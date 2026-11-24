As organizations race to unlock the business value of AI tools, they also need to prepare for a harder truth: the next generation of frontier AI models could dramatically change the threat landscape in the next six to nine months.

For most businesses, AI is already proving its worth as a productivity tool. Used well, it can help employees work faster, think more clearly and operate more efficiently. But the conversation cannot stop at productivity. As frontier models become more capable, more portable and more widely available, organizations need to think seriously about what happens when these tools are used offensively as well as defensively.

James Tucker Social Links Navigation Head of CISO International for EMEA and APJ at Zscaler.

As an analogy, consider the T-Rex from the original Jurassic Park film. Right now, many organizations are acting like they have built fences around something powerful, valuable and not yet fully understood. The business case is compelling as it promises speed, efficiency and competitive advantage. But as every Jurassic Park film reminds us, the problem is never just creating the dinosaur. The problem is containment within protected guardrails.

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“Creativity” of AI should not be underestimated

It’s a matter of debate whether AI can truly be ‘creative’, perhaps persistent is a better word. With AI models, sometimes containment fails because of poor governance. Sometimes it fails because of a malicious insider or external actor. And sometimes it fails because people underestimate the intelligence and adaptability of the AI tool they created.

That is why the reported Hugging Face incident has become such an important warning sign. In the scenario discussed publicly, an advanced AI model being evaluated in a controlled environment allegedly sought a shortcut to achieve its goal, broke beyond its intended boundaries, accessed external resources and even left information behind that could help future agents repeat the process.

Whether viewed as an early anomaly or a glimpse of what is coming next, the lesson learnt is the same: organizations should not assume today’s guardrails will hold against tomorrow’s models.

That is the T-Rex moment. The issue is not simply that frontier AI models may become exponentially more capable. It is that they have already become capable enough to chain together small weaknesses, exploit overlooked pathways and move faster than traditional security processes were designed to handle. A model does not need to “want” anything in human terms to create damage. It only needs an objective, enough access and insufficient controls.

The time to prepare for frontier AI is yesterday

Waiting until frontier models are widely commercialized will be too late to strengthen defenses. By then, the same capabilities that help enterprises innovate could also help attackers automate reconnaissance, identify weak points, adapt in real time and quietly pursue the most valuable data inside an organization. The speed of innovation in AI is largely measured by what is already public, while there are certainly unknown developments in models and capabilities happening across the globe.

Enterprises should use this moment to modernize the security foundations they already know they need. The good news is that companies are not powerless: the same AI capabilities that create new risks can also strengthen the defenses built to manage them.

The Hugging Face example points to an important reality: AI will increasingly need to be met with AI. As threats become faster and more adaptive, human teams alone will struggle to detect and respond at the speed required. Defensive AI will become an essential part of a cyber resilience strategy.

Frontier AI does not have to become the next escaped dinosaur. But organizations should stop assuming the current fences are enough and take actions like:

Shrinking the attack surface by removing unnecessary internet exposure, like legacy applications and VPN-facing infrastructure. What attackers cannot see, they cannot easily target. Adopting zero trust everywhere and not rely only on a hard perimeter and a soft interior. Least-privileged access principles are what stops AI agents as well as human attackers from roaming freely. Segmenting critical systems and data to limit lateral movement across the environment. High-value data, crown-jewel applications and authentication systems should be isolated and tightly controlled. Rethinking the patching strategy as in an AI-driven threat environment, lower-severity flaws can be chained together. The pathways to critical data, internet-facing assets and authentication infrastructure need to be reevaluated. Governing enterprise AI use realistically as blanket bans often create shadow AI. Giving employees approved tools with clear controls, visibility and policy guardrails rather than forcing unsanctioned workarounds keeps IT in control. Using AI in defense, not just productivity as security teams will need AI-powered detection and response to keep pace with AI-powered attacks.

Old systems that “still work” but cannot be properly secured are time bombs in a frontier AI era. If they cannot be replaced immediately, they must be isolated and wrapped in stronger controls. The organizations that plan before commercial frontier models arrive and act in the remaining months will be far better positioned than those that wait for a major incident to force change. The next battleground will be offensive AI versus defensive AI.

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