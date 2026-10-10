I'm a bit late to the party, but six months ago I picked up the Peak Design Mobile Tripod and attached it to my Pixel 8 Pro. It has lived on my phone ever since.

The tiny magnetic tripod fixes onto any MagSafe / Qi2 phone, though pretty weakly, so I also picked up Peak Design's dedicated SlimLink mobile phone case, which provides a strong, secure attachment I can trust.

It folds flat to just 0.8cm / 0.3 inches thick and neatly fits the profile of a phone when attached vertically — using the tripod in this orientation is a breeze. It's possible to rotate the phone 90 degrees for a horizontal setup, but it's slightly fiddly. You get the knack quick enough, though.

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I initially picked up the Mobile Tripod for hands-free filming and photography, as it's an ideal tabletop setup. However, I quickly adopted it for hands-free watching too — perfect on the foldout tables on trains and planes.

It was liberating to give my hands a break and easily position my phone exactly how I liked, especially for long-form watching. I also regularly found its small footprint handy for creative photography techniques, such as the Pixel's long exposure mode — it'll fit on a flat-topped fence post, for example.

As such, the Peak Design Mobile Tripod has now become my most-used phone accessory. At $80 / £75 / AU$125, it's fairly pricey, as is the way with Peak Design accessories. However, you are getting a premium-quality product.

So is the Peak Design Mobile Tripod perfect?

In short, no. As I mentioned, you'll absolutely want Peak Design's compatible SlimLink phone case for a secure attachment (available for iPhone, Galaxy and Pixel). The case I picked up looks lovely. However, it blocked my phone's tap-to-pay feature, meaning I had to remove the case every time I needed to make a payment. Major frustration.

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As for the tripod itself, it's wonderfully compact, but consequently its leg length (and therefore maximum height) is tiny. The leg design is smart, mind you, folding away inside the magnetic tripod plate.

The legs attach to the plate via a ball head, the tension of which can be adjusted with a tiny hex key that slots within the legs. Fine adjustments to the angle of the ball head (and therefore the phone) are a breeze, and with the proper tension, completely secure for a Pixel 8 Pro phone or larger — once you position the tripod, it won't budge.

I'd love the legs to extend a little more, but not if that resulted in a larger and less secure product. The fact that it snaps to a phone and adds just 2.7oz / 76g and 0.8cm / 0.3 inches depth is why it has stayed on my device. Any bulkier, and I would have used it less. Yes, it's still a heavier setup than no tripod at all, but I soon got used to the extra weight.

About 4 months in with the Mobile Tripod, I found that the tiny magnet that holds the hex key had come loose. However, the key remained magnetically attached to the phone, so I didn't lose it, and applying a little super glue fixed the magnet back in place.

Despite some minor niggles, the Peak Design Mobile Tripod has lived on my phone ever since I got it. It's an easy recommendation if you ever need to go hands-free for filming, photography, or simply watching videos.

And the ultimate day bag?

Another Peak Design product that I have been using over the same period is the Travel Weekender 25L. It's part of a new range of Peak Design travel bags. I was sent the Sage Green version of the bag ahead of its official release, and it truly looks the part.

One side fits my 17-inch MacBook Pro, while the main compartment is neatly divided into two open areas, with stretch pockets lining each wall for smaller accessories. The divider itself is a zipped pocket.

I've loved using it for days when I'm travelling with a laptop, a camera and a couple of lenses / accessories (stowed in one half of the bag), plus some day items and spare clothes (in the other half). It'll fit various Peak Design Camera Cubes (the smaller ones), which provide extra padded protection for gear.

The bag very much lives up to its Weekender name, but it's a slick option for commuting, too. It also features an exterior loop on one side to slot over the handle of a wheeled cabin suitcase — I've happily paired it with Peak Design's Roller Pro suitcase for a couple of city breaks. The Weekender 25L is available in three colors and costs $200 / £170.

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