Ace always struck me as a bit of an oversight, particularly given the premium price of the headphones.

I'd love to see those same adjustments rolled out to the first-generation Ace via a software update, although I can equally appreciate why Sonos might want to keep them as a point of differentiation for its more premium pair.

New tricks, but it's an old favourite I still love

(Image credit: Future / Max Langridge)

Perhaps the biggest addition with the Sonos Ace Ultra is the ability to hand over music playback from the headphones to compatible Sonos speakers, which is made possible with the inclusion of Wi-Fi support. It was a feature many people felt was missing from the first-generation pair, so it’s obviously good to see Sonos listened to consumer feedback.

As someone who has invested quite heavily in the Sonos ecosystem at home, I'm arguably among the target audience for such a feature. And yet, at the time of writing, I haven't actually used it. In all honesty, I'm not entirely sure I ever will.

That's not a criticism of its implementation, nor do I think it's a pointless addition. I'm sure there are plenty of Sonos owners who will relish the opportunity to seamlessly transition from personal listening when arriving at home, to music filling a room. It just doesn't necessarily fit into the way I listen to music at home.

Crucially, though, I wouldn't let that put me off buying the Ace Ultra. I don't need to make use of every feature a product offers to consider it worth my money, and there's more than enough appeal here away from its integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem.

There is, however, one ecosystem-specific feature I'm particularly glad to have carried over from the original Ace: TV Audio Swap.

It's a feature that I continue to find genuinely useful. If my partner is working and I want to watch a movie or spend a few hours playing games, being able to transfer audio from my Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar to my headphones without having to fiddle around with my TV's Bluetooth settings is wonderfully convenient.

And unlike simply connecting a regular pair of Bluetooth headphones to my TV, I can still enjoy an immersive spatial audio experience without disturbing anyone else in the room.

It's one of those features that solves an actual problem in my household, rather than one that requires me to adapt my habits in order to make use of it.

An improvement in noise cancellation, but not a dramatic one

(Image credit: Future / Max Langridge)

One area where it took me a little longer to appreciate the improvements afforded by the Sonos Ace Ultra was active noise cancellation (ANC).

Our review found the noise cancellation of the Ultra to be an improvement over its predecessor, although my initial experiences had me questioning whether that was indeed the case. During my first few train journeys wearing the new headphones, for example, I could swear the voice of the onboard announcer was more noticeable than it had been when wearing the original Ace.

One possible explanation is that, while I find the Ace Ultra every bit as comfortable as their predecessors, the ear cushions on my original pair have had a couple of years to soften and mould to the contours of my head, potentially creating a more effective acoustic seal.

However, having since spent more time comparing the two pairs side by side, I'm inclined to agree with my colleague. The Ace Ultra does a slightly better job of shutting out the outside world, although I'd argue the improvement isn't anywhere near as apparent as the jump in sound quality.

That's perhaps testament to how effective the noise cancellation of the original Ace already was, so any improvement in this department was likely going to be hard to detect.

But if you're an existing Sonos Ace owner considering upgrading purely for improved noise cancellation, I wouldn't necessarily make it your primary reason for doing so. For me, at least, the improvements to sound quality are a far more compelling argument.

Don't discount the original Sonos Ace

(Image credit: Future / Max Langridge)

As much as I've enjoyed my time with the Sonos Ace Ultra, I'm not about to stop recommending the original Sonos Ace.

In fact, given how frequently I've seen them discounted since their launch, I'd argue they've become an increasingly compelling proposition.

You're still getting exceptionally comfortable headphones, thoroughly enjoyable sound, a premium design and, if you're a fellow Sonos soundbar owner, the excellent TV Audio Swap feature.

And while I can certainly appreciate the sonic improvements afforded by the Ultra, the arrival of a superior pair of headphones doesn't suddenly make the original pair any worse.

Indeed, if you're already an owner of the first-generation Sonos Ace and you're perfectly happy with them, I don't think there's an immediate need to upgrade — unless you’ve been won over by the new Agave or Sand colours. If you can pick up a pair of the originals for considerably less than the Ultra, there's every chance you'll be just as enamoured with them as I was when they first launched.

But if you're in the market for a new pair of premium wireless headphones and your budget can stretch to the Sonos Ace Ultra, I have little hesitation in recommending them.

Sonos has taken a pair of headphones I already loved, left virtually everything that made me love them intact and improved upon arguably their most important attribute — the way they sound.

I suspect it'll be quite some time before another pair of headphones manages to prise them away from my ears.