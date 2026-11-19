Insta360's new photo frame is called the Toast

It features a 3.7-inch, six-color e-paper display

For now it's only available to buy in China

Insta360 is taking a break from action cameras to give us the Toast, a pocket-sized, e-paper photo frame that checks a lot of the boxes we look for in gadgets here at TechRadar: stylish looks, innovative tech, an affordable price, and lots and lots of battery life.

The key specs you need to know (via Notebookcheck) are a 3.7-inch, color E Ink Spectra 6 display with a 720 x 480 pixel resolution (that's 234 pixels per inch), and a battery capacity of 400mAh — apparently good enough for 195 days between charges.

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity is supported, and you can get your photos onto the Toast via WeChat or the Insta360 app. Supported formats are PNG, JPEG, and HEIF, with room for 30 photos on the internal storage and 200 in the cloud.

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If you have one of the company's newer cameras — such as the Insta360 Luna Ultra — you can sync images straight over from the device, no app needed, as long as you're signed up for the Insta360+ cloud storage service.

Around your neck or on the fridge

You can stick the Insta360 Toast on your fridge (Image credit: Insta360)

Some other details we have from Insta360: dimensions of 62.5 x 96 x 5.25mm (2.5 x 3.8 x 0.2 inches), a weight of 1.5 ounces / 43 grams, and an IPX4 rating for some minimal protection against splashes.

In a rather unusual twist, a lanyard is included as well as a desk stand, so you can wear the Toast around your neck if you'd like, though we're not sure that we can see that catching on, given its size. There are also accessories for sticking it to your fridge or attaching it to your bag or belt if you prefer.

Insta360 says the six-color e-paper display (red, yellow, blue, green, black, and white) makes photos look richer and more natural, and there's no backlight, which should help with the natural printed-picture look.

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It's on sale now for CNY429 (about $65 / £50 / AU$100), but only in China for the time being. There's no word yet on international availability, but, given that Insta360 sells other products globally, we're hoping to see it become more widely available soon.

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