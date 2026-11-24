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Waiting on AirPods 5… (Image credit: Future) One deal I've been waiting to see in the US is some money off the new AirPods 5. We loved this upgraded model when it came out in September, which basically fixed all the flaws of the previous version — which was, mostly, that those earbuds weren't very good value. Now, the new buds are excellent value — and in the UK, they're even better because they've got a discount, falling from £139 to £119. But there's no such deal in the US yet. I assumed there would be one… and maybe there still will be! But it'd have to be a pretty big discount when AirPods Pro 3 have dropped to $149, right into AirPods 5's territory…

(Image credit: Future) Axel has also written a newer piece about his experience of testing the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Air this year — picking through all the little details, and the advantages and disadvantages each one has based on actual real-world use. It might help you decide which route to go (if price isn't already steering you in one direction).

If you want to know more about what we like about the iPhone Air, here's our reasoning on why it was our Phone of the Year award winner in 2025, and then here's Axel talking about spending six months using the iPhone Air, and why it hooked him in (as well as where it frustrated him). I think the key part is this quote: "The iPhone Air lacks everything that I’d tell you I want in a new phone, except for the one thing I want most of all. I want a new phone to feel new. I want an entirely new experience, not just a step up from last year’s model." The iPhone Duo now offers that, of course, but it does it for nearly three times the price of the iPhone Air. So if you vibe with the sentiment above, maybe the iPhone Air discount is worth taking a harder look at.

The surprise iPhone deal of the year (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future) The deal that's really surprised me on Apple's tech is the huge discount on the iPhone Air. Apple's super-cool, super-slim phone has nearly 30% off, which is a level of discount not many of its products receive. This might tell us that the Air isn't Apple's most popular phone, but our Phones Editor, Axel Metz, absolutely loved it, and chose to use it as is main phone for most of this year. (It was kicked out by the iPhone Duo, though.) Maybe you'll love its thin and light design too. Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Black Friday to the Max (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol) Although I think the AirPods Pro 3 will be the best-selling headphones by far this Black Friday, especially at their current price, I'd be remiss not to mention AirPods Max 2. This isn't quite the cheapest they've ever been, because they have dropped to $399 briefly in the past, but they are seriously fantastic value at this price still. Obviously, any pair of headphones over $400 is inherently niche, but the AirPods Max 2 really are excellent. The sound quality is so accurate and rich, the noise cancellation is as good as it gets, the smart features are truly useful, and they're comfortable. AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon

A big mini deal (Image credit: Apple) The quiet iPad hit of Black Friday this year could be the previous generation of the iPad mini. The new generation has an OLED screen and new super-powerful processor… and a price increase. The previous generation still has a bit of stock around, and is way cheaper than the new model. This could be a great alternative to the cheap iPad 11-inch — obviously, the screen is smaller, but that makes it more portable, and it's actually more powerful for playing games. iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024): was $599 now $449 at Amazon

The always-popular iPad (Image credit: Future) A vast amount of Black Friday purchases are actually Christmas purchases, as people buy gifts when they're guaranteed a good discount. And iPads are a perennially popular gift, especially for kids. So if you're looking for a deal on the cheaper iPad, which is great for streaming and games, then this is the best price right now. It's not a huge discount, but given the increases in memory and chip costs, it may be the best we'll get this year. iPad 11-inch (2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon

Going Ultra (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) Let's complete the Apple Watch trifecta by highlighting the Ultra 3 with $250 discount. That kind of money off is very rare on any Apple product, and that goes double in era of price hikes. The Ultra definitely isn't for everyone, but if you've been thinking it might be for you, then now is probably the time. Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was $799 now $549 at Best Buy

Or is the Watch SE 3 the perfect stocking filler? (Image credit: Future) Having said that, I obviously wouldn't be surprised to see lots of people flocking to the cheapest Apple Watch option, especially at this price. The Apple Watch SE 3 is nearly half the price of the discounted Series 12, after all, and while it lacks more advanced features, it still offers the core Watch experience, and has useful health features, including fall detection and irregular heart rhythm warnings. Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) GPS: was $249 now $179 at Amazon

The Watch to get (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol) I asked our Fitness Editor, Matt Evans, which Apple Watch deal he thinks is the highlight of Black Friday 2026, and he pointed directly to the new Series 12 getting a hardcore $100 discount. For a watch that's only a few months old, this is a huge discount. Last year's Series 11 is also discounted, but only to the same price, so getting the newest model is a no-brainer. Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

Save on Apple TV streaming (Image credit: Future) The AirPods Pro 3 might have a fight over which Apple discount is the most popular this year, because there's huge interest in deals on the Apple TV streaming service (as in, the service formerly known as Apple TV+). Apple's streamer is renowned for its quality of TV shows especially, but because it lacks the deep library of something like Netflix, it seems as though people like to pick it up on a discount where they can, and binge through all the hot stuff. So if that's you… here you go: Apple TV: 50% off for 6 months

That deal had been available at Amazon as well, but it's either sold out or Amazon was just teasing us by doing it for a day. Maybe it'll come back later. But the safest option is just to buy from Walmart while the opportunity lasts!

AirPods Pro 3 are the deal of the year (Image credit: Future) There's no question over what's the most exciting deal: it's AirPods Pro 3 with a new record-low price. They're a huge additional $20 off compared to the previous low, which was $169. They are unbelievable earbuds for this price. Just ridiculously good-sounding, well-featured and well-made. To be clear, they were arguably the best-value premium earbuds you could buy at full price. And now they're $100 off. Wild. AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Walmart

But I remember when AirPods and iPads started getting significant discounts across many retailers, and it was clear the game was changing. These days, Apple products are a big part of Black Friday — but Apple itself keeps its hands clean of discounts. On the Apple Store, you'll only find that you get bonus gift vouchers with a sale, instead of a price cut. Obviously, what we all want is money off, so that's what I'm here to find!

One of the things I've had to get used to is that the Black Friday offerings on Apple tech have changed a lot over the years I've been doing this! It used to just be that there were strictly no deals on Apple products — Apple supposedly had pretty hard rules about retailers offering discounts on its products. Every so often you'd see $50 off a MacBook Air or something, but it felt like maybe a retailer just pushing their luck to get some attention…

I've been working on Black Friday deals hunting for around 10 years, so I've got a pretty sharp eye for when something is an actually great deal and when it isn't. And that can be a different equation for Apple tech than for something like Sony headphones or Amazon Fire TVs.