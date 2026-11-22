Since its breakout hit Genshin Impact six years ago, Hoyoverse hasn't been resting on its laurels. It's instead been expanding its free-to-play expertise into different, if familiar, genres, from the turn-based role-playing game (RPG) Honkai: Star Rail to the stylish action game Zenless Zone Zero. Its next release, Petit Planet, marks something of a departure.

Instead of a combat focus, Petit Planet is the Chinese company's take on the cozy life sim with a cosmic twist inspired by The Little Prince, as your cutesy avatar takes ownership of a tiny planet to call your own. It's certainly a unique idea compared to just building another new town, farm, or island community, while there's also a delightful charm to being driven to your chosen planet in a taxi flying through the intergalactic Starsea, where countless other planets and players reside.

However, after spending around two hours of hands-on time, it's also hard not to make immediate comparisons with Animal Crossing.

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New Galactic Horizons

While the idea of living in and cultivating your own tiny planet might have you thinking of the planetoids from Super Mario Galaxy, Petit Planet's development team ultimately decided against having a setting on a literal sphere.

"Placing players on the sphere actually makes players feel dizzy, and that would mean a bad experience," lead artist Yinli Huang explains. "We finally decided to use some certain rendering techniques to present a feeling of a sphere. So we make sure that players can have the feeling of living on a planet without actually living on a planet."

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

In practice, it does, however, mean that walking around your planet isn't all that different from Animal Crossing games that have also presented their worlds in a curved shape. Even though it takes a while for your planet to gradually expand, it's ultimately an island map surrounded by water where you won't be walking to the edge of the map that takes you back around from the other side.

You're also acquiring your tiny planet through the services of intergalactic business Loomix Co. Tom Nook may be nowhere in sight, while gentle sheepdog and chief steward Mobai is bemused when you bring up the idea of mortgages to pay for your own home. Nonetheless, it's quite apparent that all the other characters you meet are also anthropomorphized animals, be it pink rabbit and fellow staff member Elsasani or others you can invite to become a neighbor on your planet, like red panda Yunguo.

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(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Based on Hoyoverse's expertise in creating many memorable characters, there is arguably more depth to these neighbors than Animal Crossing's villagers. Rather than just delivering pithy one-liners in a gibberish language, each neighbor is fully voiced with their own distinct personality. Even though you shouldn't expect a plot as such in Petit Planet, I'm told that the neighbors do each have a comprehensive narrative arc as you get to know them.

"When we are developing Neighbors, we are developing their background stories and different unique personalities and habits," explains Huang. "We will develop and design certain unique actions, languages, expressions, and also the whole colour system for a character. So our purpose is to have as many memorable and impressive characters for our players."

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

But whereas Hoyoverse's games up until now have relied on gacha systems to unlock new characters, lead game designer Murphy tells me that this won't be the case in Petit Planet, especially as the intention is for these animals to be your neighbors and not your pets.

"It would feel very strange to purchase to unlock a neighbor," she says. "So we think that the bonding with different neighbours should grow naturally as you invest more time and energy into the game."

This is nonetheless still a free-to-play game, so there is still the question as to what will be monetized, which wasn't immediately clear from my hands-on with the opening hours. Murphy clarifies, "We will make sure all the core gameplay experience and narrative content will be accessible to all players. In the future, monetization will be cosmetic only, like the appearance of furniture."

Cozy Switch

Returning to the core gameplay, Petit Planet gradually eases you into each of its life sim routines, like shaking trees before picking up the fruit that falls off, or fishing. These are, of course, activities that I have also spent hundreds of hours on my island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There's even a similarity to the way fishing works, as once you cast your line, you just wait for your bait to bob in the water and then reel in as soon as a fish bites. What the two games most have in common, however, is that very slow and deliberate way of interacting with the world, such as the simple act of picking up items and resources.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

"Early on, we debated how players should pick up items in the world, and the obvious solution would be to tap and have the item automatically go into your inventory," says Huang. "But we deliberately chose to keep the process a little bit manual, to make it a little bit clumsy and inconvenient for players. This is how we understand it as a life simulation. That imperfection makes you slow down. Even with controls, we had discussed how many layers a player can climb, but if there are different creatures on lower and higher levels, and players can jump to different layers at once, that would harm the joy of exploration and the sense of surprise."

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Animal Crossing fans who want to get an even closer comparison won't have to wait long either, as Petit Planet has also been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2027. I had the opportunity to try this version in both handheld and tabletop mode, naturally making use of stand controller inputs not currently available on the PC build, though its framerate was noticeably rougher. Nonetheless, its cozy portable vibe is a good reason for it to be Hoyoverse's first game for a Nintendo platform. It's also arguably the most feasible one, given the publisher's other more expansive titles take up a lot more space, with the console versions of Genshin Impact more than 100GB while Honkai: Star Rail weighs in at over 150GB on PS5.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

While I discovered no mouse support on Switch 2, it does nonetheless have touchscreen functionality for some of the menu icons. "As we are more familiar with Nintendo Switch 2 as a platform, we may develop other features, such as the camera, to make it a more suitable and unique experience for Nintendo Switch 2 players," Huang adds.

Small Pleasures

Even if the Animal Crossing comparisons are undeniable, including a real-time clock system that also has seasons that change the weather, such as snowy landscapes in winter, Petit Planet nonetheless feels very different from anything else Hoyoverse has released to date. Besides the absence of gacha character pulls, Murphy also mentions how the game has been designed for players who "want something high quality, but that doesn't need them to grind, to compete, or to perform. You catch bugs, you plant something, or you dig something. Those activities reflect the small pleasures of everyday life rather than turning those pleasures into numbers to optimize."

An example she gives is when you fish in the game, which you can enjoy without ever accruing experience to become better at. "Whether you are a new player or a very developed player, all the fish you can catch is randomised, so there is no such growing curve for our players," she clarifies. "Our purpose is to provide a little surprise for players so that they have the incentive to log in and enjoy the experience every time."

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

That said, Petit Planet is still a live-service game where its success surely depends on having players engage on a daily basis. As I also log into a ready-made account, which takes me past the initial tutorial sections, it's hard to ignore the alerts on my avatar's smartphone with all the usual notifications of activities to do and rewards for ticking them off. Similarly, my avatar's home unit has also expanded from the size of a one-room hobbit-hole to a house with multiple rooms. Mortgage or not, upgrading your home will surely require some significant investment.

If there's one special element, it's that your home also has a feature called the Epistolarian's Desk, where you can sit down and read letters that come randomly from other players, or send one out into the ether yourself, which reminds me of the indie game Kind Words. Compared to the other typical multiplayer functions or interactions, this feels like a wholesome way of fostering an emotional connection among players.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

"The content will not be so formal, but we try to set up a formal setting in the game to make the action more like a ritual, so that people who write a letter take it more seriously," Murphy says, while adding that players can reply to a letter just once so that there's no pressure to sustain any correspondence. "Our social systems are never compulsory, and you can choose to engage at your own pace. But with the Epistolarian's Desk, we have found a genuine warmth between strangers, almost like stepping back into the simpler days of the internet."

Petit Planet launches on December 4, 2026, for PC, iOS, and Android, and for Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2027.