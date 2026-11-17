In Brief Denmark vs Norway will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET on Tuesday, Nov 17 📺 Stream Denmark vs Norway free on Cielo (Italy) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (78% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Denmark vs Norway for free from anywhere in the world as the two countries go head-to-head in the Nations League.

Portugal are already through to the quarter-finals of the Nations League, and they will be joined by either Denmark or Norway. The winner of this clash will qualify for the last eight, while the loser could up suffering relegation to League B via the play-offs.

Denmark are in pole position following their 4-1 thumping of Portugal at the weekend. A draw here would be enough to send them through, whereas Norway must beat their maritime neighbours to advance.

Denmark will need to try and keep Erling Haaland quiet to get the result they need, but the Danes were excellent against Portugal and they will be confident of getting the result they need.

Watch Denmark vs Norway for FREE

Denmark vs Norway will be shown for free online in Italy.



🇮🇹 Italy: Cielo

Outside Italy? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Denmark vs Norway live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

Exclusive deal ⚽ NordVPN – Watch Denmark vs Norway live from anywhere with this Black Friday deal Don't let geo-restrictions keep you off the pitch! Whether you're watching from home or travelling abroad, NordVPN helps you access your usual streaming services wherever you are. 🏆 TechRadar regularly reviews the biggest VPN providers, and NordVPN is our #1 choice. 🔥 Get up to 77% off today

🎁 Plus 3 extra months FREE

🌍 Unlock access to global streaming services Don't miss kick-off! Get NordVPN and catch every moment of Denmark vs Norway from anywhere.

Your Quick Guide to stream Denmark vs Norway with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇹 Connect to Italy – Open the NordVPN app and select a French server. ▶️ Head to Cielo– Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Denmark vs Norway for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Denmark vs Norway in the US

Denmark vs Norway will be broadcast on FS1 in the US.

You can access FS1 on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, as well as the Fox One streaming service.

Fox One costs from $19.99 per month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game between Denmark vs Norway.

Italian resident in the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your free stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Denmark vs Norway in the UK

Prime Video will show Denmark vs Norway in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Denmark vs Norway in Canada

DAZN is the official broadcaster of Denmark vs Norway in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99 a month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Outside the Great White North? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Denmark vs Norway in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Denmark vs Norway live on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Wednesday, November 18.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99 a month or AU$169.99 a year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Denmark vs Norway: Q+A

What time does Denmark vs Norway kick-off? Denmark vs Norway will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday, November 17. That translates to 6.45am AEDT on Wednesday, November 18 in Australia.

What is the Denmark vs Norway head-to-head? Denmark and Norway have met 87 times in history with Denmark winning 52, Norway 23 and the other 12 ending in draws. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 3-2 win for Norway.

What are the Group A4 standings in the Nations League?

Denmark are in pole position to join Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM PLD GD PTS 1 Portugal (Q) 5 +2 12 2 Denmark 5 +3 9 3 Norway 5 0 6 4 Wales 5 -5 3

Can I stream Denmark vs Norway for free with a VPN? Yes, as explained above Cielo in Italy are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're overseas today.

Read more from TechRadar