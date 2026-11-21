It's been a massive year for earbuds — and not only for wireless models, but also for the influx of wired options and open designs, either arc-shaped to sit behind your ear, or ear cuff-style, to clip around it.

I’ve personally reviewed many of the best earbuds and best open earbuds in our respective buying guides, and I have to tell you that the work is only ramping up as 2026 draws to a close.

With Black Friday deals very much on our (Tech)radar, I think we need a little group test to work out which of the likely discounted earbuds is most worthy of your money, don't you?

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Under direct a/b comparison (and of course c/d, d/e and every possible parallel in between), I'm going to tell you which buds feel the best, look the most premium, sound the most zealous and detailed, have the best stamina, sport the best on-ear controls, and include some of the neatest features — some of which you perhaps weren't aware you could get for the money.

Don't know if you want buds or cans? Stop everything, and take my quick quiz below… then come back here!

All five models in this group test earned glowing 5-star or 4.5-star ratings under TechRadar's rigorous review process, as carried out by yours truly.

But here's the thing: often, it isn't as simple as, "Okay, this set gained the full five; this pair's half-a-star off perfect — so this one's best!" Why not? First, because cost and value play vital roles; and second, because each of us is different. Something with a fantastic battery life that's slightly less impressive for audio than the Apple AirPods 5, say (which will only last five hours with ANC on), might be better for an individual who regularly flies from London to Tokyo. See what I'm saying?

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That said, these are all winning buds — often literally, because they've won awards at this very publication. So a part of me knows that whichever of this little quintet you pick, you won't be disappointed. Then again, as TechRadar's Audio Editor, a huge part of my job is finding the ideal set of buds for you, or whomever you're buying for.

So let's work out which of this little lot that is! Meet the contenders:

Apple AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging; unveiled September 9, '26 — $149 / £139 / AU$249

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2); arrived June 12, '25 — $299 / £299 / AU$450

Nothing Ear (a); unveiled April 18, '24 — $99 / £99 / around AU$192

Shokz OpenFit Pro; unveiled January 6, '26 — $249 / £219 / AU$399

Technics EAH-AZ100; unveiled January 7, '25 — $299 / £259 / AU$478

Right then. Let's step to it…

Not all earpieces are created equal and I love to see it — these are all for the right ear (Image credit: Future)

Design, fit and battery life

We're not here to mess around — time is precious as we run up to Black Friday and 2026's gift-giving season. The easiest thing is for me to list the earbuds, with their perks and pitfalls, in various key areas. So here we go.

Apple AirPods 5 With Wireless Charging

The good: without question the smallest case of the quintet. And said case still emits useful, findable noises (much like Apple's far pricier buds), despite its bijou proportions. The AirPods themselves are easy to access and simple to fit. There's a beauty — not to mention a popularity — in the simplistic, function-first design here; I wore them for hours on end without issue. Also, an IP57 rating means they'll survive full immersion in water for a limited time.

The bad: you only get up to five hours of stamina (with ANC enabled) or up to 22 hours including the case, which is the least impressive battery life stat in this roundup. Also, these buds are Apple's "open-fit" design — i.e, there are no ear tips to fit. This results in a bud that isn't as intrusive in the ear canal, which many wearers prefer (I happen to really like the shape of this particular iteration). But the fit is a little less secure than solutions that create a seal using your ear canal and the tip fitted onto the neck of an earbud.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2)

The good: this "sonic sangria" color is the most winsome and elite-looking of the crop in my opinion. Also, the fit is very secure, because as well as three different-sized ear tips, you also get three different silicone "stabilizer fins" to add to the driver housing to create a more bespoke fit. An IPX4 rating means they're splash-proof, too, although not tested against dust ingress.

The bad: battery life is better than the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging, but not by much. At 6 hours from the buds or up to 24 hours with the case, it's acceptable rather than excellent — and this is premium territory. Also, while I had no issue with the fit here (even with my storied smaller ears), it's worth noting that the earpieces do look a little big in the ears, because they protrude a tad. It's a small issue, but it's my job to notice.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) come with three "stabilizer fins" as well as ear tips (Image credit: Future)

Nothing Ear (a)

The good: they're a little older, with an April 2024 launch date, and they've been superseded by the Ear (3a) – don't worry, you haven't missed a (2a), although it's not easy to explain why — but I didn't like the 3(a) nearly as much as I love these. And I'm listing it as a Good Thing because even at their original MSRP, they were the cheapest in this roundup. I'm fairly sure you can find them for up to half-price in early Black Friday deals now, and the specs still hold up just fine in 2026. The design is delightfully transparent with accents of color, especially if you get the yellow set I reviewed. And for me these earbuds fit securely, while the pinch stems (also a feature of the more expensive AirPods) add real value. An IP54 rating means they're as splash-proof as the Bose buds above, but there's a level of dust-ingress protection, too.

The bad: the stamina is in-between the two options above, at 5.5 hours (although it does jump to 9.5 hours without ANC) or a total with case of 24.5 hours (42.5 hours without ANC), which isn't a great deal to write home about, unless you're giving up ANC. Also, while I found the case very pocketable and fun, it does occasionally pick up scratches if you're slinging it in a pocket with your keys, say.

(Image credit: Future)

Shokz OpenFit Pro

The good: as open earbuds go, these are the most elite-feeling I've ever tested. There's a sense of pride in ownership about them, especially when you feel the little aluminum, red-accented nub on the underside of the driver that slips around your ear just so. The case is of course a little bigger, to accommodate each earpiece, but it's still slender and one of the more durable in this roundup — and I should know, because it lives in either my dance bag or my other half's tennis racket bag and still looks new. Also, the extra bands for stability aid with a more sporty fit. Battery life? It's good: 12 hours (earbuds, noise reduction disabled), or 50 hours in total with the case before it too needs to be charged. An IP55 rating means they're splash-proof and dust-ingress resistant.

The bad: it's a small thing, but we find that when wearing the extra stability bands for longer periods of time (ie. not playing sports), they can begin to irritate your ear. All this means is that you have to remember to remove the bands after playing sports — and then not lose them because you were in a hurry…

Technics EAH-AZ100

The good: the "concha fit" design that Technics created for its earbuds (initially for the older, also superb Technics EAH-AZ-80) may look fairly deep, but it's the absolute business. Technics worked really hard on it, and it shows. They fit securely, aided further by five different sizes of ear tip to choose from, and they look (and feel) like elite-level earbuds — because that's what they are. Stamina is also good: 12 hours (earbuds, ANC off) or 10 hours with it on.

The bad: although the battery life from the buds is good, you only get up to 28 hours from the charging case, which is perhaps a little disappointing given the initial figure. That said, it's hardly a bad stat given the competition here. Also, an IPX4 rating, while certifying the buds as resistant to droplets of water from any direction, is the lowest IP rating in this roundup.

Design/aesthetics winner: Nothing Ear (a)

Comfort/security winner: Technics EAH-AZ100

Stamina winner: Shokz OpenFit Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Features and active noise cancellation

Apple AirPods 5 With Wireless Charging

The good: if you have an iPhone, the ANC here can only be touched by Apple's more expensive AirPods Pro 3 or AirPods Max 2. It is excellent for the money. Apple has finessed these buds for the iOS ensconced — and to that end, if you have a newer iPhone with Apple Intelligence, you'll also get Live Translation on the cheap. Apple's famed head-tracked Personalized Spatial Audio is also present, as is head gesture support, an excellent Conversation Awareness perk, and volume swipe functionality from the stems.

The bad: Don't have an iPhone? Sadly, I do think you'll need to look elsewhere — you simply cannot get them at their best with an Android phone. Also, it's worth noting that even with an iPhone, you won't get Apple's top-tier heart-rate monitoring, or hearing tests to generate those hearing-aid-like features. For that, you need the latest Pro model. Oh, and this is Apple, so you must forget LDAC or aptX codec support (you knew that).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2):

The good: Bose wrote the book on ANC, and while the company intends on charging you for that expertise, I cannot deny that the noise cancellation here is expert. And it isn't just a case of on or off either; you also get "Modes". Essentially, you can combine as much of Bose's excellent ANC or ambient passthrough you want on a slider, along with Immersive Audio (aka spatial audio) to create a head-tracked experience with ANC to boot, to create sonic profiles. If they didn't work, I might say they were surplus to requirements — but the thing is, you're getting truly device-agnostic, head-turning, laugher-inducing joy. Musical strands either present themselves all around you, or slightly in front of your temples, depending on the mode you select. It's really something.

The bad: although this all sounds excellent for Android, there's no LDAC support or aptX on the spec-sheet, so lovers of higher-resolution audio aren't very well served.

(Image credit: Future)

Nothing Ear (a)

The good: When I tested these earbuds I couldn't believe how effective the ANC was for the money, and despite the two years and change since their release, I remain convinced the Ear (a) still offer some of the best active noise quashing at the level. Also, you get LDAC support for better quality audio from supported Android handsets, and even ChatGPT via the stems if you're using a Nothing Phone with the app downloaded. Often at this level you start losing a few perks, but wearer detection is still included, as is a low-lag toggle for gaming, fuss-free multipoint to two devices, a good ear-tip fit test, and a Find My Earbuds feature that issues a (pretty fun, I have to say) rattlesnake-style sound from whichever bud you're trying to locate.

The bad: there's no wireless charging support, unlike all of the other buds in this roundup. Also, you don't get Nothing's flagship hearing tests for personal sound curation — although you do get a three-band EQ tab.

Shokz OpenFit Pro

The good: the headline-grabber here is that Shokz's open earbuds do boast a level of noise "reduction". And make no mistake, this is active noise-cancellation software; Shokz just didn't want to give it that full title because, in a fully open design, there's only so much it can do. That said, I happen to think it's very, very good. You also get Bluetooth 6.1 (the newest version in this list) and wearer detection, multipoint to two devices, five preset EQ modes, and a detailed 10-band custom equalizer in the app. Impressive.

The bad: sure, closed earbuds have a bigger feature set in general (you'll find no spatial audio or hearing tests here) — but the fact that noise reduction exists in a set of open earbuds is impressive.



Technics EAH-AZ100

The good: the headline-grabber here is multipoint to three devices, not two, and if you've never experienced how useful that is, you won't want to go back once you've tried it. Next up is Sidetone, Technics' excellent voice-boosting feature for calls, which allows you to hear your own voice better so that you never have to shout. If taking calls on your buds is the norm, look to these Technics buds. There's wearer detection to pause your music, plus ANC that can either be set to "Adaptive" to automatically adjust, or simply "On" to tweak manually as you move to busier environments. For me, dialling up the ANC to 100% or close to it gives very good results — better than the Nothing option, if not quite as good as AirPods or Bose. Also highly competent is the device- and service-free spatial audio offering, which can be deployed with head-tracking.

The bad: you'll get no hearing tests, hearing aid perks, or scope for nodding to summon your voice assistant here. I don't miss these features, but it's still my job to note their absence.

Features winner:

iOS — Apple AirPods 5 With Wireless Charging

Android — Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2)

ANC winner:

iOS — AirPods 5 With Wireless Charging

Android — Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2)

Call-handling and multipoint connectivity winner: Technics EAH-AZ100

(Image credit: Future)

Sound quality

Apple AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging

Sonically, Apple's almost-cheapest buds are a triumph for the level, and I write this despite their lack of higher-quality codec support. Okay, they're not for critical listening — those who want neutral, untouched detail should look elsewhere — but for expanse, impact and good old-fashioned fun, they won't let you down. There's space around each musical instrument, underpinned by the kind of layering you'd normally find in much dearer options. If I switch out to the much pricier Technics buds in this list, there's an extra ounce of detail for sure, but given the price difference, that's hardly a fair test. For an energetic listen that has you living in your head, these unassuming little Apple buds really wowed me. And given my "fine, not fantastic" take on AirPods 4's sound, I didn't expect to like them as much as I do.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2)

Taking the excellent ANC performance as read (click back to "ANC and features" if you missed that), sonically, the QCUE 2nd Gen are also a treat across the frequencies. Their layered and expansive soundstage allows bass registers ample space to rumble without muddying any of the higher frequencies — and again, this has been achieved without any higher-quality codecs onboard. For detail, they're also very good. Yes, there will always be that old argument about an integrated, neutral hi-fi sound versus fun and excitement (Bose's buds sit in the latter camp) – but for me, the sonic treatment here is splendid. In terms of detail and neutrality, you'll get just a smidgeon more from the aforementioned Technics EAH-AZ100, but for snappy bass impact, the Bose buds take it.

Nothing Ear (a)

These buds gained five stars overall, so it will come as no surprise to learn that the Ear (a) don't lack in the sonic department for the money — and here you're getting LDAC codec support, too, if your Android can access it. But even when I stream lossy Spotify tracks (or much better Apple Music songs), the Nothing Ear (a) buds handle them very well indeed, with ample texture and space around each musical artifact. Sonically, the Nothing Ear (a) are best described as meaty and arresting. It's not that they lack refinement exactly, just that they prioritize fun and energy over that integrated hi-fi listen. For me, there's so much here to celebrate that I can't pick fault. No, they're not better than buds at nearly three times the price, such as the Technics I mention above, but for the budget category, Nothing has tweaked its recipe to near-perfection here.

Shokz OpenFit Pro

The difference in price between the Shokz OpenFit Pro and the vast majority of their open-ear competitors can be explained by how they sound. Lack of bass is a criticism often dished out to this design type, but I can't hand it out here because it wouldn't be true. The detail at the low end — especially with the EQ preset Bass Boost turned on in the Shokz app — is dynamic and weighty enough to almost make you forget that these are open buds. One note on all this: you can create your own EQ in the app, which does do a good job at establishing a Goldilocks setting specific to you. However, I listened almost exclusively in Bass Boost mode and found it solved any issues concerning a regimented, snappy low end, without getting too fiddly in the app. Is the sound here as good as an in-ear bud? Almost — and make no mistake, it's as close as this type of earbud has ever come to achieving that.

Technics EAH-AZ100

If you've read this far (I appreciate that, by the way), you'll know that these buds have become a reference set for me — and with good reason. I cannot hand the sound quality win here to another set of buds. We can have the value debate below, but for detailed, neutral, integrated audio quality despite the cost, these earbuds win hands-down. The Technics EAH-AZ100 are never less than "very good indeed", no matter whether they’re dealing with a 16bit/44.1kHz FLAC file via AAC or a 24bit/96kHz file using LDAC. They're respectably dynamic without ever straying too far into fun-and-frivolous territory. Technics wants to convey every last detail in your tracks with these flagship earbuds and, my goodness, you're getting some of the best sound a Bluetooth transmission can achieve here.

Sound quality winner: Technics EAH-AZ100

(Image credit: Future)

Overall winner (ahead of Black Friday deals)

Selecting one winner is an incredibly difficult task, especially given the price differences in this roundup. But while I can't give you a simple "it's these earbuds, no question" answer, I can give you a few concrete answers to work with.

My quick-as-I-can-make-it verdict is this: for excellent audio above all else, you go for the Technics EAH-AZ100 — and thanks to their January 2025 launch date, they'll be ripe for a few discounts over Black Friday.

The Technics EAH-AZ100 are my top pick for Black Friday and the set I use every day. And I've just seen them dip to $199 in the US (was $299) as long as the silver finish suits, or £179 in the UK (was £259) whichever finish you prefer — a new lowest-seen price and one I've no hesitation recommending!

Not in these regions? Scroll down to see the best prices where you are

Save 33% ($100) Technics EAH-AZ100: was $299 now $199 at Amazon Does the silver finish work for you? Good, because this $100-off deal is by far the cheapest these earbuds have ever dropped to (their lowest-seen price was hovering around $210 until now), and for this money the AZ100 are so much better than any rival at the level. These January 2025-issue beauties are still among the only buds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus there's Technics' excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls. You're getting some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Highly recommended.

Save 31% (£80) Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon A new lowest-seen price! The excellent EAH-AZ80 that came before this model basically tore up the rule book on sound quality and features in wireless earbuds – and the AZ100 are even better. Released in January 2025, these little beauties are still among the only earbuds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls, as well as some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Oh, and this deal is £10 cheaper than our price trackers have ever seen. A no-brainer if your budget will stretch to them.

Hold on just a minute, though! if affordable ANC and/or Spatial Audio performance is your top priority, it has to be the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging — provided you have an iPhone. Okay, they're the newest buds in this list thanks to a September 2026 launch date, but we often see a few minor discounts across Apple's more entry-level buds in big sales events.

No iPhone but want the best ANC? Go for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2), which may also see some bigger discounts owing to their June 2025 launch date. Yes, Bose products rarely see discounts — but Black Friday isn't like any other sales event. They have briefly dipped to $229 and £199 before now (regular prices $299 / £299), so those are the figures to look for.

Looking for the cheapest bargain around that doesn't mean sacrificing on features or sound? I'd look to the Nothing Ear (a). They have actually been superseded twice, if you count the flagship Ear (3) set as well as the (3a), but their popularity endures for the plethora of features they offer at budget money — and I wouldn't be surprised if they dip to a new silly-low asking fee this Black Friday. Remember, they were only $99 / £99 to start with, and have seen a fair few discounts since then, so anything approaching 50% off those prices (it has happened before!) would be an easy recommendation.

And I'm still not done! If you've been looking just a little at open earbuds this Black Friday, well done you. The Shokz OpenFit Pro should emphatically be on your list. They arrived in January, and while we haven't seen anything in the way of price cuts on them yet, if they start seeing discounts then I'd recommend them without reservation.

Today's best Apple AirPods Gen 5 with Wireless Charging deals Black Friday ends in 08 days 18 hrs 57 mins 27 secs $149 View $149 View $149 View Check out Black Friday at

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) deals Black Friday ends in 08 days 18 hrs 57 mins 27 secs $299 $229 View $229 View $299 $229 View Check out Black Friday at

Today's best Shokz OpenFit Pro deals Black Friday ends in 08 days 18 hrs 57 mins 27 secs $249.99 $174.99 View $249.95 $174.99 View $249.99 View Check out Black Friday at

Today's best Technics EAH-AZ100 Wireless Earbuds deals Black Friday ends in 08 days 18 hrs 57 mins 27 secs $299.99 $149.99 View $299.99 $283.09 View $299.99 View Check out Black Friday at

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