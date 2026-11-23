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The Air deal is in the UK too (Image credit: Future) I highlighted the iPhone Air deal in the US initially, but UK users get the exact same discount too. Apple iPhone Air: was £1,099 now £799 at John Lewis

If you want to know more about what we like about the iPhone Air, here's our reasoning on why it was our Phone of the Year award winner in 2025, and then here's Axel talking about spending six months using the iPhone Air, and why it hooked him in (as well as where it frustrated him). I think the key part is this quote: "The iPhone Air lacks everything that I’d tell you I want in a new phone, except for the one thing I want most of all. I want a new phone to feel new. I want an entirely new experience, not just a step up from last year’s model." The iPhone Duo now offers that, of course, but it does it for nearly three times the price of the iPhone Air. So if you vibe with the sentiment above, maybe the iPhone Air discount is worth taking a harder look at.

The surprise Apple deal of the year (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future) The deal that's really surprised me on Apple's tech is the huge discount on the iPhone Air. Apple's super-cool, super-slim phone has nearly 30% off, which is a level of discount not many of its products receive. This might tell us that the Air isn't Apple's most popular phone, but our Phones Editor, Axel Metz, absolutely loved it, and chose to use it as is main phone for most of this year. (It was kicked out by the iPhone Duo, though.) Maybe you'll love its thin and light design too. Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Black Friday to the Max (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol) Although I think the AirPods Pro 3 will be the best-selling headphones by far this Black Friday, especially at their current price, I'd be remiss not to mention AirPods Max 2. This isn't quite the cheapest they've ever been, because they have dropped to $399 briefly in the past, but they are seriously fantastic value at this price still. Obviously, any pair of headphones over $400 is inherently niche, but the AirPods Max 2 really are excellent. The sound quality is so accurate and rich, the noise cancellation is as good as it gets, the smart features are truly useful, and they're comfortable. AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon

My UK iPad pick (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) We haven't found as good a deal as that on the previous iPad mini in the UK, but my personal iPad buy this Black Friday wouldn't be any of these: it would be the 13-inch iPad Air. That's partly because I like to watch things on the iPad, especially while travelling, so a larger screen is preferable. It's also just because I've been using a 13-inch iPad for a while, and I'm generally a convert to the bigger screen for doing anything on the iPad. And it's also because it's just got a really good deal on it! It's far from cheap, but it's a really great and versatile tablet. iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was £949 now £859 at Amazon

A big mini deal (Image credit: Apple) The quiet iPad hit of Black Friday this year could be the previous generation of the iPad mini. The new generation has an OLED screen and new super-powerful processor… and a price increase. The previous generation still has a bit of stock around, and is way cheaper than the new model. This could be a great alternative to the cheap iPad 11-inch — obviously, the screen is smaller, but that makes it more portable, and it's actually more powerful for playing games. iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024): was $599 now $449 at Amazon

A meagre UK discount That cheapest iPad model has an even smaller discount in the UK — it's not even 10%. However, this is the one that lots of people will be looking at, so I'm bringing you the best price we've found (so far). It may be worth holding off in case it drops a little further, though I would expect an additional drop of maybe £30 maximum. iPad 11-inch (2025): was £429 now £399 at Amazon

The always-popular iPad (Image credit: Future) A vast amount of Black Friday purchases are actually Christmas purchases, as people buy gifts when they're guaranteed a good discount. And iPads are a perennially popular gift, especially for kids. So if you're looking for a deal on the cheaper iPad, which is great for streaming and games, then this is the best price right now. It's not a huge discount, but given the increases in memory and chip costs, it may be the best we'll get this year. iPad 11-inch (2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon

Going Ultra in the UK (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) For the UK, Matt Evans said his pick of the Apple Watch deals is the Ultra 3 with over £250 discount. That kind of money off is very rare on any Apple product, and that goes double in era of price hikes. The Ultra definitely isn't for everyone, but if you've been thinking it might be for you, then now is probably the time. Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was £749 now £495 at Argos

The Watch to get (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol) I asked our Fitness Editor, Matt Evans, which Apple Watch deal he thinks is the highlight of Black Friday 2026, and he pointed directly to the new Series 12 getting a hardcore $100 discount. For a watch that's only a few months old, this is a huge discount. Last year's Series 11 is also discounted, but only to the same price, so getting the newest model is a no-brainer. Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

Save on streaming (Image credit: Future) The AirPods Pro 3 might have a fight over which Apple discount is the most popular this year, because there's huge interest in deals on the Apple TV streaming service. Apple's streamer is renowned for its quality of TV shows especially, but because it lacks the deep library of something like Netflix, it seems as though people like to pick it up on a discount where they can, and binge through all the hot stuff. So if that's you… here you go: Apple TV: 50% off for 6 months

The UK also gets an AirPods record The UK also gets a new record-low on AirPods, and though it isn't as extreme as the US one, it's absolutely irresistible still. Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £165 at Amazon

AirPods Pro 3 are the deal of the day (Image credit: Future) There's no question over what's the most exciting deal today in my mind: it's AirPods Pro 3 with a new record-low price. They're a huge additional $20 off compared to the previous low, which was $169. They are unbelievable earbuds for this price. Just ridiculously good-sounding, well-featured and well-made. To be clear, they were arguably the best-value premium earbuds you could buy at full price. And now they're $100 off. Wild. AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon