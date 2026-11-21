Hoyoverse made its global breakthrough with the free-to-play open-world action role-playing game (RPG) smash hit Genshin Impact. This was an evolution of its previous mobile hit Honkai Impact 3rd, which for its time was one of the best examples of replicating the smooth, responsive feel of a character action game like Bayonetta with a touchscreen. Following on from these games, Honkai: Star Rail must have felt like such a left-field turn.

Although it carries the Honkai name, this free-to-play RPG was a departure not just in its science-fantasy setting, as you took on the role of the Trailblazer exploring the universe on the space train, the Astral Express, but also in playing as a turn-based RPG.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

It's not that this genre has completely fallen out of fashion, when you think of modern classics like 2017's Persona 5 and Square Enix's HD2D releases like Octopath Traveler. Of course, the latter being clearly retro-inspired also reinforces the notion that these games are feeling a bit old hat, with long-standing series like Final Fantasy and even Pokémon making a pivot towards more action-oriented releases.

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Yet while Final Fantasy 16 divided fans on its launch in 2023 with a direction that ditched any menu commands for pure action, Honkai: Star Rail's release in the same year was a huge success, reaching more than 20 million downloads within its first week, and exceeding 100 million downloads by the time of its 2.0 update.

More than three years on, as its 4.7 update releases, TechRadar Gaming had the chance to speak with lead game designer Chengnan An about how this live-service game has joined the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in rejuvenating our love for the turn-based RPG.

Turn on

Of course, you can't look back at 2023 without acknowledging Baldur's Gate 3 (which was also TechRadar's game of the year). Yet while it could be counted as part of the turn-based RPG renaissance, its success can also be attributed to the rising popularity of D&D rather than video games specifically.

"Baldur's Gate 3 is more like a traditional tabletop where you are also playing a role, but it used turn-based combat quite successfully in the tradition of CRPGs, while Honkai: Star Rail is more based on story-driven JRPGs," he says. "Some of my colleagues and I are also big turn-based RPG fans, so we also learn from some classical turn-based games' combat mechanics."

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(Image credit: HoYoverse)

While there's clearly reverence for these older games, it's also not just about repeating the formula but also modernizing it with new twists. One example An gives is the introduction of character ultimate attacks. "As you can use these beyond the common turn order, players can choose to use it immediately or save them for a better moment. This simple design of ultimates gives our players more freedom of control, so they can enjoy the game in an easier way, and still have their own freedom to make options to change the status of the battlefield."

But even as a turn-based RPG, Honkai: Star Rail has also taken inspiration from Honkai Impact 3rd by also injecting some action elements. This is something we have also seen in other first-class modern takes on the genre, from Persona 5's stylish UI, where every command is also mapped to a different button instead of a menu, to the parry and dodge mechanics in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Honkai: Star Rail's secret sauce lies in its characters and, for An, they are "the heart of our game". With each new update adding to the roster, there are always considerations of what unique mechanics they can bring to each character. "When we design characters, we not only want players to feel its visual presentation but also its mechanics," says An. "We want our players to love our characters because of the charm they can feel firsthand in combat."

For example, Castorice, released in Version 3.2, is a character who can summon a massive dragon to fight alongside her. The team didn't stop at just making this a visually spectacular summon but one that players could also control to some degree when unleashing the dragon's fire breath attacks. But while this was borne from wanting to capture the most exciting ways dragons are usually depicted in media, including The Hobbit and Game of Thrones, An also tells us how the team gave it a modern twist. "It's also inspired by real life, from the acceleration experience of a sports car, when you accelerate from one gear as the engine rises and you switch gears and get more powerful feedback, and so we combine that into the attack rhythm!"

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Another character, Silver Wolf Lv.999, who returns in the latest banner for 4.7, isn't just characterized as a high-level hacker but as an ultra gamer who can literally break the game in the player's favor. "Silver Wolf is a game expert, and she regards battles as just another game that she can easily win," An explains. "So we also designed it so that when she fights, players join her in playing a video game where she can use all kinds of fun power-ups to earn points and get stronger. We don't want to simply leave the impression that Silver Wolf is powerful, but that we can build a strong connection with her."

New possibilities

Although unlocking these characters remains contentious given the game's gacha format, the live service structure, where updates occur in regular six-week cycles, means Honkai: Star Rail has been able to continue expanding its vision. Certainly, players at launch would have never expected that they would have the opportunity to play as an Aeon, the gods of this game's universe, but in this 4.7 update you can as Aha, Planarcadia's god of Elation.

Over time, it has also introduced other game modes, such as the auto-chess-inspired Currency Wars. This mode has also been updated in 4.7 to expand beyond the previous four-character limit to 10 characters, which may also relieve the guilt of the characters that have been left on the sidelines after unlocking a shiny new character for your party.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

While there might be some concern about this new character limit and how it might also affect the duration of battles, An says it's also been balanced so it doesn't feel longer. "At the starting point of designing this mode, we also added some reward stages where players can clear them quite quickly. In the future, we will also continue to look into more ways to reduce the player's burden while playing."

Perhaps the most alluring part of Honkai: Star Rail has been discovering what awaits you in its universe. Whereas JRPGs have a tendency to fall back on familiar tropes of elemental biomes, this space-fantasy has allowed the team to flex its imagination, from the 'silkpunk' aesthetics of The Xianzhou Luofu to the dream world of Penacony that defies the laws of physics.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

"When we design a world, the most important thing is to find the keyword, which might come from cultural archetypes or a theme of the story," An explains. "Honkai: Star Rail is an open-minded world with freedom, and it's an open cosmic world, so we may continue to explore diversified ways to manifest our themes."

The nature of live service games is also that the journey lasts many years, and even while it appears that Genshin Impact is coming to its conclusion, having launched its seventh and final region, Snezhnaya, this year, the possibilities for Honkai: Star Rail feels infinite. So in the last three years of being live, what has kept An most creatively inspired?

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

"When you are developing a game, it's not that romantic, so while designing, we work together to give our players lasting memories," he says. "What I enjoy most is that after all our efforts, we finally see the highlights of the storyline or characters in the game. For example, I'm recalling now the final battle against Sunday in Version 2.2."

Despite the perceptions of free-to-play live-service gacha games trying to empty your wallet or occupy your time, it's ultimately about connecting with real life, whether as a player or developer. "Outside of the game, it's touching when we see players talk about how they are impacted by the characters that it might help them find a new perspective about how to tackle the difficulties in their real life," An concludes. "Beyond playing all kinds of games, I also hope our team members can experience a richer life, so they can get inspiration from everyday life. That way, when it comes to design, we can provide our players with more surprises with emotional resonance."

Honkai: Star Rail Version 4.7 is live now on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.