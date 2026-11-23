Cyberleek is set to release the final part of their claimed GTA 6 leak today

This is the executable that was missing from the previously leaked game files for an Xbox version (apparently a build from November)

Cyberleek claims that 'this community will have it [GTA 6] emulated inside a week, running far past 30fps', and there's a possibility that this — and other fast developments in emulation — might mean Rockstar releases a PC port a lot more swiftly than it intended

In case you missed it somehow, there's been quite the fuss made about a certain video game released last week for consoles only — although the PC version of GTA 6 might be nearer than you think, especially given the most recent development in this arena.

I'm talking about the unofficial (and obviously illegal) porting of the console game to the PC, of course, but the interesting wrinkle here is that some very fast progress on this front could mean the actual PC port from Rockstar arrives much more swiftly, to cut off any competition at the pass, as it were.

What has really stirred things up here is that, as Eurogamer reports, there's been a development whereby Cyberleek — a hacking group (most likely a team, anyway, but it could be an individual) — has released what's apparently a dev build (from this month) of the Xbox version of GTA 6.

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Cyberleek had threatened that they would release the full game in the past, and this appears to be the realization of this threat, with various sources confirming that the game files and assets are real (and total 209GB). For example, TweakTown highlights that cybersecurity group VX Underground believes the leak is genuine, and theorizes that Cyberleek obtained the GTA 6 build by compromising a Rockstar Games employee.

This happened at the tail end of last week, but today is of particular interest because there was one thing missing from the leaked game build — the central EXE (executable) file that runs GTA 6, and Cyberleek has said they will release that final piece of the puzzle at some point on November 23.

If that happens today, and a fully working Xbox build is effectively out there, it could mean big things for a PC port. The availability of an unencrypted full version might usher in a working PC build sooner than everyone was expecting — and the separate development of various emulators (for running console games on PC) has already raised expectations on that front.

Indeed, according to Cyberleek, the release of the EXE will mean that: "This community will have it [GTA 6] emulated inside a week, running far past 30fps. [Cyberleek] told you not to preorder for a reason. This is one of the reasons."

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Cyberleek added that if "the Xbox build cannot be made to work and support holds", they will work to get a PS5 build as a "fallback, most likely never required".

Whatever the case, it seems Cyberleek is serious about their threats, and the releasing of the EXE today. It would have been released before now, incidentally, if their crypto coin had hit a market cap of $15 million — the promise was that it would be leaked as soon as that happened, or on November 23 failing that.

Analysis: pushing the accelerator on the PC timeline?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

So, are we going to see GTA 6 fully up and running on the PC soon in an unofficial manner? Well, there's a lot of ground that hasn't been covered yet, and for starters, the release of that EXE file still needs to happen. Most folks seem to think it will, though, and there's no real reason to doubt that given what's happened to date and Cyberleek's track record (they previously leaked footage of them playing the game before GTA 6 was released, back in August).

Even so, if we assume that the unencrypted executable is leaked later today, and the full Xbox version is then available, there's still some way to go before the various community projects on the boil out there produce an unofficial playable version of GTA 6 on the PC.

The key word there being playable. Whatever initial fudged version of GTA 6 on the PC arrives will surely be in rough shape, and likely crash-prone with perhaps all manner of glitches.

It's also worth noting that we obviously don't condone piracy at TechRadar, and there are obvious dangers associated with any unofficial PC build. There are bound to be malware packages masquerading as versions of GTA 6 trying to trick PC gamers into downloading them — and indeed that's happening already, as scammers who are nothing to do with Cyberleek try to exploit the situation around this possible PC version. Such activity will likely only increase if the EXE is released today as promised.

Whereas there's a lot that's up in the air around this affair, and the broader drive to emulate console games on PC, what's quite clear is that all of this is doing PC gamers a major indirect favor. Because the pace of progress with emulation and getting GTA 6 unofficially running on the PC means Rockstar may bring the release date of the official PC port forward in a major way. If the rumors are to be believed, that port could be due early in 2027, and this executable leak — if it happens as stated — is going to put even more urgency into bringing forward the official release timeframe.

As one Redditor put it: "If this [Cyberleek leak] is real, we're actually getting GTA 6 on PC before Rockstar even announces it. Maybe this finally forces them to move the official release up."