Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, November 23 (game #1261).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1262) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLAYGROUND

PAPER FAN

BIG BOX STORE

CRATER

ACCORDION

MOUNTAIN

TROMBONE

LINK

TANK

CUPCAKE LINER

AMINO ACID

MICROSCOPE

FIREPLACE

BELLOWS

NOSEDIVE

POWERPOINT

DECK

BOTTOM OUT

NYT Connections today (game #1262) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Fall all the way down

Fall all the way down Green: Like some skirts

Like some skirts Blue: They all have something that rhymes with GLIDES

They all have something that rhymes with GLIDES Purple: Connected

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1262) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DROP DRAMATICALLY

DROP DRAMATICALLY GREEN: THINGS WITH PLEATED FOLDS

THINGS WITH PLEATED FOLDS BLUE: THINGS WITH SLIDES

THINGS WITH SLIDES PURPLE: THINGS THAT FORM CHAINS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1262) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1262, are…

YELLOW: DROP DRAMATICALLY: BOTTOM OUT, CRATER, NOSEDIVE, TANK

BOTTOM OUT, CRATER, NOSEDIVE, TANK GREEN: THINGS WITH PLEATED FOLDS: ACCORDION, CUPCAKE LINER, FIREPLACE BELLOWS, PAPER FAN

ACCORDION, CUPCAKE LINER, FIREPLACE BELLOWS, PAPER FAN BLUE: THINGS WITH SLIDES: MICROSCOPE, PLAYGROUND, POWERPOINT DECK, TROMBONE

MICROSCOPE, PLAYGROUND, POWERPOINT DECK, TROMBONE PURPLE: THINGS THAT FORM CHAINS: AMINO ACID, BIG BOX STORE, LINK, MOUNTAIN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

We were back in easy territory today, to the extent that I even could have solved purple again; the fact that I didn't was simply because I got to other groups sooner.

Such as? Well, THINGS WITH PLEATED FOLDS, the green group, was the first I got, thanks to ACCORDION and CUPCAKE LINER in particular standing out to me right away.

The other groups were no more difficult, and the fact that I lose twice in a row last week now seems like nothing more than a bad dream.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, November 23, 2026, game #1261)

YELLOW: TINY AMOUNT: IOTA, MODICUM, PARTICLE, SHRED

IOTA, MODICUM, PARTICLE, SHRED GREEN: INFO ON A NAVIGATION APP: DISTANCE, ETA, ROUTE, TRAFFIC

DISTANCE, ETA, ROUTE, TRAFFIC BLUE: METAL SUBGENRES: BLACK, DOOM, NU, THRASH

BLACK, DOOM, NU, THRASH PURPLE: STARTING WITH BABY ANIMALS: CHICKPEA, CUBISM, LAMBDA, PUPIL