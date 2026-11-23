Live
Apple Black Friday deals live: AirPods Pro 3 record-low price, big iPad discounts, iPhone savings, Apple Watch deals and more
Huge Black Friday Apple sales are live
The Black Friday Apple deals are here, and there are some seriously great options for Apple fans. The smash hit of the year is easily the new record-low prices on AirPods Pro 3 in both the US and UK: in the US, you can grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $149 at Amazon (was $249), which is $20 cheaper than we've ever seen before. In the UK, you can get AirPods Pro 3 for £165 (was £219).
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
There are also some particularly good phone discounts: the iPhone Air is just $799 (was $1,099) at Best Buy in the US, and £799 (was £1,099) at Amazon in the UK.
If you're after the brand new iPhone 18 Pro, Verizon will throw in a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 with selected plans, so that's all your Apple upgrades taken care of at once.
We'll keep scanning for the best Black Friday Apple deals and updating this page as we find any new ones.
US Quick Deals
- AirPods Pro 3: was
$249now $149 at Amazon
- AirPods Max 2: was
$549now $419 at Amazon
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
$449now $399 at Amazon
- iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024): was
$599now $449 at Amazon
- iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
$949now $849 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) GPS: was
$249now $179 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was
$399now $299 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was
$799now $549 at Best Buy
- AT&T: up to $1,200 off iPhone 18 Pro w/ trade-in
- Verizon: free Watch SE 3 & AirPods 5 w/ iPhone 18 Pro
- T-Mobile: 50% off iPhone 17e on qualifying plans
- Apple iPhone Air: was
$1,099.99now $799.99 at Best Buy
- Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was
$829.99now $729.99 at Best Buy
- Apple TV: 50% off for 6 months
UK Quick Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was
£219now £165 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods 5: was
£139now £119 at Amazon
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
£429now £399 at Amazon
- iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
£949now £859 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) GPS: was
£219now £194 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) GPS: was
£319now £269 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was
£749now £495 at Argos
- Vodafone: up to £1,035 off the iPhone 18 Pro
- Three: save £432 on the iPhone 17
- O2: up to £580 off the iPhone 18 Pro plus AirPods for £1
- EE: save £288 on iPhone 17 w/ Essential plan
- Apple iPhone Air: was
£1,099now £799 at John Lewis
- Apple iPhone 16: was
£799now £699 at Amazon
- Apple TV: was
£9.99 per monthnow £4.99 per month at Apple
Today's best Black Friday Apple deals in the US
Let's get to the point: buy them. This is the cheapest the AirPods Pro 3 have ever been and they are exceptional value for money at this price. On a scale of 1 to amazing, they're an eleven.
Read moreRead less▼
This deal's even better since we first spotted it: the 11-inch A16 iPad has dropped from a discounted price of $399 to an even better $379. This model doubles the storage and gives you a faster processor for silky-smooth performance. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display is crisp and bright and the front and back cameras are great. This is the iPad for streamers and scrollers alike.
Read moreRead less▼
We've previously seen Amazon discounting this A17 Pro-powered mini to $449, so you might want to hang on in the hope of it going lower again — but that was before all the price rises. You don't get the OLED screen of the latest iPad mini here, but it's still a pocket rocket, runs Apple Intelligence and will be supported for years to come — and it's way cheaper than the newer one.
Read moreRead less▼
The 13-inch iPad Air is brilliant for streaming, for reading, for games and for getting things done thanks to its powerful processor and its large screen. If stock runs low Best Buy is offering the same deal on the same iPad Air model.
Read moreRead less▼
The smaller 42mm of the Apple Watch Series 12 has also been reduced by an impressive $100, down to just $299 — a very tempting prospect. Note this is the GPS-only version — if you want to add the watch to your phone's data plan, the deal on the cellular model is below. Prices vary depending on color, but Light Gold has the best deal.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$499 now $399 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple TV: was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Apple
Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027.
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best Black Friday Apple deals in the UK
There's a reason the AirPods Pro 3 are the world's most popular earbuds, and at this price they're an absolute steal. This is the lowest AirPods Pro 3 price we've ever seen in the UK, and it's a fantastic deal on Apple's earbuds with hearing aid features, heart rate monitoring, live translation and some of the best ANC we've ever experienced on iPhone.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple put its prices up this summer, and this deal brings the price of the base iPad back down again. The big upgrade here is the newer A16 chip which delivers even slicker performance, and you also get twice as much storage as before: 128GB instead of 64GB. This is a decent deal on an excellent all-rounder and if Amazon runs out, you can find the same deal at Very and John Lewis.
Read moreRead less▼
The iPad Air is the sweet spot between the base model and the iPad Pro, and we reckon it's the best iPad for students in 2026. You're getting pro-level features for around half the price of an iPad Pro: a MacBook-level M3 chipset, a front camera that's finally in the right place and brilliant speakers with spatial audio. If they sell out, Argos is offering the same deal on the same iPad Air model.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's smallest, cheapest watch gets £25 cheaper. It's a perfect first Apple Watch, boasting up-to-date software and fast charging capabilities, in addition to being a great smart communications device. There's an equivalent discount on the 44mm version too.
44mm version: was
£249 now £223 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The iPhone Air for just £799 at both John Lewis and Amazon is an absolutely ridiculous deal, given how cool it is, that it'll be supported for years to come, and how great its specs are, even if you have to compromise on having a single-lens camera.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027, as well as Apple's now-huge catalog of acclaimed TV shows.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
The Air deal is in the UK too
I highlighted the iPhone Air deal in the US initially, but UK users get the exact same discount too.
Apple iPhone Air: was
£1,099 now £799 at John Lewis
If you want to know more about what we like about the iPhone Air, here's our reasoning on why it was our Phone of the Year award winner in 2025, and then here's Axel talking about spending six months using the iPhone Air, and why it hooked him in (as well as where it frustrated him).
I think the key part is this quote: "The iPhone Air lacks everything that I’d tell you I want in a new phone, except for the one thing I want most of all. I want a new phone to feel new. I want an entirely new experience, not just a step up from last year’s model."
The iPhone Duo now offers that, of course, but it does it for nearly three times the price of the iPhone Air. So if you vibe with the sentiment above, maybe the iPhone Air discount is worth taking a harder look at.
The surprise Apple deal of the year
The deal that's really surprised me on Apple's tech is the huge discount on the iPhone Air. Apple's super-cool, super-slim phone has nearly 30% off, which is a level of discount not many of its products receive.
This might tell us that the Air isn't Apple's most popular phone, but our Phones Editor, Axel Metz, absolutely loved it, and chose to use it as is main phone for most of this year. (It was kicked out by the iPhone Duo, though.) Maybe you'll love its thin and light design too.
Apple iPhone Air: was
$1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
Black Friday to the Max
Although I think the AirPods Pro 3 will be the best-selling headphones by far this Black Friday, especially at their current price, I'd be remiss not to mention AirPods Max 2. This isn't quite the cheapest they've ever been, because they have dropped to $399 briefly in the past, but they are seriously fantastic value at this price still.
Obviously, any pair of headphones over $400 is inherently niche, but the AirPods Max 2 really are excellent. The sound quality is so accurate and rich, the noise cancellation is as good as it gets, the smart features are truly useful, and they're comfortable.
AirPods Max 2: was
$549 now $419 at Amazon
My UK iPad pick
We haven't found as good a deal as that on the previous iPad mini in the UK, but my personal iPad buy this Black Friday wouldn't be any of these: it would be the 13-inch iPad Air.
That's partly because I like to watch things on the iPad, especially while travelling, so a larger screen is preferable. It's also just because I've been using a 13-inch iPad for a while, and I'm generally a convert to the bigger screen for doing anything on the iPad.
And it's also because it's just got a really good deal on it! It's far from cheap, but it's a really great and versatile tablet.
iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
£949 now £859 at Amazon
A big mini deal
The quiet iPad hit of Black Friday this year could be the previous generation of the iPad mini. The new generation has an OLED screen and new super-powerful processor… and a price increase.
The previous generation still has a bit of stock around, and is way cheaper than the new model. This could be a great alternative to the cheap iPad 11-inch — obviously, the screen is smaller, but that makes it more portable, and it's actually more powerful for playing games.
iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024): was
$599 now $449 at Amazon
A meagre UK discount
That cheapest iPad model has an even smaller discount in the UK — it's not even 10%. However, this is the one that lots of people will be looking at, so I'm bringing you the best price we've found (so far). It may be worth holding off in case it drops a little further, though I would expect an additional drop of maybe £30 maximum.
iPad 11-inch (2025): was
£429 now £399 at Amazon
The always-popular iPad
A vast amount of Black Friday purchases are actually Christmas purchases, as people buy gifts when they're guaranteed a good discount. And iPads are a perennially popular gift, especially for kids.
So if you're looking for a deal on the cheaper iPad, which is great for streaming and games, then this is the best price right now. It's not a huge discount, but given the increases in memory and chip costs, it may be the best we'll get this year.
iPad 11-inch (2025): was
$449 now $399 at Amazon
Going Ultra in the UK
For the UK, Matt Evans said his pick of the Apple Watch deals is the Ultra 3 with over £250 discount. That kind of money off is very rare on any Apple product, and that goes double in era of price hikes. The Ultra definitely isn't for everyone, but if you've been thinking it might be for you, then now is probably the time.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was
£749 now £495 at Argos
The Watch to get
I asked our Fitness Editor, Matt Evans, which Apple Watch deal he thinks is the highlight of Black Friday 2026, and he pointed directly to the new Series 12 getting a hardcore $100 discount.
For a watch that's only a few months old, this is a huge discount. Last year's Series 11 is also discounted, but only to the same price, so getting the newest model is a no-brainer.
Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was
$399 now $299 at Amazon
Save on streaming
The AirPods Pro 3 might have a fight over which Apple discount is the most popular this year, because there's huge interest in deals on the Apple TV streaming service.
Apple's streamer is renowned for its quality of TV shows especially, but because it lacks the deep library of something like Netflix, it seems as though people like to pick it up on a discount where they can, and binge through all the hot stuff. So if that's you… here you go:
Apple TV: 50% off for 6 months
The UK also gets an AirPods record
The UK also gets a new record-low on AirPods, and though it isn't as extreme as the US one, it's absolutely irresistible still.
Apple AirPods Pro 3: was
£219 now £165 at Amazon
AirPods Pro 3 are the deal of the day
There's no question over what's the most exciting deal today in my mind: it's AirPods Pro 3 with a new record-low price. They're a huge additional $20 off compared to the previous low, which was $169.
They are unbelievable earbuds for this price. Just ridiculously good-sounding, well-featured and well-made. To be clear, they were arguably the best-value premium earbuds you could buy at full price. And now they're $100 off. Wild.
AirPods Pro 3: was
$249 now $149 at Amazon
Welcome to our Apple Black Friday live round-up! We've picked the deals we think are most notable, and we'll be adding more as we find them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.