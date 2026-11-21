Watch England vs New Zealand in Round 6 of the Nations Championship 2026 as both sides seeking a spot in next week's final need a win that will put pressure on opponents later in the day. Steve Borthwick's side had a confidence-boosting victory last weekend, while the All Blacks are reeling from a stunning defeat and determined to lay down a marker.

England have won four out of four since opening the tournament with a loss to South Africa, with back-to-back bonus-point victories against Australia and Fiji to start the Northern Hemisphere Series helping Borthwick & Co trail table toppers France by a point. Realistically, only a win – ideally with a bonus point, but let's not be greedy – will be enough to overhaul Les Bleus but their cause will be boosted by the returns of George Furbank, Seb Atkinson and Ollie Chessum to their XV. Will Joseph has been rewarded with another start after the Gloucester wing's five tries against Japan last weekend, while the precocious Henry Pollock returns to the bench.

Just when it seemed the All Blacks would cruise into the inaugural Nations Championship final, the Kiwis went and lost to Wales for the first time since 1953. The funereal soul-searching in the ensuing seven days has put the pressure on Dave Rennie's side to deliver a statement win, with a bonus-point victory guaranteeing top spot ahead of South Africa. Beauden Barrett, the skipper in last week's Gotterdammerung defeat, will become the fourth man in history to win 150 Test caps, while brother Jordie, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard and Will Jordan all return.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs New Zealand for free.

Watch England vs New Zealand for FREE

England vs New Zealand is free-to-air in the US, UK and Ireland. ITV1 and Virgin Media One are showing the game on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch England vs New Zealand live streams

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🇺🇸 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV is showing England vs New Zealand for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Abroad today? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

In the UK, England vs New Zealand is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your ITVX account from anywhere.

🇮🇪 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Ireland

England vs New Zealand is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

🇦🇺 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting England vs New Zealand in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$4.99/month for a limited time.

Not in Australia right now? Use NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

🇳🇿 How to watch England vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the England vs All Blacks game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

🇿🇦 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in South Africa

The England vs New Zealand game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs699/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

🇨🇦 How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

In Canada, England vs New Zealand is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

England vs New Zealand: Q+A

What is the England vs New Zealand start time? The scheduled England vs New Zealand kick-off time on Saturday, November 21 is 2.10pm GMT local time in London, which is 6.10am PT / 9.10am ET. That's 1.10am AEDT in Australia and 3.10am NZDT in New Zealand on Sunday, November 22.

What is the England vs New Zealand head-to-head? England have played New Zealand on 47 previous occasions, with the Red Rose winning nine matches to the All Blacks' 36. There have been two draws. England won the most recent encounter 33-19 12 months ago at Twickenham.

Can I watch England vs New Zealand on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.