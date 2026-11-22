Apple increased its iPad prices in June, but retailers' Black Friday sales have at least made these excellent tablets a little more affordable. The newest iPad Air, for instance, is down to $649 (was $749) at Amazon in the US, while in the UK, the same retailer is offering the iPad Air for £669 (was £749).



• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals

If you're after an even cheaper model, Amazon has also got the iPad 11-inch (2025) on sale for just $399 (was $499), while UK shoppers can find the same tablet on sale for £399 (was £429).

For the full details on those Black Friday iPad deals (and many more), scroll to their corresponding deal blocks at the bottom of the page. Happy hunting!

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Black Friday iPad deals in the US

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for $399 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Apple iPad mini 8.3-inch (A17 Pro, 2024): was $599 now $449 at Amazon If you're after a smaller iPad, Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked a huge $150 off the price of the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini. This model doesn't feature an OLED screen or the latest A20 Pro chipset, but it's still a capable pocket companion for reading and streaming. It supports Apple Intelligence features, and it'll remain supported with software updates for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $749 now $649 at Amazon Amazon has the newest iPad Air with the M3 chipset on sale for $649 right now. Again, that's nowhere near this tablet's record-low $449 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range. In addition to Apple's superfast brain, the iPad Air features a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and rear cameras, and support for Apple's AI features. Discounts are also available on the larger 13-inch model. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon As with the 11-inch model, Amazon is offering $100 off the newest 13-inch iPad Pro this Black Friday. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power. Again, as with all of Apple's iPads, it's been cheaper in the past, but following Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range, this is probably the best Black Friday price we can hope for. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Apple Pencil Pro is the best Apple Pencil; supported by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with a pen on paper. You can also squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. Amazon's current $99 price is an almost record-low (it was briefly $89 in October 2024). Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK

Save £30 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was £429 now £399 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for £399 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers. If Amazon's stock runs low, you can find the same deal at Very and John Lewis. Read more Read less ▼

Save £80 Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2026): was £749 now £669 at Amazon The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of £1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2025. For just over half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M3 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's £669 deal price is nowhere near this tablet's record-low £578 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range. Read more Read less ▼

Save £35 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025): was £1,199 now £1,164 at Amazon Amazon is offering £35 off the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 11-inch (2025). The main difference between this and the 2024 model is the former's M5 chipset, which, on paper, delivers faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance than the latter's M4 chipset. Will you notice that difference in reality? Probably not. But the M4 iPad Pro is nigh-on impossible to find these days, so the M5 iPad Pro is your best bet if you're in the market for the best tablet money can buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save £3.37 Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025): was £1,499.99 now £1,496.62 at Amazon This isn't exactly a deal, but Amazon's £1496.62 on the 13-inch iPad Pro is currently the best on the web. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power. Read more Read less ▼

Save £32.98 Apple Pencil Pro: was £129 now £96.02 at Amazon The Apple Pencil Pro is the best Apple Pencil; supported by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with a pen on paper. You can also squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. Amazon's current £96.02 price is an almost record-low (it was briefly £94 in August). Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK