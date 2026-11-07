There's a new tiny tablet in town: Apple has just released an upgraded iPad mini, with a whole slew of improvements over its predecessor. In honor of this new addition, let's take a look at the full range and how the different options compare.

The iPad mini is Apple's smallest and lightest tablet. All other models have screens that are 11 inches or larger, but the newest mini has an 8.5-inch screen — slightly bigger than its predecessor, which had an 8.3-inch screen. Said display is also less advanced than the rest of the range.

The model up is the standard iPad. We're on the 11th generation, released in 2025. It's powered by an A16 chip and boasts a Liquid Retina display. The screen is 11 inches (no 13-inch option) and, perhaps surprisingly, it's the thickest of the lineup. At this point, it's the only iPad not to have Apple Intelligence built-in.

A level up again is the iPad Air. The newest version is the 8th generation iPad Air, released in 2026, powered by the M4 chip. You can choose between 11-inch and 13-inch screens. There's a 1TB option (the two models down top out at 512GB) and support for the Apple Pencil Pro.

The iPad Pro is the most powerful, premium option. The newest version is the 8th-gen iPad Pro, which came out in 2025 and has an M5 chip, but you can still pick up a 7th-gen model with an M4 chip (from 2024). It boasts a high-end display, Face ID, studio-quality microphones, and is fully compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. You can choose between 11-inch and 13-inch models.

Scroll down to see the best current prices on the full lineup, or hop to the bottom of the page for a handy specs comparison.

The full range

Apple iPads: specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model: iPad mini iPad iPad Air iPad Pro Latest generation: 8th (2026) 11th (2025) 8th (2026) 8th (2025) Screen size: 8.5 inches 11 inches 11 or 13 inches 11 or 13 inches Weight: 255g 477g 464g or 616g 444g or 579g Thickness: 5.4mm 7mm 6.1mm 5.3mm or 5.1mm Display type: OLED Super Retina XDR Liquid Retina Liquid Retina Ultra Retina XDR Chipset: A20 Pro A16 M4 M5 Storage: 128, 256 or 512GB 128, 256 or 512GB 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB Sign-in: Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID Face ID

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