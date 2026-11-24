Bambu Lab has consistently performed well during our tests - and now the Black Friday sale is here, I thought I'd highlight three multi-color 3D printers that performed exceptionally well in our workshop reviews.

For beginners and part-time hobbyists, the Bambu Lab A1 Combo is down to $359 (was $399). For enthusiasts, the Bambu Lab P2S Combo has dropped to $649 (was $749). And for professionals and engineers, the Bambu Lab H2C is now $1899 (was 2199).

I've included more details below, including links to our reviews if you want to see how well each machine performs, alongside regional prices for our UK readers.

Today’s best Bambu Lab 3D printer deals

Why we recommend them

We awarded the Bambu Lab A1 an Editor’s Choice award in our 5-star review and said that this unit boasted “exceptional build quality and advanced features” that enabled it to strike a “perfect balance” that should satisfy everyone from beginners to professionals. That’s high praise indeed, and our reviewer was particularly impressed with the machine’s print accuracy, speed, and build quality - although its open-frame design does limit material compatibility.

In our 4.5-star review for the Bambu Lab P2S, we called it "absolutely superb." It's easily one of the best 3D printers we've ever tested. It has a 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume and a fully enclosed CoreeXY design. Its enclosure and activated carbon filter make it better suited than open-frame printers for materials such as ABS, ASA, and carbon fiber composites. Setup is simpler thanks to automatic bed leveling and vibration compensation, and quick-swap nozzle.

The Bambu Lab H2C is a particularly impressed multi-color 3D printer that earned 4.5 stars in our tests. We found it produced excellent print quality, with a 330 x 320 x 325mm build volume, a heated chamber, and a 350°C maximum nozzle temperature. If you want a high-quality and versatile 3D printer, there are few better on our books.

Price context and historical value

All of these prices are about what I'd expect to see over Black Friday - they're not all-time lows, but they're the general deal price I see throughout the year whenever Bambu Lab runs a sale.

Still, considering each offers multi-color printing for beginners, hobbyists, and professionals, I'd class them all as attractive discounts thanks to the inclusion of the multi-filament combos.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Bambu Lab A1 Combo if… you want to delve into the world of multi-color printing with a unit that’s both affordable and easy to use.

✅ Buy the Bambu Lab P2S Combo if… you're a 3D printing enthusiast looking for a fast CoreXY machine that can handle tougher materials like ABS, ASA, and carbon fiber composites.

✅ Buy the Bambu Lab H2C Combo if… you're a professional, designer, or engineer who needs a large format build area that handles multi-color, multi-materials easily.