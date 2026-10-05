France vs Belgium Free Streams: How to watch Nations League match online from anywhere

The France vs Belgium live stream promises to be a tightly fought contest between two sides battling for top spot in Group A1. Les Bleus currently sit in pole position but are just one point clear of the Red Devils after three games in the Nations League 2026/27.

Zinedine Zidane will hope to gain his first win on home soil after a frustrating night against Italy last Friday. After narrow 1-0 victories over Turkey and Belgium, France were held to a 1-1 draw thanks to an inspired display from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Centre-back Dayot Upamecano saw red in the game and will likely be replaced by Maxence Lacroix, but it is at the other end of the pitch that Zidane will have concerns as he has yet to find a way to get the best out of his array of attacking talent.

Belgium, meanwhile, will be out for revenge after losing to a late Michael Olise strike in Brussels. That defeat is the only blemish so far for new boss Mark van Bommel who led his side to a 2-0 win over Italy and most recently a 3-0 victory against Turkey. However, the win came at a cost as both Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans picked up suspensions. A reshuffle could well see Romeo Lavia come into midfield, with Charles De Ketelaere moving into the No. 10 role and Loïs Openda spearheading the attack.

Here's how to watch France vs Belgium in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch France vs Belgium for free?

Yes. France vs Belgium will air for free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland, TF1+ in France and RTL Play in Belgium.

Virgin Media Play will provide English commentary for the game with linear viewing on Virgin Media Two.

Outside Ireland, France or Belgium? You can use NordVPN to watch for free as if you were at home — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch France vs Belgium live streams

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How to watch France vs Belgium live streams in the USA

In the US, you can watch France vs Belgium on Fubo.

A subscription to Fubo's Pro plan costs $88.99/month, but new subscribers get a 5-day FREE trial and $25 off their first month.

Alternatively, Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. You'll need the $6.99/month Premium with Ads package to tune in.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch France vs Belgium live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

France vs Belgium will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

You don't require a Prime Video subscription, instead just fork out a £2.49 PPV fee for the game.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Explore the VPN route set out above, and stream France vs Italy on Virgin Media Play.

How to watch France vs Belgium live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show this Nations League fixture between France and Belgium.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual France vs Italy coverage from anywhere.

How to watch France vs Belgium live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

You will be looking for the beIN Sports 2 channel.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the France vs Belgium start time? France vs Belgium kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Monday, October 5. That's 4.45am AEST on Tuesday, October 6 in Australia.

What is the France vs Belgium head-to-head? The head-to-head record between Belgium and France is a lot closer than you might think. Across 79 meetings, France have won 30 times while Belgium have also triumphed on 30 occasions. There have also been 19 draws.