This new retro-looking Kodak keychain is a mini photo frame that doubles as an Bluetooth tracker
Say hello to the SlideTag
- The Kodak SlideTag is a new keyring accessory
- It shows photos, QR codes, contact details, and to-do lists
- The device also works as a Bluetooth tracker
We're getting towards the gift-giving season, and the new Kodak SlideTag, from Reto Production (which licenses the Kodak name), looks to be an appealing little present for the classic-camera lover in your life — or you could treat yourself to one.
It's a dinky digital photo frame that's small enough to attach to your keyring, and it takes inspiration from the famous Kodachrome color film that was in use for decades, taking on the appearance of an old slide mount (with an electronic display in place of the film).
You get a 1.54-inch, six-color E Ink display here, with a 240 x 240 pixel resolution, and there's room for 12 images on the internal storage. Those pictures can be transferred from the phone via the free Kodak Memory Link app.
As with Reto's previous retro Kodak offering, the Charmera camera, it's a blind-box purchase: you don't know which design you'll get until you open it. There are eight designs in total, plus a rare metallic edition that you've got a 1 in 64 chance of getting.
Beyond photo framing
There's plenty more to the SlideTag besides its capabilities as a photo frame. You can also use the small display to show a to-do list, contact details for someone, a countdown timer, or a QR code that leads anywhere you want.
It also functions as a Bluetooth tracker that works with the Apple Find My or Google Find Hub portals — albeit without the extra precision of ultra-wideband that you get with an actual Apple AirTag or Google Pixel Tag.
Power is provided by a standard CR2032 coin cell battery that you won't have too much trouble replacing. Reto doesn't hazard a guess at battery life, though it will depend on how much use you make of the tracking features.
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Pricing is $34.99 for a single box and $279.92 for the whole set (which again may or may not include the special metal edition). That's about £27 / AU$55 and £215 / AU$420 respectively, and global shipping is available.
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Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
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