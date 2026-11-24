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Live: Apple Black Friday deals — save on AirPods Pro 3, iPad 11-inch, Apple Watch 12, AirTags, MacBook Neo, iPhone Air and more!
All the big Black Friday Apple deals in one place
Black Friday Apple deals have arrived, and there are some surprisingly major discounts already — in some cases, I definitely wouldn't wait until Black Friday itself in case they sell out! The smash hit of the year is easily the new record-low price on AirPods Pro 3, which are now now $149 at Walmart (was $249).
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
There are also some great iPhone deals: the iPhone Air is just $799 (was $1,099) at Best Buy in the US, and if you're after the brand new iPhone 18 Pro, Verizon will throw in a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 with selected plans, so that's all your Apple upgrades taken care of at once.
We'll keep scanning for the best Black Friday Apple deals and updating this page as we find any new ones.
Black Friday Apple quick deals
- AirPods Pro 3: was
$249now $149 at Walmart
- AirPods Max 2: was
$549now $419 at Amazon
- Apple AirTag 2nd-gen: was
$29now $18 at Amazon
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
$449now $399 at Amazon
- iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024): was
$599now $449 at Amazon
- iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
$949now $849 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) GPS: was
$249now $179 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was
$399now $299 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: was
$799now $549 at Best Buy
- MacBook Neo 13-Inch: was
$699now $649 at Amazon
- MacBook Air 13-Inch : was
$1,299now $,1049 at Amazon
- Verizon: free Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 w/ iPhone 18 Pro
- T-Mobile: 50% off iPhone 17e on qualifying plans
- Apple iPhone Air: was
$1,099.99now $799.99 at Best Buy
- Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was
$829.99now $729.99 at Best Buy
- Apple TV: 50% off for 6 months
My top Black Friday Apple deal picks
Let's get to the point: buy them. This is the cheapest the AirPods Pro 3 have ever been and they are exceptional value for money at this price. On a scale of 1 to amazing, they're an eleven.
This deal's even better since we first spotted it: the 11-inch A16 iPad has dropped from a discounted price of $399 to an even better $379. This model doubles the storage and gives you a faster processor for silky-smooth performance. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display is crisp and bright and the front and back cameras are great. This is the iPad for streamers and scrollers alike.
Apple's second-generation AirTag with louder sound, a 50% improvement in range for Precision Finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker are at the lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday. Right now, Amazon has a single AirTag for just $23.
We've previously seen Amazon discounting this A17 Pro-powered mini to $449, so you might want to hang on in the hope of it going lower again — but that was before all the price rises. You don't get the OLED screen of the latest iPad mini here, but it's still a pocket rocket, runs Apple Intelligence and will be supported for years to come — and it's way cheaper than the newer one.
The 13-inch iPad Air is brilliant for streaming, for reading, for games and for getting things done thanks to its powerful processor and its large screen. If stock runs low Best Buy is offering the same deal on the same iPad Air model.
The smaller 42mm of the Apple Watch Series 12 has also been reduced by an impressive $100, down to just $299 — a very tempting prospect. Note this is the GPS-only version — if you want to add the watch to your phone's data plan, the deal on the cellular model is below. Prices vary depending on color, but Light Gold has the best deal.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$499 now $399 at Amazon
CPU: A18 Pro
Display: 13 inches
Memory: 8GB
SSD: 256GB
Apple's most affordable MacBook got a price hike this year, but this Black Friday deal makes it a notably cheaper. It's not a Mac for video pros but as an everyday laptop or a student laptop it's excellent.
The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come.
Apple TV: was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Apple
Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027.
I've been a tech journalist for nearly two decades, and I worked for many years on Apple-focused publications, including the magazines MacFormat and MacLife — so there's no one no our team with a deeper knowledge across all of Apple's products. And it won't surprise you learn I'm an all-Apple house and use its products every day, so when I'm recommending deals here, they're what I'd choose for myself or would recommend for my family.
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Waiting on AirPods 5…
One deal I've been waiting to see in the US is some money off the new AirPods 5. We loved this upgraded model when it came out in September, which basically fixed all the flaws of the previous version — which was, mostly, that those earbuds weren't very good value. Now, the new buds are excellent value — and in the UK, they're even better because they've got a discount, falling from £139 to £119.
But there's no such deal in the US yet. I assumed there would be one… and maybe there still will be! But it'd have to be a pretty big discount when AirPods Pro 3 have dropped to $149, right into AirPods 5's territory…
Axel has also written a newer piece about his experience of testing the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Air this year — picking through all the little details, and the advantages and disadvantages each one has based on actual real-world use. It might help you decide which route to go (if price isn't already steering you in one direction).
If you want to know more about what we like about the iPhone Air, here's our reasoning on why it was our Phone of the Year award winner in 2025, and then here's Axel talking about spending six months using the iPhone Air, and why it hooked him in (as well as where it frustrated him).
I think the key part is this quote: "The iPhone Air lacks everything that I’d tell you I want in a new phone, except for the one thing I want most of all. I want a new phone to feel new. I want an entirely new experience, not just a step up from last year’s model."
The iPhone Duo now offers that, of course, but it does it for nearly three times the price of the iPhone Air. So if you vibe with the sentiment above, maybe the iPhone Air discount is worth taking a harder look at.
The surprise iPhone deal of the year
The deal that's really surprised me on Apple's tech is the huge discount on the iPhone Air. Apple's super-cool, super-slim phone has nearly 30% off, which is a level of discount not many of its products receive.
This might tell us that the Air isn't Apple's most popular phone, but our Phones Editor, Axel Metz, absolutely loved it, and chose to use it as is main phone for most of this year. (It was kicked out by the iPhone Duo, though.) Maybe you'll love its thin and light design too.
Apple iPhone Air: was
$1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
Black Friday to the Max
Although I think the AirPods Pro 3 will be the best-selling headphones by far this Black Friday, especially at their current price, I'd be remiss not to mention AirPods Max 2. This isn't quite the cheapest they've ever been, because they have dropped to $399 briefly in the past, but they are seriously fantastic value at this price still.
Obviously, any pair of headphones over $400 is inherently niche, but the AirPods Max 2 really are excellent. The sound quality is so accurate and rich, the noise cancellation is as good as it gets, the smart features are truly useful, and they're comfortable.
AirPods Max 2: was
$549 now $419 at Amazon
A big mini deal
The quiet iPad hit of Black Friday this year could be the previous generation of the iPad mini. The new generation has an OLED screen and new super-powerful processor… and a price increase.
The previous generation still has a bit of stock around, and is way cheaper than the new model. This could be a great alternative to the cheap iPad 11-inch — obviously, the screen is smaller, but that makes it more portable, and it's actually more powerful for playing games.
iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024): was
$599 now $449 at Amazon
The always-popular iPad
A vast amount of Black Friday purchases are actually Christmas purchases, as people buy gifts when they're guaranteed a good discount. And iPads are a perennially popular gift, especially for kids.
So if you're looking for a deal on the cheaper iPad, which is great for streaming and games, then this is the best price right now. It's not a huge discount, but given the increases in memory and chip costs, it may be the best we'll get this year.
iPad 11-inch (2025): was
$449 now $399 at Amazon
Going Ultra
Let's complete the Apple Watch trifecta by highlighting the Ultra 3 with $250 discount. That kind of money off is very rare on any Apple product, and that goes double in era of price hikes. The Ultra definitely isn't for everyone, but if you've been thinking it might be for you, then now is probably the time.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was
$799 now $549 at Best Buy
Or is the Watch SE 3 the perfect stocking filler?
Having said that, I obviously wouldn't be surprised to see lots of people flocking to the cheapest Apple Watch option, especially at this price. The Apple Watch SE 3 is nearly half the price of the discounted Series 12, after all, and while it lacks more advanced features, it still offers the core Watch experience, and has useful health features, including fall detection and irregular heart rhythm warnings.
Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) GPS: was
$249 now $179 at Amazon
The Watch to get
I asked our Fitness Editor, Matt Evans, which Apple Watch deal he thinks is the highlight of Black Friday 2026, and he pointed directly to the new Series 12 getting a hardcore $100 discount.
For a watch that's only a few months old, this is a huge discount. Last year's Series 11 is also discounted, but only to the same price, so getting the newest model is a no-brainer.
Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was
$399 now $299 at Amazon
Save on Apple TV streaming
The AirPods Pro 3 might have a fight over which Apple discount is the most popular this year, because there's huge interest in deals on the Apple TV streaming service (as in, the service formerly known as Apple TV+).
Apple's streamer is renowned for its quality of TV shows especially, but because it lacks the deep library of something like Netflix, it seems as though people like to pick it up on a discount where they can, and binge through all the hot stuff. So if that's you… here you go:
Apple TV: 50% off for 6 months
That deal had been available at Amazon as well, but it's either sold out or Amazon was just teasing us by doing it for a day. Maybe it'll come back later. But the safest option is just to buy from Walmart while the opportunity lasts!
AirPods Pro 3 are the deal of the year
There's no question over what's the most exciting deal: it's AirPods Pro 3 with a new record-low price. They're a huge additional $20 off compared to the previous low, which was $169.
They are unbelievable earbuds for this price. Just ridiculously good-sounding, well-featured and well-made. To be clear, they were arguably the best-value premium earbuds you could buy at full price. And now they're $100 off. Wild.
AirPods Pro 3: was
$249 now $149 at Walmart
But I remember when AirPods and iPads started getting significant discounts across many retailers, and it was clear the game was changing. These days, Apple products are a big part of Black Friday — but Apple itself keeps its hands clean of discounts. On the Apple Store, you'll only find that you get bonus gift vouchers with a sale, instead of a price cut. Obviously, what we all want is money off, so that's what I'm here to find!
One of the things I've had to get used to is that the Black Friday offerings on Apple tech have changed a lot over the years I've been doing this! It used to just be that there were strictly no deals on Apple products — Apple supposedly had pretty hard rules about retailers offering discounts on its products. Every so often you'd see $50 off a MacBook Air or something, but it felt like maybe a retailer just pushing their luck to get some attention…
I've been working on Black Friday deals hunting for around 10 years, so I've got a pretty sharp eye for when something is an actually great deal and when it isn't. And that can be a different equation for Apple tech than for something like Sony headphones or Amazon Fire TVs.
Welcome to today's Apple Black Friday live round-up! I'm picking picked the deals I think are most notable, and I'll be adding more offers as I find them.
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