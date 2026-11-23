The Insta360 Link 2 Pro won our Best in Class award, and this 4K gimbal webcam just dropped under $200 at Amazon
Insta360's flagship webcam pairs a large 1/1.3-inch sensor with a motorized gimbal that follows you around the room. Amazon has it for $199.99 for Black Friday.
If you stream, teach, or present on camera and want a webcam that keeps you in frame, the Insta360 Link 2 Pro is $199.99 on Amazon.
● Best for: Streamers, teachers, and remote workers who move around while on camera
● The deal: The Insta360 Link 2 Pro 4K AI webcam is $199.99 (was $249.99) at Amazon
● Why we like it: A large 1/1.3-inch sensor for 4K video, a two-axis gimbal with AI tracking, HDR, natural background blur, and directional dual mics
A 4K webcam with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, a two-axis motorized gimbal that pans and tilts to track you, HDR, and a natural bokeh effect. A redesigned dual-mic system with beamforming focuses on your voice. It connects over USB-C, works with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Linux, and includes a magnetic mount. It's sold by Insta360's official Amazon store.
Why we recommend it
We gave the Link 2 Pro 4.5 stars and a Best in Class award in our Insta360 Link 2 Pro review, where our reviewer called it one of the best webcams he's ever tested. He praised its excellent 4K picture, reliable gimbal tracking, and premium build. His main caveats were the high price and that it's overkill for occasional video calls, and the first of those is less of an issue at $199.99.
Price Context & Historical Value
The Link 2 Pro launched at $249, and it was $210 at Amazon in October. At $199.99, this is the lowest price we've seen on it.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Insta360 Link 2 Pro if...
you stream, teach, or present and move around while on camera, you want much better low-light video than a standard webcam, or you want a webcam that can double as a desk camera.
❌ Skip the Insta360 Link 2 Pro if...
you only join the occasional Zoom call, you need Windows Hello face login, or you'd rather save money with a gimbal-free webcam.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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