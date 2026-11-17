In Brief Hungary vs Northern Ireland will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET on Tuesday, 17 November. 📺 Stream Hungary vs Northern Ireland free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (77% off RIGHT NOW)

Watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland in the Nations League, with promotion to League A up for grabs.

Hungary would have been expectant of a return to the top tier of the Nations League when they were drawn into this group, but after a slow start, it all comes down to this final game against Northern Ireland. Three wins in a row against Ukraine and Georgia mean that Michael O'Neill's men are all that stand between them and their goal. Lose or draw and it will be the play-offs; win and they will be facing the cream of Europe's crop next time around.

For Northern Ireland, a similar chance is at hand, but their sturdiness at the back means that only a point is required in Budapest. O'Neill's men are still yet to concede a goal and, while they have only scored five, a clean sheet today will see them promoted to League A. The Northern Irish will be without O'Neill on the touchline, though, after racking up bookings, and it's a similar story for Luton's Jamie Donley, who misses out after picking up a second yellow card of the tournament on Saturday.

Watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland for FREE

Hungary vs Northern Ireland will be free on TV and online in the UK and Republic of Ireland:

🇬🇧 UK: BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

🇮🇪 Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media Three & Virgin Media Play

Outside the UK or Ireland? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Hungary vs Northern Ireland with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇪 Connect to Virgin Media Three – Open the NordVPN app and select an Irish server. ▶️ Head to Virgin Media Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Hungary vs Northern Ireland for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland in the US

Hungary vs Northern Ireland will be available to watch on Fox Sports 2 (FS2) in the US.

You can access FS2 on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One is an alternative and costs $19.99/month. It will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including today's match between Hungary and Northern Ireland.

Visiting the US from the UK? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your free stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland in the UK

Hungary vs Northern Ireland will be available for free on BBC Three in the UK.

The easiest way to access BBC Three is online via BBC iPlayer. All you will require is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license.

Away from the UK? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your BBC account from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Hungary vs Northern Ireland in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Hungary vs Northern Ireland live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Wednesday, 18 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Australian in another country? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Hungary vs Northern Ireland: Q+A

What time does Hungary vs Northern Ireland kick-off? Hungary vs Northern Ireland will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Tuesday, 17 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Wednesday, 18 November in Australia.

What is the Hungary vs Northern Ireland head-to-head? Hungary and Northern Ireland have met eight times previously, with Hungary claiming five victories, Northern Ireland winning once and the remaining two fixtures ending in a draw. History suggest this will be a tough game for Michael O'Neill's side then.

What does Group B2 look like in the Nations League?

Northern Ireland lead the way heading into this one:

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS. TEAM PLD GD PTS 1 Northern Ireland 5 +5 11 2 Hungary 5 +3 10 3 Ukraine 5 -4 4 4 Georgia 5 -4 2

Can I stream Hungary vs Northern Ireland for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above BBC iPlayer in the UK and Virgin Media Play in Ireland are showing Hungary vs Northern Ireland for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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