Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. Three titans of the headphones game. If you’re shopping for a shiny new pair of wireless cans on Black Friday, then these three names are all likely to appear. All three brands have delivered top-class flagship headphones over the last year or two, and picking between them can be a daunting task.

So I decided to compare the Sony WH-1000XM6, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2, and Sennheiser Momentum 5 against each other to find out which set is the best — and, in turn, which I’d recommend buying the most when Black Friday swings around.

I compared each model across areas including ANC, design, and sound quality, and now I know exactly which pair I’d pick. Bit of a disclaimer: all of these models are excellent, and I’d recommend any of them with a healthy discount… but there can only be one champion. Without further ado, then, here’s who came out on top in this heated clash between some of the best headphones around.

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Meet the contestants

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Sony WH-1000XM6 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 Sennheiser Momentum 5 Price $449 / £399 / AU$699 $449 / £449 / AU$699 $399.95 / £329 / AU$749 Drivers 30mm dynamic Not specified 42mm dynamic Active noise cancellation Yes Yes Yes Battery life 30 hours 30 hours 57 hours Weight 254g 250g 290g Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, 2.5mm to 3.5mm Bluetooth 5.4 (Bluetooth 6 ready), USB-C, 2.5mm to 3.5mm Frequency range 20Hz-20kHz 20Hz-20kHz 6Hz – 40kHz

ANC and features

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to features, I want to break things down into three categories: ANC, battery life, and controls and customization.

Starting with ANC, this is about as good a contest as you’re going to get. I would say that the Momentum 5 are a little behind the competition, though. I found that they coped with sounds like typing and light chatter OK, but their rivals just created a more convincing bubble of silence overall.

When it comes to Bose and Sony, I found there was next to no substantial difference between their ANC abilities during my testing — both cut out everything from doors closing to passing by traffic to incredible effect, and each stand as top-tier noise cancelling options. Both Bose’s Aware mode and Sony’s Ambient Sound mode also work very well if you want to be tuned into your surroundings while in a particularly busy area, say.

When it comes to battery life, though, the tables get well and truly turned. The XM6 and QC Ultra Headphones Gen 2 both offer 30 hours of battery life, with Bose offering marginally more playtime with ANC switched off (45 hours to Sony’s 40). The Sennheiser Momentum 5 trounce the competition, with 57 hours of playtime with ANC, making them the clear winner here.

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In terms of controls and customization, it’s another tight race. The Sony WH-1000XM6 totally excel here, with the most reliable, accurate touch controls I’ve ever used, a handy option to cover the right earcup to hear your surroundings, a built-in voice assistant, and a 10-band equalizer. There’s also a Find Your Equalizer test, LDAC support for higher-res listening and a low-latency setting for gaming.

The Bose aren’t quite as feature-rich, with a basic three-band equalizer and less intuitive touch controls. But they do offer Immersive Audio for a more expansive listen, aptX codec support, and both USB-C and 2.5mm to 3.5mm audio (whereas the XM6 skip on USB-C audio altogether).

The Sennheiser Momentum 5 offer great features, with immersive audio optimized for Dolby Atmos, decent touch controls, aptX codec support, and an excellent Sound Personalization test — but I’d still argue that Sony offers slightly superior control and personalization options, and takes the crown as the overall winner in this category.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ANC and features ranking Headphones Ranking Sony WH-1000XM6 1st Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 3rd Sennheiser Momentum 5 2nd

Design and comfort

(Image credit: Future)

Here, I want to take a look at design (build quality, practicality, aesthetics), and overall comfort — things that will certainly affect your long-term enjoyment of your new set of headphones.

In terms of build quality, all of these headphones are pretty good, but none of them are particularly special in my view. Both Sony and Bose go for a plastic build across the board, with a plush material used for the earcups and headband. I slightly prefer the textured look of the XM6’s earcups, though they are chunky compared to the QC Ultra Headphones Gen 2, which I think look a bit sleeker on-ear too.

The Sennheiser Momentum 5 are a little more interesting, as their headband has a fabric layer and features a metallic logo to add a bit more of a luxury feel. But they look a bit less suave and elegant than the Bose in my view, with a slightly rigid appearance. They also don’t fold up fully like their rivals do, so I’m giving this one to Bose as far as design goes.

Comfort is always a key consideration too and, unfortunately, I think Sennheiser falls behind a bit once more. For longer listening sessions, I found them to be a tad fatiguing — something our reviewer, Josh Russell, also mentioned.

There’s not much in it between Bose and Sony, though I did find the XM6 sat on my head really nicely with a great balance of clamping force and cushioning for a secure yet comfortable fit. The Bose offer slightly more cushioning, and are pretty comfortable too, though, which paired with their design credentials just about secures them the win in this category.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Design and comfort ranking Headphones Ranking Sony WH-1000XM6 2nd Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 1st Sennheiser Momentum 5 3rd

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Right, time for the most important category of all. For my sound quality testing, I made sure to use the same source device, and the same tracks for each set of headphones. Track 1, Miracles by Change, is a funky soul tune used to assess vocal clarity, instrument separation, and balance. Track 2, It Could Happen To You by Ryo Fukui, was mainly used to assess detailing, with Track 3, Let’s Go Back by Boss Priester, chosen for judging bass output and dynamics.

In my testing, I found that all of these models performed very admirably indeed, but there are some key points of difference that I want to explore. Let’s start with Track 1. Straight away, I noticed that the XM6 had a slight preference for the low-end, with warm and rich tones playing to the tune’s funky vibe to perfection. But this didn’t come at the expense of sounds elsewhere in the frequency range. Emotive vocals were well-defined in the mix, with precise and controlled treble cutting through nicely.

The Bose headphones put up a fairly similar performance, with slightly forward bass tones and well-balanced vocals. I was also impressed by expertly separated guitars in the intro, which sounded as if they were playing in a unique pocket. My only complaint, though, was that the treble didn’t quite sound as refined or clean as it did on the XM6. The Momentum 5 also fell just short of Sony for me, as despite the clean, relatively even-handed presentation, I just felt that they lacked the energy and warmth of Sony’s cans. They did offer a very insightful listen, though, and I enjoyed their interpretation of the song quite a bit.

It was a bit more difficult to pick a winner for Track 2, as I felt that both the XM6 and Momentum 5 absolutely nailed it. For me, Bose fell behind a bit — piano in the opening lacked the openness I was looking for, and both percussion in the right channel and bass in the left were short of the subtlety I was seeking, with a slightly heavy handed approach overall.

Meanwhile, the other two models offered more of a deft touch, resulting in a stunningly delicate, cohesive presentation. I felt that perhaps drums in the treble sounded a bit more intricate and natural on the Momentum 5, but I also thought the XM6 offered a slightly more articulate, agile edge in the low-end, which made for an ever-so-slightly better listen.

Interestingly, Track 3 was probably the most clear-cut competition, with Sony topping the table once more. The XM6 captured the energetic essence of this house track brilliantly, with authoritative and regimented bass, clean-cut synths, and rhythmic drums in the treble range. Bass drops also hit with tremendous impact, with the XM6 consistently demonstrating its excellent handling of dynamics.

For me, Bose were closer to Sony in this track, with similarly impressive dynamics and driven, agile bass. I still think the XM6 offer a slightly more textured, nuanced approach, and that they handled the top-end a bit with a little bit more care, but the QC Ultra Headphones Gen 2 still sounded great. The Momentum 5 perhaps lacked the energy and vigor that suit this track, but they still put up a beautifully balanced performance, with excellent high-end detail once more.

All of these headphones performed admirably, and the differences in quality could sometimes be subtle, but I think the Sony WH-1000XM6 are the best all-rounders. You may slightly prefer the more ‘neutral’ character of the Momentum 5, though, which offer a pleasantly detailed listen (though I do think an EQ tweak is needed to get the best out of them), while the Bose offer a very energetic sound that’s really not that far behind the competition.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Performance ranking Headphones Ranking Sony WH-1000XM6 1st Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 3rd Sennheiser Momentum 5 2nd

Final ranking

(Image credit: Future)

So it’s time to announce our winner. And if you’ve read this far, you can probably guess our champion. That’s right: it’s the Sony WH-1000XM6.

Ultimately, the XM6 are just the best all-rounders that money can buy. They serve up class-leading ANC, exceptional sound quality, great comfort, and a seemingly endless supply of features.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 and Sennheiser Momentum 5 both performed equally when I totaled the ranking scores, but I would give the edge to Sennheiser for 2nd place, thanks to their slightly better sound quality — the most important aspect of all when it comes to headphones.

If you want a more neutral sound out of the box and brilliant battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 5 are a spectacular option. I rate them very highly, and if we see them get a big discount on Black Friday, then I’d happily recommend them.

And while the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 lag behind a tiny bit when it comes to sound quality, we’re talking fairly fine margins — these are still a great-sounding pair of headphones, with a neat design and sensational ANC capabilities.

While I think that all three pairs of headphones are strong performers and worth checking out on Black Friday, the Sony WH-1000XM6 take the crown for me. But do you agree? Please do share your thoughts in the comments!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall ranking Headphones Ranking Sony WH-1000XM6 1st Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 3rd Sennheiser Momentum 5 2nd

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