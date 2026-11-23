I've spotted a deal that I couldn't sit on. Right now, the WD Elements 20TB desktop HDD is down to $550 (was $880) at Amazon. If you're a professional or archivist, this is a great pick for storing your files and media library.

What particularly stood out to me was that the 14TB version is currently reduced to $450 (was $675), so for the extra hundred bucks, you're gaining an additional 6TB storage capacity.

It makes this a useful opportunity for you to add a substantial amount of storage to your system without upgrading your computer - or completely emptying your bank account.

Why we recommend it

The appeal is simple: huge capacity for a tempting price. Upgrading to a 20TB drive gives you loads of desktop storage for backing up important files, archiving photos and videos, or freeing up space on your main system.

It connects over USB 3.0, works straight out of the box with Windows computers thanks to NTFS formatting, and can be reformatted for Mac. WC includes the power adapter and a USB cable.

Customer feedback is generally positive. Reviews highlight the generous capacity, straightforward setup, and good value. Of course, it's not as fast as SSD, but for desk-bound storage, it's well-specced and well-designed - users note that the external casing is robust, which should improve reliability and longevity.

Price history

This is one of the lowest prices I've seen the 20TB hard drive - particularly since the component crisis sent costs skyrocketing. I'd also recommend it over the 14TB model, which is $100 cheaper. For comparison, the UnionSine 16TB HDD is currently discounted to $456, while the Seagate Expansion 20TB HDD is listed at $700 at Amazon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the WD Elements if… you need lots of affordable desktop storage for backups, media libraries, and large files.

❌ Skip the WD Elements if… fast transfer speeds or portable storage is more important - an external SSD would be a better fit.