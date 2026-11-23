Disney has confirmed the Hulu app will be merged into Disney+ next month

The change will happen "this December", according to a letter to shareholders

There's no news yet on how this will affect Disney+ pricing or bundling

We knew this was coming, and while it's arriving a little later than initially expected, we now have official confirmation that the Hulu app will be fully subsumed into the Disney+ app in December, before the end of 2026.

The update came included with Disney's quarterly letter to shareholders (via Variety), though there's no exact date specified — the text simply says that, "beginning this December", the app unification of two of the best streamers will be complete.

"Subscribers will have a fully unified experience on Disney+, including live TV and select premium add-ons, creating a more seamless way to discover and engage with the breadth of content across our brands and franchises," explains the letter.

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The text goes on to say that the one-app-to-rule-them-all approach is expected to increase engagement and reduce churn in the future, both key priorities for any group of streaming company execs (or their shareholders).

The news comes as many rival streamers, including Apple TV and Paramount+, are offering their best Black Friday streaming deals. Right now, the Disney+ and Hulu bundle below remains the best way to subscribe to both services, but this could well change from next month.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $24.98 now $11.99 at Disney

As Disney prepares to merge Disney+ and Hulu, this deal remains the most popular way to subscribe to both services. Rather than subscribing to each service individually (which usually costs $12.49 a month each), you get a 52% saving. It remains to be seen how Disney+ pricing will change when the apps are merged.

A long time coming

It's now been three years since the news broke of the merger between Disney and Hulu, so users have had plenty of time to prepare themselves for this. The entire Hulu back catalog will move over, so you shouldn't miss out on any content.

We don't have any update on how this unification might affect pricing or bundling going forward, though it's worth bearing in mind that both Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions went up in September. There might be more clarity on this in 2027.

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It's still not clear when the Hulu app will stop working either. While Hulu users will be able to get the full experience inside the Disney+ app from December, including live TV, there's no fixed date for the shutdown of the soon-to-be obsolete Hulu app.

Many Hulu users aren't best pleased about having to move over to the Disney+ app, citing a "horrible", "trash", and "bloated" interface that makes getting around difficult, but they're going to have to put up with it to carry on accessing the Hulu shows and movies.

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