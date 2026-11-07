How to watch France vs Fiji: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Nations Championship 2026 game

Watch France vs Fiji live streams as Les Bleus, top of the Northern Hemisphere table at the halfway stage, host the winless Pacific Islanders in Lyon in Round 4 of the Nations Championship 2026.

Fabien Galthié's Bleus have two wins and one loss thus far in the tournament. Heavy July victories over Australia and Japan proceeded a 34-32 in a narrow defeat by New Zealand that confirmed the French as the Northern Hemisphere's dominant side. Galthié, though, has injury problems for the November internationals against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina, with Thomas Ramos, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament and Matthieu Jalibert all confirmed absentees. Antoine Dupont is back as captain, relegating Maxime Lucu to the bench despite the scrum half deputizing brilliantly earlier in the tournament. Louis Bielle-Biarrey starts.

Fiji have lost all three games thus far, to Wales, England and Scotland, albeit playing technical 'home' games in each of their opponents' countries didn't help matters. South Africa's 2007 World Cup-winning coach Jake White began his spell in charge with a 34-28 victory over Japan late last month. Jiuta Wainiqolo, ​Selestino Ravutaumada and Salesi Rayasi represent a talented back three but it's in the forwards that the Flying Fijians will have their work cut out, with former England number eight Nathan Hughes brought in to provide some international experience after switching nationality.

Read on as we explain how to watch France vs Fiji for free.

Watch France vs Fiji for FREE

Yes. France vs Fiji is free-to-air in the US, UK, Ireland and France. ITV1 and Virgin Media One will be showing it on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

🇫🇷 France: TF1+

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN's Black Friday deal can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch France vs Fiji live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off with this Black Friday deal:

Exclusive deal 🔥 NORDVPN BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: 77% OFF! Wherever you are, stay connected and catch the action with NordVPN – TechRadar's #1 VPN choice.



✅ 77% off + 3 EXTRA months FREE

✅ Unlocks RugbyPass TV, ITVX, Virgin Media Play and TF1 Unlock your France vs Fiji stream from anywhere and catch every try, tackle and scrum live!

How to watch France vs Fiji live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV are showing France vs Fiji for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Visiting the US from France? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your free stream.

How to watch France vs Fiji live streams in the UK

In the UK, France vs Fiji is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere in the world if you're abroad today.

How to watch France vs Fiji live streams in Ireland

France vs Fiji is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch France vs Fiji live streams in Australia

Stan Sport are broadcasting France vs Fiji in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch France vs Fiji live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 3 NZ is showing the France vs Fiji game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch France vs Fiji live streams in South Africa

The France vs Fiji game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch France vs Fiji live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, France vs Fiji is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

France vs Fiji Q&A

What are the France vs Fiji teams? France: 15 Théo Attissogbe, 14 Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c), 8 François Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 6 Cameron Woki, 5 Mickaël Guillard, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 2 Maxime Lamothe, 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jefferson Poirot, 18 Régis Montagne, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Esteban Capilla, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Emilien Gailleton Fiji: 15 Salesi ⁠Rayasi, 14 Selestino Ravutaumada, 13 Iosefo Masi, 12 Vinaya Habosi, 11 Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10 Isikeli Rabitu, 9 Simione Kuruvoli, 8 Nathan Hughes, 7 Kitione Salawa, 6 Pita-Gus Sowakula, 5 Isoa Nasilasila, ⁠4 Mesake ​Vocevoce, 3 Luke Tagi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1 Eroni ​Mawi Replacements: 16 Zuriel Togiatama, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Inoke Ravuiwasa, 19 Peceli Yato, 20 Elia Canakaivata, 21 Frank Lomani, ​22 Ben Volavola, 23 Sireli Maqala

What is the France vs Fiji start time? The scheduled France vs Fiji kick-off time on Saturday, November 7 is 9.10pm local time in Lyon, France, which is 8.10pm GMT / 12.10pm PT / 3.10pm ET. That's 7.10am AEDT and 9.10am NZDT on Sunday, November 8 in Australia and New Zealand.

What is the France vs Fiji head-to-head? France and Fiji have faced one another on 12 previous occasions, with Les Bleus winning 11 to the Flying Fijians one. Fiji's sole victory came in November 2018.

Can I watch France vs Fiji on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.