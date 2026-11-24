It’s 4:50pm on a Friday. An email arrives from someone senior, asking for an urgent payment approval before close of business.

The sender’s name is right. The tone feels right. Something about the domain gives you a hinky feeling you can’t explain, but it’s 4:50pm on a Friday and you have thirty other things to finish so you can leave.

Click! Approval sent.

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Suddenly someone asks why the finance director is emailing from Bulgaria.

Matt White Social Links Navigation Cyber Advisory and Application Security Director at Royal Mail Group.

Almost everyone in security has a version of this, and the first instinct is often the same: this person needs more training. Let’s send them the module again, run another phishing simulation and, of course, put a poster in the kitchen about spotting suspicious links.

That instinct rests on a comfortable assumption: that incidents happen because people do not know any better. The thinking goes that if they understood the risk properly, they wouldn’t click and they wouldn’t approve the payment.

It is a tidy theory, but it is often wrong.

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What actually moves the decision:

There are several things that reliably nudge a good decision into a bad one, and none of them have anything to do with what someone knows:

- Urgency compresses the available time for us to think, and a deadline is persuasive.

- Authority borrows someone else's credibility, so a request that looks like it comes from the chief executive gets less scrutiny than one from a stranger.

- Fatigue wears down judgement across a long day faster than most people realize. It’s why we ‘fall off the diet wagon’ at the end of the day.

- Convenience rewards the faster path over the safer one, especially when the safe one usually takes substantially longer.

- Incentives mean that someone is usually being measured on how quickly they ship, close, approve or respond, and never on how many suspicious emails they ignored.

As soon as we subject a person to two or three of those at once the outcome is not a mystery.

Same pattern, different alarms

Whilst phishing is the most familiar version, it is not the only one. MFA fatigue works the same way in reverse: an employee gets hit with a dozen authentication prompts at midnight, has no idea why, and eventually approves one just to make the noise stop. Again they know that unsolicited prompts should be refused, but in the moment, fatigue and the simple desire for quiet outweigh that knowledge completely.

Most people do not wake up planning to bypass a control, but when they find that the approved way of doing something takes four days and a deadline is looming, the twenty-minute unapproved route feels very appealing.

Again, the policies were never a mystery. They were simply the more expensive options, and convenience won, as it usually does when nobody has bothered to make it lose.

Why "be more vigilant" cannot win

You’re probably beginning to see that this is where a lot of well-meaning cybersecurity programs quietly fall apart. Telling people to "be more vigilant" is asking them to override urgency, authority, fatigue, convenience and incentive design, with the aid of nothing but their dwindling willpower.

Factor in that we tend to work in environments built to reward the opposite. Speed gets praised. Challenging a senior colleague’s request can earn you a reputation, and not always the good kind.

In essence, awareness campaigns keep asking individuals to be the exception to a system that punishes exceptions.

You cannot train your way out of an environment problem. You can only redesign the environment.

Move the responsibility upstream

Don’t worry, organizations that reduce these incidents stop treating the person at the keyboard as the last line of defense, instead seeing them as the person a badly designed process failed to protect.

That means building payment approval workflows where urgency cannot bypass verification, whatever the sender's title. It means MFA that resists fatigue by design, rather than relying on someone staying sharp at midnight. It means building the approved path fast enough that the unapproved one stops being tempting.

The goal is simple to state and hard to build: make the safe decision the easiest credible decision available, not the most virtuous one.

Awareness still matters. It just is not enough on its own

Don’t get me wrong, none of this is an argument against training people. Knowledge is still the foundation as nobody makes a good decision about a threat they cannot recognize. But knowledge without the right conditions around it is fragile, and fragile things break exactly when the pressure is highest, at 4:50pm on a Friday, with a deadline from someone senior, when everyone is tired.

Close the knowledge gap. Then close the decision gap too, because many preventable incidents begin there.

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